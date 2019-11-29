Our editors take care to highlight sales and deals on items that we think you’ll enjoy — and at prices we think you’ll like. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
Philips Sonicare calls this their "best ever toothbrush for the most exceptional clean and complete care" and it's not hard to see why. The brush can remove up to ten times more plaque than manual toothbrushes, and its "gum health" mode will improve gum health up to seven times in just two weeks.
Each of the different brush heads and modes has its own features. The Premium Plaque Control Brush gives a deep clean; the Premium White brush head removes surface stains and gives you a brilliant smile. The Tongue Care brush helps you clean the neglected parts of your mouth — and since its sensors work in real time, you'll always know if you're missing a spot.
Philips Sonicare Diamond Clean Smart Electric Toothbrush
You can also incorporate any advice that your dentist may have given — an in-app 3D mouth map can highlight those spots and remind you to pay extra attention.
One TODAY editor swears her Diamond Clean brush made a difference in her dental hygiene. "It sends me alerts, tracks my progress and tells me which sections of my mouth I should be brushing more or less often. It holds a charge for months at a time," she wrote. "I'm not sure whether or not my teeth are actually cleaner, but they sure feel clean."
With a charging travel case, you'll never be caught with a dead battery — and the charging glass gives it a stylish place to rest when you're at home.
If you're not quite ready to spend just under $200 on a toothbrush, you might want to check out Oral-B's electric toothbrush. With over 4,500 reviews and a 4.3-star rating, it seems like a smart buy.
Oral-B SmartSeries Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush
Both are deeply discounted for Black Friday — so move quickly to score the best deal!
