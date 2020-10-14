Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

When we think of Amazon Prime Day, we typically tend to think of sales on flashy items like TVs and computers. However, the major shopping event can actually be a great way to save on everyday essentials!

For Amazon Prime Day 2020, parents can score major deals on the diaper brands they already know and love. Now is the perfect time to stock up on necessities from brands like Pampers, The Honest Company and Seventh Generation.

Check out some of our choices for the best diaper-related deals by reading on below!

This incredible 2-month Pampers bundle comes out to under $100 with the added $25 coupon. Simply clip the coupon on the product page, add it to your cart and the discount will be applied.

This 100-count box of diapers from The Honest Company is currently 30% off — bringing the price down to $35.69.

These diapers from Seventh Generation are designed to be breathable, lightweight and free of dyes and chemicals.

Designed without fragrance and an oil-based formula, this pack of 136 diapers is currently 39% off for Prime Day.

These diapers feature adorable prints and are made with sustainable materials. You can currently grab a box of 54 for 33% off.

For those who prefer cloth diapers, this six-pack from Mama Koala features adorable prints and is currently on sale for $31.99.

A diaper genie makes a great gift for a new parent, and you can currently buy one for under $40 thanks to this Prime Day deal.

