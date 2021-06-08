Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Your little one deserves the best — especially when it comes to the products that you’re putting on their skin.

If you’re searching for brands that you can trust for bath time, sunny days and more, Parents magazine has you covered. The publication just released its list of the best skin care products for kids, breaking down the top bath, skin and hair formulas.

“With summer around the corner, it is imperative to protect your skin from head-to-toe,” Parents Editor-in-Chief Julia Edelstein said in an email shared with Shop TODAY. “Our team at Parents compiled the top products that are safe for kids just in time for the warmer months ahead.”

Experts tested nearly 300 bestsellers, new releases and parent-loved products and a total of 30 made the cut (though one of their picks, the CeraVe Mineral Baby Sunscreen SPF 45 is currently sold out). All of the items on the list are dye-, paraben- and oxybenzone-free, so you can rest assured that there aren't any unwanted additives going onto your child's skin.

Read on to see the full list of products.

Everyday creams for kids

Best Cream: Tubby Todd Bath Co Dream Cream

Gentle enough to be used on your little one and perfect for those with sensitive skin, this moisturizing cream provides a heavy dose of hydration. It also leaves behind a light mint and citrus scent, which will have your baby smelling like a dream.

Best Multiuse Balm: Baby Bum Natural Monoi Coconut Balm

This balm can be used to soothe your tot’s sensitive skin or to address any problem areas of your own. Made with soothing ingredients like coconut oil, aloe and shea and coconut butters, the formula hydrates and nourishes skin.

Best Daily Lotion: Bella B Silk & Honey Lotion

Named the “best daily lotion” by Parents, this moisturizing formula won’t leave behind any greasy residue. It features natural oils, including olive, jojoba and wheat germ. Plus, it’s loved by little ones and mamas alike.

Best Eczema Fighter: Eucerin Baby Eczema Relief Cream

Give your little one some relief from dry, itchy skin with this soothing eczema cream. The fragrance- and steroid-free formula can be used on infants as young as three months old.

Best Baby Lotion: Baby Magic Gentle Baby Lotion

This gentle lotion contains vitamins E and A, which will help your baby’s skin retain its natural moisture. It also includes aloe, which works to hydrate and replenish the skin’s moisture barrier.

Bath and hair products for kids

Johnson’s has long been a top name in baby products, and the brand’s 2-in-1 newborn formula is a great pick. It's gentle on your little one’s eyes and is blended with cotton to leave their skin noticeably softer.

Make bath time a breeze with this 3-in-1 formula. It will cleanse kids' hair and skin and leave behind a soothing lavender scent.

Best Skin Tool for Babies: FridaBaby DermaFrida the SkinSoother

Gently exfoliate dry skin and cradle cap with the FridaBaby DermaFrida SkinSoother. Each pack comes with two brushes, which can be used in place of a washcloth at bath time. To use, apply a cleanser or body wash and brush in a circular motion.

Best Wash for Eczema: Mustela Stelatopia Cleansing Gel

Whether you have a newborn, toddler or a growing kiddo, this cleansing gel will soothe their eczema-prone skin. It can be applied to the face and body to moisturize and hydrate dry, itchy areas.

Best Bubble Bath: Alaff­ia Kids Lemon Lavender Bubble Bath

Your little ones will finally look forward to bath time, thanks to this bubble bath. They’ll love splashing around in the bubbles, and you’ll love the moisturizing formula and delicious scent.

Best Detangling Spray: Tots by Babyganics Detangling Spray

Your little one’s hair can get pretty tangled after a long day of running around. To avoid the tears (and screams) that come every time you bring out the comb, you may need a little help. This detangling spray tames tangles and frizz, making their locks easier to brush through. It features moisturizing plant-based ingredients and can be used on both wet and dry hair.

Dandruff and cradle cap are pretty common in kids under the age of five. Tackle symptoms, like redness and flaking, with this shampoo and body wash. It contains pyrithione zinc, which has been proven to help relieve dandruff and cradle cap. Some people see improvement after just a few washes, though according to the brand, you should see a significant change after a couple weeks of regular use.

Best Black Hair Care:

Natural Bunch’s products are made for little ones with textured hair. The brand’s Moroccan Shampoo contains argan oil to soften and moisturize locks and is free of parabens, sulfates and sodium chloride.

Pair the shampoo with the brand’s Knots Out conditioner, which gently detangles, moisturizes and tames frizzy ends. The formula is rich in vitamins and antioxidants to strengthen hair and protect it against UV damage.

