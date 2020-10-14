It's small and easy to set up.

The diffuser's assembly is so simple, you could do it in the dark — which is good since the tiny instruction booklet can be hard to read.

It's basically two pieces of plastic and a cord in a sleek, Japanese-inspired design. I got the brown faux-wood model. It’s small enough you can mistake it for a coffee mug. Urpower's product description compares it to the size of an iPhone X.

It diffuses essential oils for hours.

There are two oil-diffusing settings. Both are not only quiet — they're silent. The LED light is controlled by the only other button on the unit, and it has seven different color options.

The mist setting pushes out a spray of mist every 30 seconds. The product description claims that it lasts six hours if you fill the diffuser to the max water line. In my experience, it lasts closer to four hours. If I’m home all day, I leave it on this setting.

The small URPOWER diffuser sits on my living room end table all the time. Katie Jackson

There’s also a continuous mist setting (it lasts between two and three hours), which is what I use when I want to fill a room with the scent quickly. The best part? The diffuser automatically shuts off when it’s empty!

Is it worth it?

The diffuser holds about one cup of water — I use tap water from my kitchen sink. And, every time I refill it, I just add a drop or two of 100% natural oils (which you have to buy separately). Almost instantly, I notice the aromatherapy effects.

Since it's so small, I haven't noticed any humidifying effects, even right next to the couch where my diffuser is set up. So, I wouldn't recommend using it as a humidifier. However, it certainly freshens up the area.

Katie Jackson

With high-quality oils, this little machine works well. “If I had to choose between a fancy diffuser and what essential oils I would put in that diffuser, I would most definitely choose to pay more for my essential oils and saving money on a diffuser,” wrote my friend and Gold Team Leader at doTERRA oils, Jessica Bellofatto when I emailed her asking for aromatherapy advice.

Bottom line: I'd order it again.

For the most part, I have peace of mind with this Urpower diffuser. The only two drawbacks: I did try (and fail) to get in contact with customer service and I wish it were larger.

It's perfect for small spaces like a bathroom, cubicle or kitchen. But to keep my entire downstairs living space smelling like lemongrass or lavender, I'd have to use two or three diffusers. If you prefer a more subtle scent, you'll probably be fine with just one.

One of the small diffusers I have spread throughout my house Katie Jackson

I might also consider more expensive options with larger reservoirs. The $27 Asakuki diffuser on Amazon has a 500-milliliter tank and doTerra has plenty of large (albeit, expensive) options.

That said, I'd definitely buy 100 of these Urpower diffusers before I ever plug in another Glade or pull the trigger on a bottle of Febreze.

