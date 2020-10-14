Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Amazon Prime Day is still going strong, but it's not the only powerhouse retailer having a huge sale this week.

Macy's is currently discounting hundreds of items from big and small brands alike. Whether you're looking to get some early holiday shopping done or want to splurge on a few different items for yourself, we've rounded up some of the best discounts you can find at the department store chain right now.

From a Ralph Lauren bucket bag to Tarte makeup, there's bound to be something on our list worth buying!

Home

Upgrade your bed setup with a new set of luxurious sheets. This discounted set from Hotel Collection is woven to create a smooth, naturally soft surface and comes in seven different colors.

Weighted blankets are scientifically proven to relax you and reduce anxiety. This one from Dr. Oz Good Life is currently 60% off!

Make your home feel extra festive this fall with a fun pillow like this one that reads, "Oh My Gourd."

Keep your home in tip-top shape with an extra convenient handheld vacuum cleaner from Tzumi.

You can never have too many candles! This one from Aromatique has a rich bourbon and bergamot aroma and would look great in any part of your home.

Kitchen

This Instant Pot product is a dual combination pressure cooker and air fryer. It's an 11-in-1 pressure cooker with a detachable air fryer lid that quickly pressure cooks, sautés, steams, slow cooks, cooks sous vide, warms, roasts, bakes, broils and dehydrates any food of your choice.

If you really want to up your coffee game, consider this high-end Nespresso coffee and espresso maker that includes a milk frother. It's currently 20% off!

For those who have a smaller kitchen, you’ll totally love this two-in-one kitchen device from Ninja that grills and air fries.

This cutlery set would make for the perfect gift for the home chef in your life. It's 40% off and comes with 18 professional-quality knives and a built-in sharpener on the block.

The Ninja Professional Blender is great for smoothie lovers since it crushes through ice and frozen ingredients in seconds. Snag it for $50 off today!

Style

Every girl needs a simple crossbody bag in their closet. This classic leather bucket bag from Ralph Lauren is the perfect accessory for the fall and will go with anything in your wardrobe.

Designed exclusively for Macy's, these Timberland sneakers are durable, comfortable and come in three different colors, black, brown and blue.

This Calvin Klein puffer jacket is super warm but small enough to pack away easily in a backpack when you're on the go. It's available in 12 different shades.

These Tommy Hilfiger Sport leggings are fun, trendy and will add a little color to your workout pants collection.

If you're in the market for new sneakers, these lightweight (and discounted!) Nikes are a great option.

Beauty

For those who love a variety of different shades when it comes to their bronzer and blush, consider this palette created by Tarte.

If you're looking for a new straightener that will help you achieve sleek, frizz-free hair, you won't be disappointed in this Paul Mitchell option.

The It's A 10 Miracle Leave-In Product is a cult beauty favorite that's currently 20% off!

If you're already a fan of Urban Decay's makeup setting sprays, then you might not be able to resist their holy grail "All Nighter" spray in a larger value size.

Tarte's two-in-one makeup remover and cleanser is lightweight, gentle and capable of removing even the harshest makeup. It also moisturizes and soothes your skin!

For more recommendations, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!