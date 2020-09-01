Walmart Inc., the world's largest retailer by revenue, is launching a new subscription service called Walmart+ in a bid to take on Amazon Prime and woo customers looking for extra online shopping perks.

The new subscription-based service comes 15 years after Amazon launched its highly successful Prime offering, which has more than 150 million members worldwide.

While Walmart+ has some catching up to do, Janey Whiteside, chief customer officer at Walmart, called the new program "the ultimate life hack."

"Walmart+ will bring together a comprehensive set of benefits where we see the greatest needs from our customers and where our scale can bring solutions at an unprecedented value," she said in a statement.

Here's everything you need to know about Walmart+ and how it compares to Amazon Prime.

How much does Walmart+ cost and when does it launch?

Walmart+ costs $98 per year or $12.95 per month. It's slightly cheaper than Amazon Prime, which costs $119 per year or $12.99 per month.

The subscription service is set to launch Sept. 15.

What online shopping benefits are included in Walmart+?

Subscribers can expect free shipping and same-day delivery on more than 160,000 items, ranging from tech to toys to groceries. Walmart previously offered this service under the name Delivery Unlimited. Those customers will be transferred over to the new Walmart+ plan.

Does Walmart+ have any benefits compared to Amazon Prime?

While Amazon Prime also offers free shipping and same-day deliveries on many items, Walmart+ has an additional perk. Customers can save 5 cents per gallon when they fuel up at nearly 2,000 Walmart, Murphy USA and Murphy Express fuel stations. Sam’s Club fuel stations will soon be added, the company said in a news release.

Does Walmart+ offer any in-store benefits?

Walmart+ subscribers can use the Scan&Go feature in the Walmart app. This allows them to scan their items as they shop in a Walmart location and pay using Walmart Pay for a quick and touch-free payment experience.