Beat the heat with these 15 early Prime Day deals on cooling bedroom essentials

The official first day of summer falls on Father's Day (June 20), but one day later comes arguably the biggest shopping "holiday" of the year — Amazon Prime Day. As the temperatures begin to climb, we're all desperately looking for ways to keep cool, so holding out until the big sale to splurge on a new AC unit or blackout curtains might not be feasible.

Luckily, ahead of Amazon Prime Day, you can find markdowns on everything you need to keep cool, day and night, this summer. Some early Prime Day deals include savings on cooling sheets, bedside fans, cooling pillows and other bedding essentials you'll want to grab if you don't want to overheat at night.

We sifted through hundreds of products to find the ones that might actually make the summer heat bearable. The best part? You won't have to spend a lot of money to get the best reward — a good night's sleep.

Natural fibers like linen can help you beat the heat when you sleep. This set includes a flat sheet, fitted sheet and two pillowcases that one verified five-star reviewer said keeps them "cool throughout the night."

These breathable sheets are available in more than two dozen different colors and can fit beds as small as a twin-size mattress all the way up to a split California king bed. You can find them on sale right now for 27% off and use the coupon at checkout to save an extra $2.

Block out heat and noise with blackout curtains to keep cool this summer. Right now, you can save 39% on this set from LEMOMO, which has a five-star rating from over 11,700 verified purchasers.

Improve your chances of actually sleeping in on weekends with these full-length blackout curtains. You can hang them with back loops, rod pockets or clip rings to keep your space insulated and regulate room temperature.

These curtains from ChrisDowa block out 90% of UV rays and feature the same color on both the front and back panels. They're on sale right now for 15% off, and you can save an extra 10% when you apply the coupon at checkout.

With a 4.8-star rating, reviewers can't get enough of how well these customer-favorite blackout curtains actually work. "These curtains are great, no light comes through and you can overlap in the middle," one verified five-star purchaser wrote. "It’s nice and dark in my bedroom now."

Honeywell's quiet set fan operates at low noise levels, so you can sleep undisturbed. It's on sale right now for just $25 ahead of Prime Day and boasts over 17,000 ratings.

Sleek and aptly sized for any bedside table, this fan from Vornado won't be an eyesore in the bedroom. The bestseller operates at three different speeds, so you can kick it up to full speed on a hot summer night.

Nestl's Ice pillow is on sale right now for 20% off ahead of Prime Day. Over 2,000 verified reviewers have given it a full five-star rating, calling it out for how comfortable and stretchy it is.

You can save 46% on these hotel-worthy pillows right now. The best part? They come in sets of two, so you can add them to your cart for just $16.

Stuffed with shredded memory foam and encased in a bamboo-polyester blend, these adjustable pillows have won the praise of reviewers that love how cool they are. You can snag them right now for 25% off as part of early Prime Day deals.

Amazon's choice for bed pillows are on sale right now for just $19, thanks to a 43% discount. "This pillow feels like you’re sleeping on a soft cloud," wrote one verified five-star reviewer. "It keeps its shape after I sleep on it."

Don't be fooled by how plush this duvet insert looks — it can keep you cool during the warmer months and provides just the right amount of comfort during chillier months, according to the brand. It's machine-washable and comes with a two-year warranty if you find that it isn't cool enough for summer.

Don't ditch your old mattress just because you can't keep cool — a ventilated mattress topper like this one can help regulate your body temperature when the heat gets to be unbearable. You can snag it for 15% off right now ahead of Prime Day.

Another tip for keeping cool in the summer? Switch up your sleepwear. This set from Ekouaer is made from rayon and boasts a relaxed fit that is breathable enough for warmer nights.

