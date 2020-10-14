Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Amazon Prime Day is going strong but it's not the only retailer having a huge sale this week.

Wayfair is another brand that is currently discounting hundreds of kitchen and home items. Whether you're looking to stock up on holiday gifts or want to splurge on a few different items for yourself, we've rounded up some of the best discounts you can find at Wayfair right now.

From a KitchenAid hand mixer, a quality knife set to glitzy wall art, there's bound to be something on our list worth buying!

If you're not willing to shell out hundreds of dollars on a full KitchenAid mixer set, consider a hand mixer for a fraction of the cost!

Add a pop of color to your living room with this abstract pouf ottoman. Place a tray on it for an extra side table or use it to prop up your feet while watching a movie with the family. It's available in burnt orange, black, blue, green and more.

For a more bohemian option, consider this knitted pouf. It would go great with other neutral home decor pieces.

Sometimes all you need to complete a room is a classic accent chair. This Boyden armchair comes in gray, green, pink and yellow.

This knife block set would make for the perfect gift for the home chef in your life. It's over 80% off and comes with 15 quality knives.

Keep your home extra organized this holiday season with this three-piece wicker/rattan basket set. They'd work great in your pantry, bathroom or anywhere else you may need a little extra organization.

Spruce up your home decor with this beautiful set of abstract blue canvas prints. They're available in both silver and white frames or sold without a frame, too.

You can never have too many throw blankets — especially with the cold weather right around the corner! The Dillon Luxury Throw comes in six different colors, including sand, gold, rose, gray, dark blue and stone.

Sometimes less is more. This utilitarian-style counter stool would go with just about any house theme and it's currently 42% off!

If you've been holding off on purchasing a new headboard, this may be your chance! The Dax Upholstered Panel Headboard comes in a variety of colors, but we love this oatmeal color because it goes with a lot of different bedding styles.

This shabby-chic end table would look perfect in your living room or bedroom. The turquoise and gold detailing adds a subtle but fun pop of color.

If you're in the market for some new drawer space but don't want to spend a ton of money, consider this chest that's on sale for just $112.

We love these velvet pompom square pillows to add a little character to your home during the fall and winter months. The burnt orange is great for Halloween and Thanksgiving without going overboard on the holiday decor.

If you're a foodie, then you totally understand the importance of good pots and pans. This set by Kitchen Academy comes with 15 non-stick pans that will help you create anything you could ever want in the kitchen.

We love this modern but homey chandelier that's currently discounted by 43%! It has over 2,300 reviews and has earned an impressive 4.8-star rating.

Sometimes a new set of towels is necessary. This three-piece set is made with Egyptian quality cotton and comes with a bath towel, hand towel and washcloth.

Enjoy the outdoors all winter long with this fun star and moon themed fire pit that's currently more than 50% off!

This metal nightstand by Zuckerman is great if you don't have a ton of space but have a lot to store. It comes in white, gray, red and more.

For those looking for an inexpensive and lightweight dresser, consider this six-drawer double dresser made by Whitestone. Place it in your closet or leave it out displayed.

Organize your spice collection with this trendy but useful criss-cross jar organizer that comes with 18 refillable jars.

For more recommendations, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!