I'd walked by it in the hair care aisle at the drugstore for years, until one day I realized that the product I needed all along had been in front of me. (If it sounds like a rom-com meet-cute, it kind of was.)

One Saturday morning a few years ago, I was at the hair salon getting my hair highlighted and found myself yanking and pulling at my knots and tangles — a common occurrence for my long, wavy hair.

A woman (or guardian angel?) suddenly turned to me and said something along the lines of, "You really shouldn't be pulling at your hair like that. Do you want to try this detangler?"

She must have seen my hesitation because she continued, "I use it on my 6-year-old god-daughter and it's the only thing that will actually get her knots out." Alright, I was sold.

I took the little purple bottle she had with her and ... it was magic! When I went to run the comb through my hair (that's right: You should always use a comb on wet hair), it glided between the strands without struggle. I took a picture of the bottle and headed straight to my local drugstore as soon as I left the salon. It was love at first spritz.

What I didn't realize at the time is that it's so much more than a detangler. It also works as a frizz fighter, heat protectant, shine enhancer, and damaged-hair repairer, just to name a few.

While it is a bit more expensive than your average drugstore brand, the bottle lasts a fairly long time: around four to six months depending on how often you wash your hair. I use only three to four spritzes per use, so a little goes a long way.

Since I've started using it, I've noticed that I have less breakage and damage, which, as someone who regularly blow dries her hair and uses hot tools, is really important. Overall, my hair looks shinier and healthier than ever.

We love the travel size because it easily fits in a gym bag or overnight bag, but you can also get a 4 oz. version for $18.99 and a 10 oz. version for $37.99.

This article was originally published on September 25, 2017 on TODAY.com.