Our editors independently selected these deals and products because we think you'll enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish-time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.

Now that Amazon Prime Day 2021 has officially begun, you’re probably wondering where to start with so many deals at your fingertips. There’s an opportunity for everyone to save some serious cash in categories like beauty, fashion, tech and especially kitchen and home during the two-day sales event created by Amazon.

Whether you’re looking to upgrade your own appliances or gift one to someone else, these are some of the best kitchen and home deals that are catching our eye this Prime Day.

Best Prime Day kitchen deals

If you have a wine lover in your life (or you are the wine lover), this kit is a must-have. It comes with a rechargeable electric wine opener, an aerating wine pourer, two vacuum stoppers and a foil cutter that makes removing seals a breeze. This set will make any wine connoisseur happy and, at 33% off, it’ll make your wallet happy, too.

Dutch ovens are a cookware staple for any home cook. This larger option is 7.3 quarts and cooks enough food for six or more people — perfect for making a pot roast for family dinner!

No more having to buy seltzer from the supermarket or bodega. You can make it right at home with your very own SodaStream Sparkling Water Maker! It comes with a CO2 cylinder that carbonates up to 60 liters of water.

Step up your baking game with this lightweight and compact stand mixer. It only weighs five pounds and stands just under 11 inches tall, making it easy to store and present in a smaller kitchen.

Start your day with a fresh cup of coffee at the push of a button. It’ll taste even better when you know you got it for 37% off.

Every meal will become a breeze with this Instant Pot. It has nine different functions, acting as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, sauté pan, rice cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, food warmer, sous vide and sterilizer. It boasts a 4.7-star rating and has over 8,400 five-star reviews.

If you’re looking for a mixer that’s a bit more portable, try this immersion hand blender. It doubles as a food processor when attached to the base and comes with stainless steel blades. It also comes with several convenient attachments including a whisk, maser and dough hooks.

Upgrade your at-home coffee bar with a Nespresso machine. This machine has six brewing sizes including three coffee cup sizes, single and double shot espresso and an 18-ounce pour-over caraffe style that is exclusive to the Nespresso Vertuo Next. For Prime Day, you can score the machine and a 30-count of coffee pods for just under $100, nearly half of the original price!

Channel your inner Betty Crocker with this nonstick bakeware set from Calphalon. The set includes a large cookie sheet, a 12” x 17” baking sheet, two 9” round cake pans, a 9” x 13” brownie pan, a 9” x 13” cake pan and lid, cooling rack, medium loaf pan and 12-cup muffin pan.

Snag this 10-piece cookware set for 44% off during Prime Day. The set includes a 1.5-quart saucepan, 2.5-quart saucepan, 6-quart stockpot and a sauté pan with corresponding covers, as well as an 8- and 10-inch skillet and a helper handle.

If you’re looking for a pressure cooker that’s a bit larger, try this 8-quart option from Ninja. You can use it to air fry, crisp, steam, slow cook, sear, sauté, bake, roast, broil, yogurt and even dehydrate food. Plus, it comes with a cookbook with 45 recipes if you need a bit of inspiration.

Best Prime Day home deals

Upgrade your home with the simple switch of a lightbulb. These LED color-changing light bulbs are remote control-operated and switch between 10 different color settings at the push of a button.

Keep your space cool during the summer months with this 16-inch standing fan. It has 12 speed sets, a 12-hour timer and is remote-operated. It’s also made with a DC silent motor to produce less than half of the noise you would usually hear from a standard fan.

Easily secure your home with a Ring security system. This five-piece kit comes with a base station, keypad, contact sensor, motion detector and range extender. Once you connect it to Wi-Fi via the Ring app, you can monitor your home from anywhere.

Say goodbye to the days of fumbling around with keys when you get to the door. Once paired, this smart lock will detect when you are near the door and automatically unlock it for you. You can also enable auto-lock so that the door locks behind you every time you close it. Can’t remember if you locked the door on your way out? You can also take care of it right from the app.

Have a movie theater experience without leaving the house with the 3D surround sound from this Samsung Soundbar. It has a built-in center speaker and connects to two smart devices at once so you can switch back and forth seamlessly. At 50% off, this is a deal you don’t want to miss.

If you’re still working from home, fast-running internet is a worthwhile investment. The Google Nest is designed to make sure there’s quick and reliable Wi-Fi in every inch of your house, up to 4,400 square feet. This pack of two router units are strong enough to handle up to 200 connected devices and stream multiple 4K videos at once so everyone can stay entertained.

Setting the perfect temperature in any room in the house has never been easier. You can control it from anywhere with the connected smartphone app. It even detects your presence with Smart Home and Away technology to adjust the temperature to something comfortable when you're home and reduces energy use when you're gone.

If allergies are hitting you hard this season, consider investing in an air purifier. This option from Honeywell has three air cleaning levels and a Turbo Clean mode. It is designed to help capture particles like dust, pollen and pet dander. This purifier circulates air in rooms up to 465 square feet up to five times an hour, making that up to 120 times per day.

With this Shark robot vacuum, you can set it and forget it. Once the vacuum returns to its base, it will self-empty into the bagless base that holds up to 45 days’ worth of dirt and debris. You can even use the SharkClean app or voice control via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant to schedule cleanings in specific areas or the entire house. It’ll help remove one more task from your list and you can score it on Prime Day for almost 50% off.

For more of the best Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals and coverage, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!