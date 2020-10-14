Only hours left on Amazon Prime Day! Score the best deals on Apple, Levi's and more

Wayfair Clearout Sale: 20 deals you don't want to miss

Don't miss out on one of Wayfair's biggest sales of the year!
Wayfair
By Camryn La Sala

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.

Amazon Prime Day is going strong but it's not the only retailer having a huge sale this week.

Wayfair is another brand that is currently discounting hundreds of kitchen and home items. Whether you're looking to stock up on holiday gifts or want to splurge on a few different items for yourself, we've rounded up some of the best discounts you can find at Wayfair right now.

From a KitchenAid hand mixer, a quality knife set to glitzy wall art, there's bound to be something on our list worth buying!

1. KitchenAid Ultra Power 5 Speed Hand Mixer

KitchenAid Ultra Power 5 Speed Hand Mixer

$49.99
$71.00

If you're not willing to shell out hundreds of dollars on a full KitchenAid mixer set, consider a hand mixer for a fraction of the cost!

2. Mika 20" Round Abstract Pouf Ottoman

Mika 20" Round Abstract Pouf Ottoman

$57.99
$139.00

Add a pop of color to your living room with this abstract pouf ottoman. Place a tray on it for an extra side table or use it to prop up your feet while watching a movie with the family. It's available in burnt orange, black, blue, green and more.

3. Knitted Pouf

Knitted Pouf

$58.99
$79.99

For a more bohemian option, consider this knitted pouf. It would go great with other neutral home decor pieces.

4. Boyden Armchair

Boyden Armchair

$106.99
$287.98

Sometimes all you need to complete a room is a classic accent chair. This Boyden armchair comes in gray, green, pink and yellow.

5. Henckels Forged Accent 15 Piece Knife Block Set

Henckels Forged Accent 15 Piece Knife Block Set

$109.99
$574.00

This knife block set would make for the perfect gift for the home chef in your life. It's over 80% off and comes with 15 quality knives.

Related

Shop

ShopOnly hours left on Amazon Prime Day! Score the best deals on Apple, Levi's and more

6. Lambeth 3 Piece Wicker/Rattan Basket Set

Lambeth 3 Piece Wicker/Rattan Basket Set

$28.99
$44.04

Keep your home extra organized this holiday season with this three-piece wicker/rattan basket set. They'd work great in your pantry, bathroom or anywhere else you may need a little extra organization.

7. Blue Illusion 2 Piece Wrapped Canvas Print Set

Blue Illusion 2 Piece Wrapped Canvas Print Set

$89.99
$119.99

Spruce up your home decor with this beautiful set of abstract blue canvas prints. They're available in both silver and white frames or sold without a frame, too.

8. Dillon Luxury Throw

Dillon Luxury Throw

$15.99
$50.04

You can never have too many throw blankets — especially with the cold weather right around the corner! The Dillon Luxury Throw comes in six different colors, including sand, gold, rose, gray, dark blue and stone.

9. Lompoc Bar & Counter Stool

Lompoc Bar & Counter Stool

$54.97
$95.59

Sometimes less is more. This utilitarian-style counter stool would go with just about any house theme and it's currently 42% off!

10. Dax Upholstered Panel Headboard

Dax Upholstered Panel Headboard

$89.08
$399.99

If you've been holding off on purchasing a new headboard, this may be your chance! The Dax Upholstered Panel Headboard comes in a variety of colors, but we love this oatmeal color because it goes with a lot of different bedding styles.

11. Garver End Table

Garver End Table

$105.99
$249.00

This shabby-chic end table would look perfect in your living room or bedroom. The turquoise and gold detailing adds a subtle but fun pop of color.

12. Culpeper 4 Drawer Chest

Culpeper 4 Drawer Chest

$112.99
$169.05

If you're in the market for some new drawer space but don't want to spend a ton of money, consider this chest that's on sale for just $112.

13. Peasely Pompom Square Pillow Cover & Insert

Peasely Pompom Square Pillow Cover & Insert

$21.99
$28.99

We love these velvet pompom square pillows to add a little character to your home during the fall and winter months. The burnt orange is great for Halloween and Thanksgiving without going overboard on the holiday decor.

14. Kitchen Academy 15 Piece Stainless Steel Non-Stick Cookware Set

Kitchen Academy 15 Piece Stainless Steel Non-Stick Cookware Set

$117.99
$287.99

If you're a foodie, then you totally understand the importance of good pots and pans. This set by Kitchen Academy comes with 15 non-stick pans that will help you create anything you could ever want in the kitchen.

15. Everett 10-Light Unique Modern Linear Chandelier

Everett 10 - Light Unique Modern Linear Chandelier

$128.99
$225.00

We love this modern but homey chandelier that's currently discounted by 43%! It has over 2,300 reviews and has earned an impressive 4.8-star rating.

16. Patric 3 Piece Egyptian-Quality Cotton Towel Set

Patric 3 Piece Egyptian-Quality Cotton Towel Set

$15.99
$36.75

Sometimes a new set of towels is necessary. This three-piece set is made with Egyptian quality cotton and comes with a bath towel, hand towel and washcloth.

17. Jackman Star and Moon Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit

Jackman Star and Moon Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit

$108.99
$249.99

Enjoy the outdoors all winter long with this fun star and moon themed fire pit that's currently more than 50% off!

18. Zuckerman Metal Nightstand

Zuckerman Metal Nightstand

$75.99
$153.98

This metal nightstand by Zuckerman is great if you don't have a ton of space but have a lot to store. It comes in white, gray, red and more.

19. Whitestone 6 Drawer Double Dresser

Whitestone 6 Drawer Double Dresser

$59.99
$83.99

For those looking for an inexpensive and lightweight dresser, consider this six-drawer double dresser made by Whitestone. Place it in your closet or leave it out displayed.

20. Criss Cross 18 Piece Spice Jar & Rack Set

Criss Cross 18 Piece Spice Jar & Rack Set

$33.99
$39.99

Organize your spice collection with this trendy but useful criss-cross jar organizer that comes with 18 refillable jars.

For more recommendations, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!

Camryn La Sala