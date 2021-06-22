Our editors independently selected these deals and products because we think you'll enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish-time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.

Day one of Prime Day, Amazon’s annual shopping event, is officially here, which means it is time to snag some sweet deals. During the two-day event, you can catch deals on everything from fashion to tech.

But if you're list of must-haves is bigger than your wallet, don't worry. We have rounded up the best affordable deals on the hottest products this Prime Day. Below, find a list of 28 of our top picks you can score for under $25.

To shop a section, click on the links below. Otherwise, scroll through to see all of the best deals.

Best fashion and clothing deals under $25

A classic tank is a must-have item in your wardrobe, and with a flattering tailored fit, it is hard to pass up this deal. The soft, lightweight and breathable fabric is perfect for the summer heat, and is a great layering staple in the cooler months.

Whether you are gardening, spending time by the pool or even camping, sun hats are a summer essential. Not only does this fedora look amazing, but this bestseller is durable and provides protection from the sun.

This unlined bralette creates a natural look all while helping you feel comfortable in its lightweight, breathable material. The logo band also retains its shape wear after wear.

With a pillow-like cushioned footbed, these slide sandals are made for maximum comfort. Between the classic design and comfortable fit, you will never want to take these slides off.

These Dockers khaki pants are a classic that never go out of style. With a stretch design, they are comfortable and stylish at the same time and are available in both regular and big and tall sizes.

This No. 1 bestselling rain jacket is lightweight and will keep you dry during even the harshest downpours. It comes with its own carrying case and is available in a wide variety of colors to match your style.

Who can pass up Levi's skinny jeans that are 67% off? These jeans work with virtually any look. Whether you want to dress them up or down, they will fit seamlessly into your closet year-round.

Finding shorts for the summer can be a challenge, but with a deal you can't beat it just became simple. Match these with your favorite summer top and you will be looking and feeling your best.

If you are on TikTok, you might have seen these wonder leggings before. The fit of these leggings is meant to lift your backside and slim your waist. Get them in classic black or try a new color or pattern.

T-shirt dresses are a perfect one-and-done outfit solution. They are a simple option that will keep you looking fashionable and feeling confident. This dress is available in 11 stunning colors to choose from.

Biker shorts have made a comeback, so hop on the trend while this pair is 83% off. Wear them when exercising or even throw on a blazer for a chic put-together look.

Not only is the material of this shirt super soft, but it is quick-drying and wicks sweat away. Perfect for athletes, this shirt is also designed to help prevent odor.

Best hair and beauty deals under $25

If you are looking to achieve beachy waves this summer, this three-barrel waver is perfect. It has has an easy-to-read LCD digital display to show the temperature and tourmaline ceramic cover to protect your tresses.

This flat iron can heat up to 450 degrees and is capable of straightening all hair types from thin to coarse. Its titanium plates ensure your hair comes out straight and shiny. Plus, it's dual voltage makes it perfect for travel,

This eyelash and eyeliner kit has it all to help you achieve stunning lashes. It includes 10 pairs of reusable magnetic lashes, two fluffy magnetic lashes, two tubes of magnetic eyeliner and a scissors, tweezer and mirror case.

This antioxidant face serum works to promote your face's response to aging, wrinkles and dark spots. The serum can be used both day and night and is crafted from a plant-based formula.

Best home and kitchen deals under $25

Transport yourself to the beach with the scent of fresh ocean air. Multiple cotton wicks combined with premium soy wax result in a clean burn. The brushed-tin lid also can serve as a candle coaster.

Sleep soundly while tucked into these soft microfiber sheets. These sheets have an all around elastic for a snug, secure fit and are very durable thanks to their polyester microfiber material.

Are you looking for a new way to cook some of your favorite steamed meals? With this rapid cooker you can cook eggs in a variety of ways including hard boiled, poached, scrambled, and even omelets. You can also make vegetables, seafood, dumplings and more.

This handy gadget is something you never knew your home needed. It makes picture hanging a fast and easy process by helping you get all measurement right — the first time — to avoid slanted picture frames.

This water bottle is perfect whether you're staying at home, heading out for a beach day or just going to the gym. The self-sealing cap eliminates spills and with an easy squeeze dispenser you can get more fluid with less effort.

Not only does this set include adorable colors, but they are made from high-quality stainless steel. The color coded design helps reduce cross-contamination and their ceramic coating helps slice with ease.

This soft, yet supportive memory foam pillow is filled with shredded foam, which makes it complete customizable to the sleeper. Choose from firm to soft by adding or removing the foam to your ideal comfort level.

Best gadget and tech deals under $25

Take amazing photos all while keeping your phone charged with this LED selfie light and phone charger combo. Whether you are taking photos, making videos or live streaming, this selfie light will provide great lighting.

Brighten up any room with this LED light strip. The remote control can dim the lights and offers 44 different colors and modes to choose from.

Echo Dot is one of the most popular smart speakers on the market and it is clear why. With improved speaker quality, you can get a louder, richer sound. Using the Echo Dot you can ask Alexa what the weather is, to set alarms, play music and much more.

Have you ever wondered what your pet does when you are not at home? Get answers to that question with this 360-degree monitor. Using your mobile device you can speak directly to your family or pets and even watch compressed videos of fun captured moments.

This speaker sleek and stylish, and it provides a strong Bluetooth connection while you stream your music. Its compact deign also makes it perfect to take on the go so you can take your music anywhere.

