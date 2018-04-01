10 best-selling blackout curtains to help you sleep better this summer

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Not getting the best sleep due to more daylight in the summer? Blackout curtains could be a simple solution.

According to Dr. Daniel Barone, a neurologist at Weill Cornell Medicine and New York-Presbyterian, one of the easiest things you can do to get better shut-eye at night is to make sure the room is dark.

“We’re designed to be sleeping when the sky is dark,” he told TODAY. Things like street light can disrupt the sleep cycle. “You want the room to be as dark as possible without it being dangerous,” he added.

To achieve a perfectly dark room, he recommended blackout curtains. These are curtains that block out light to help you sleep through the night. Many also have the advantage of blocking outside noise and regulating the temperature in the room by keeping hot and cold air from coming in through the window.

Below, see some of the best-selling blackout curtains on Amazon.

Deconovo Room Darkening Thermal Insulated Blackout Curtains, $10-$63, Amazon

A best-seller on Amazon, these blackout curtains feature silver grommets on each panel and come in a variety of sizes and colors. The thermal curtains are designed to prevent from heat from escaping and block sunlight from entering the room. Over 3,500 people have reviewed these curtains and the product has a 4.5 rating.

AmazonBasics Room Darkening Blackout Curtain Set, $26-$35, Amazon

This set of two curtains aims to block out sunlight and harmful UV rays and reduce outside noise. One reviewer describes it as a no frills and simple set. The curtains, which are sold in a variety of colors, have a rod pocket that can accommodate a standard or decorative rod, plus there are two Velcro ties you can use to pull back the curtains during the day.

Nicetown Blackout Curtains Set, $20-$26, Amazon

These thermal-insulated curtains feature grommets at the top for hanging, and they’re made with a triple weave blackout fabric. They're supposed to help balance the room temperature by insulating against summer heat and winter chill. Colors available include your standard white and gray along with fun ones like pink and turquoise.

Acelitor Blackout Curtains Set, $22-$70, Amazon

Available in a variety of colors, this machine washable set features bronze metal grommets. They're designed to block our noise and light using a dense polyester fabric.

Utopia Blackout Room Darkening and Thermal Insulating Curtains Set, $19-$27, Amazon

With almost 3,000 customer reviews and a 4.5 star rating, these machine washable curtains boast a thermal top to block out light and noise. Reviewers praised the quality of the curtains and loved the price.

Deconovo Striped Blackout Curtains Set, $24-$30, Amazon

Kids’ rooms are especially important to keep dark since children tend to go to sleep before the sun sets in the summer. These blackout curtains come in a fun striped pattern that will add style to a child’s room. It features a rod pocket and comes in fun colors such as navy, pink-lavender and teal. The white stripe is more of a gray hue because of the blackout material lining.

Sun Zero Easton Blackout Curtain Panel, Amazon

TODAY.com writer Chrissy Callahan swears by these curtains, saying they blocked a lot of light when used with a shade. Available in a bunch of different sizes and colors including mineral green, charcoal gray and stone beige, the curtains feature grommets for easy hanging.

Rose Home Fashion Wide Thermal Blackout Patio Door Curtain Panel, $30, Amazon

If you’ve got a large window, such as a glass-sliding door, this wide curtain panel featuring an antique bronze grommet top would be a good fit. One customer said they purchased it for their dining room and it made a huge difference in keeping the space cooler during summer evenings.

HLC.ME Lattice Print Room Darkening Curtains Set, $40, Amazon

While a lot of the room darkening and blackout curtains you’ll find are solid colors, if you’re looking for a decorative touch, these popular curtains feature a lattice print in different shades like bright yellow, mint green and navy blue.

Rose Home Fashion Blackout Liner Panel, $17, Amazon

Love your current curtains and don’t want to part with them? Try a blackout liner, which you can attach to the back of your existing curtains via metal hooks. They come in a variety of sizes, and the reviews are mostly positive as many people pointed out it really does block the light and air from the window.

If you do end up blocking the light in your room with blackout curtains, Barone has one important tip: open the curtains immediately when you wake up and let the light in. “When we’re awake, we want to be exposed to sunlight,” he said. “Try to get sunlight in the morning.”

For more sleep tips, check out Dr. Barone’s book, "Let’s Talk About Sleep."