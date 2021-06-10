Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is just around the corner and we're counting down the days until the savings begin.

This year, Amazon's Prime Day event is taking place on June 21 and 22. But to help you pass the time before the deals kick off, the retailer is giving shoppers the opportunity to support small businesses — and score a $10 savings to use on Prime Day.

Through June 20, Prime members who spend at least $10 on items from select small businesses will earn a $10 credit to use during the two-day sale. Once you make your purchase, you'll get an email from Amazon with details on how to claim your credit. On top of that, those with an Amazon Prime Store card or Amazon Prime Rewards Visa card can get 10 percent back on purchases from featured small businesses.

There are more than 300,000 small businesses included in the event, and you can find amazing products in every category, from beauty to kitchenware. Plus you can find picks from woman-owned, Black-owned, military family-owned businesses and more. The retailer even has a few curated guides from celebrities like Kristen Bell, Karamo Brown and Mindy Kaling, to give you an idea of the items that your favorite stars are eyeing during the event.

With so many incredible products to sort through, deciding which to add to your cart can feel a bit overwhelming. To make it easier, we rounded up a handful of our favorites for fashion, pet, home and more that will qualify you for the "Spend $10, Get $10" promotion.

Small business products on Amazon

Pavoi's stylish hoops have more than 18,000 five-star reviews and one Shop TODAY writer said they "check almost every box on my list." The hoops are lightweight and hypoallergenic, making them great for anyone with sensitive ears. They come in three different sizes and color options and are an easy way to add an elegant touch to any outfit.

An elevated version of the mood rings you had as a child, this beautiful piece features a color-changing stone set in a gold, rose gold or rhodium band. Founded by two friends, HONEYCAT is known for creating high-quality accessories at an affordable price point.

Based in New York City, Humble Chic makes stylish and affordable bags, wallets, jewelry and more. This tote from the brand is made from water-resistant vegan leather and has a roomy interior, so there's plenty of space for all of your essentials.

These comfortable headbands are perfect for kids who hate wearing headphones or struggle to keep them in their ears on long road trips and travel days. Each one features inner speakers, with a volume limit to protect little ears. They come in multiple fun characters and colors, including options from beloved shows like "Paw Patrol" or "Sesame Street."

Skorts have made a big comeback, and it's pretty easy to see why. They're a comfortable and versatile piece that can be worn for workouts, errands or lounging. This athletic skort is made with a breathable, lightweight fabric and features two side pockets.

ICONI, which stands for "I Can Overcome, Nothing's Impossible!" is a woman- and veteran-owned company that creates comfortable activewear. The brand's Seamless High-Waisted Leggings made Oprah's Favorite Things list last year. They have a supportive waistband and are made from compression material, though the brand notes that you should order in a size up if you prefer a looser fit.

Everyone needs a comfortable pair of sandals in their closet and these ones have more than 9,000 glowing five-star reviews. "All I have to say is WOW, these are like walking on clouds," one reviewer wrote. Made from the company's OOfoam, the footbed absorbs more impact than your typical foam sandal and cradles and supports your arches, for ultimate comfort and stability.

Planning lots of adventures with your furry friend this summer? This handy water bottle makes it easy to ensure they're well-hydrated, no matter where you are. Flip out the water cup whenever they need a drink, then fold it back in to store in your purse or backpack.

To make Heath and Harrow's tea towels, founder Casey Everett handprints each design using a water-based ink that she mixes in-house, so each product feels truly unique and special. This towel, featuring her floral design, will make a beautiful addition to your kitchen.

Transform any room in your house into a spa-like space with this soothing Spa Day Candle from Sweet Water Decor. The hand-poured soy candle has notes of jasmine, sea salt and wood.

Searching for the perfect Father's Day gift? Your caffeine-loving dad is sure to appreciate this bundle from Oakland, CA-based coffee company Red Bay. The company (which also has Oprah's seal of approval) is a certified B Corporation and is committed to producing high-quality and sustainably-sourced beans. This pack includes three of the brand's bestsellers — grab one for him, then grab one for yourself, too.

Whether you're dealing with redness or breakouts, this sampler kit features a variety of masks to help you address some of the most common skin concerns. Try the nourishing Calma Terra mask, which is made with antioxidant-rich rosehip and Moroccan rhassoul clay, or test out the Pura Terra detox blend, featuring green clay and lavender.

Made for those with oily or acne-prone skin, this clarifying cleanser is said to unclog pores and regulate oil production. It starts out as a gel, then transforms into a gentle foaming wash when applied.

For brighter, smoother skin, vitamin C is essential. And this eye cream from popular skin care brand LilyAna Naturals pairs the powerhouse ingredient with niacinamide and hyaluronic acid to help smooth fine lines and wrinkles and reduce the appearance of dark circles. It's free from unwanted artificial fragrances, colors and parabens and is gentle enough to be used by those with sensitive skin.

Keep your little one protected all summer long with Evereden's fast-absorbing baby sunscreen. Safe for the entire family, the non-toxic formula provides UVA/UVB protection and features nourishing ingredients like jojoba and sunflower oils. The brand creates products for both moms and their little ones — its Baby Lip Balm was named one of the best skin care products for kids by Parents magazine.

Treat yourself to a spa-like experience and get this gift box for yourself or send it to your BFF to let her know you're thinking about her. It features all the essentials you need for the ultimate relaxing day, including a muscle rescue balm, bath salts and essential oil-infused soap.

You'll love cuddling up on the couch for movie nights with this super soft throw blanket. It comes in four bright colors and is made from sustainably harvested eucalyptus.