Brushing out your little one’s hair doesn’t have to be a pain. This brush, made for those with natural hair, easily glides through knots to make the process feel seamless. It minimizes breakage and reduces split ends.

Skin repair products for kids

Best for Those Itchy Areas: EmBeba Natural Diaper Rash Cream

You won’t have to worry about what you’re putting on their most sensitive areas when you have this diaper rash balm. It’s made from natural ingredients, like eucalyptus, olive oil and beeswax. Plus, the stick applicator makes for a mess-free application.

Best Baby Face Balm: Earth Mama Organic Baby Face Nose & Cheek Balm

Between red, runny noses and drooly chins, the skin around your baby’s mouth can get pretty dry and irritated. Keep the area soft and moisturized with this face balm. It’s made with organic ingredients and is free from unwanted additives, like parabens, artificial fragrances and preservatives.

Best Moisture Stick: Pipette Balm Stick

This moisture stick can be carried in your purse, diaper bag or even your pocket. Use it to treat dry cheeks, sensitive spots and chapped lips when you’re on the go.

Best Lip Care: Evereden Baby Lip Balm

Your baby will put almost anything into their mouth, and you can’t always control it. But you can control what products you’re applying around the area. This lip balm secured the best lip care title from Parents this year. The nontoxic formula features a nutrient-dense blend of seven botanical oils that nourish, lock in moisture and reduce inflammation.

Best diaper-area treatments

Best Diaper Creams:

“Made of has all the qualities of an excellent diaper rash cream," wrote one reviewer. "It has a nice texture, it is thick, it is creamy, it spreads nicely, it stays on for hours and heals within a couple of hours.”

Badger’s Zinc Oxide Diaper Cream is another great option for treating and preventing diaper rash. It’s made without dyes, artificial ingredients or parabens. But what it does contain is antioxidant-rich calendula extract as well as moisturizing beeswax and sunflower oil.

Best Diaper Spray: Boogie Bottoms No-Rub Diaper Rash Spray

Applying diaper cream can get a little messy, but this spray-on formula is a convenient and easy-to-use solution. The zinc oxide soothes irritation, while the dimethicone creates a breathable barrier that protects against wetness and prevents rashes from forming in the first place.

Outdoor skin care products for kids

Best Sunscreen Spray: Banana Boat Kids Sunscreen Spray

While babies under six months should be kept covered up and out of the sun, for older kids, regular sunscreen application is essential for keeping them protected from the sun’s harmful rays. This spray-on sunscreen provides UVA/UVB protection and is water-resistant for up to 80 minutes, so you won’t have to worry about them getting burned as they splash around at the beach or pool.

Best Big Wipes: WaterWipes Textured Bathing Wipes

For messy moments or sandy feet after a day at the beach, these extra-large wipes are a great option to keep on hand. They’re designed for all-over cleaning and are made with just two ingredients — water and a drop of fruit extract.

Best Bug Spray: Green Goo Bugs Be Gone Spray

With all of those fun outdoor adventures on the horizon, you’re going to want to keep your little one protected from mosquitos and other bugs. Unlike other repellants, which contain harsh chemicals, this formula is made from essential oils and herbs that are known to repel insects. It can also be used to relieve itchy and irritated bites when they do happen.

Best Baby Wipes: Hello Bello Baby Wipes

Gentle on skin but tough on messes, these wipes are perfect for soothing and cleaning your baby’s delicate skin. They’re hypoallergenic, pH-balanced and made with just a touch of aloe and chamomile extract.

Hand care for kids

Best Hand Soap: Baby Dove Sensitive Skin Baby Wash

Cleanse away dirt and grime and leave your baby’s skin feeling silky smooth with this hand wash. The tear-free and hypoallergenic wash is made for those with sensitive skin. Even better, the formula is packaged in 100% recycled plastic.

Best Scented Hand-Sanitizer Spray: Earth Mama Organics Lavender Hand Sanitizer

Available in a soothing lavender scent, this quick-drying hand sanitizer will kill up to 99.9% of germs and bacteria, without leaving behind a sticky residue.

Best Unscented Hand-Sanitizer Spray: Murphy’s Naturals Hand Sanitizer Bundle

If you’re looking for an unscented option, this spray sanitizer from Murphy’s Naturals will do the trick. Made from just a handful of ingredients — ethyl alcohol, purified water, glycerin and hydrogen peroxide — and packaged in a small bottle, it’s perfect for cleaning your little one’s hands when you're on the go.

