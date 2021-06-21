Our editors independently selected these deals and products because we think you'll enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish-time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is here! Now is the time to score great deals on everything from tech to beauty to home appliances. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your appliances or revamp your skin care routine, this two-day sales event created by Amazon will help you cross everything off your list without breaking the bank.

Prime Day is also a great time to upgrade your wardrobe or stock up on basics! From sneakers to bathing suits, there’s a Prime Day deal for essentially everything you’re looking for. Here are some of the best Prime Day fashion deals for women, men and kids.

To shop this article by category, click on the links below:

Best Amazon Prime Day fashion deals for women

After over a year in the house, not many things have higher value than a comfortable bra. This pullover style is wire-free and has removable pads. You can also convert the straps to a racerback style so it’s perfect for any outfit. One Shop TODAY writer who tried a True & Co. bra even forgot she was wearing it!

Whether you’re actually going in the water or just lounging poolside, do it in confidence with this floral print tummy control swimsuit.

Maxi dresses are the perfect piece for your summer wardrobe. Pair with some sandals and your favorite accessories for a quick and stylish summer outfit that will take you from day to night.

Not sure which style you want to get? Try them all with Prime Wardrobe! Order up to eight pieces you like that have the qualifying Prime Wardrobe label. You have seven days from delivery to try them on, return anything you don’t want and you’ll only pay for the things you keep. If you’re new to Prime Wardrobe, you can score $15 off your first Prime Wardrobe order (with a minimum purchase of $100) with the code PRIMEW15OFF.

Bike shorts may have been trendy in the '80s, but the last year taught us that they have staying power. These high-rise shorts provide maximum coverage and with an 8-inch inseam, they’ll prevent your thighs from rubbing together so you don’t have to deal with uncomfy chafing. The best part? They have pockets!

These bestselling pull-on jeans have over 7,300 five-star reviews. They’re designed with a tummy-slimming panel, so you don’t have to fumble around with buttons or zippers.

This Kate Spade watch is on sale for 51% off this Prime Day! It has a blush leather strap and a white face with gold accents. It’s the perfect gift for someone else (or yourself).

These slip-on sneakers are perfect for when you’re in a hurry and don’t want to deal with laces!

These sneakers are perfect for the woman who’s always on the move. They are lightweight, comfortable and stylish so you’ll want to wear them all year long. They have a 4.5-star average from over 39,000 verified ratings.

Summer is the best time to buy winter jackets because you can score great deals like this one! This jacket has a 4.4-star average from over 18,000 verified shoppers. It has a fleece-lined hood and six pockets so you can hold everything you need while keeping your hands warm!

A good pair of sandals are a summer must-have. Score this pair from ECCO at almost 40% off in seven different colors.

You might recognize this product from one of many viral TikToks. These high-waisted leggings have received endless praise for the way it contours the body and gives the butt a little lift. Stock up on this bestseller in women's athletic leggings with over 4,700 verified five-star reviews.

Best Amazon Prime Day fashion deals for men

This short-sleeve button-up is perfect for summer. Choose from seven different colors and prints to find one (or more) that best suits your style.

A good pair of shorts is a must-have for summer. This 100% cotton option has a 4.4-star rating and over 1,600 five-star reviews.

These Levi 550 jeans have a more relaxed fit so you have a bit more room to move around. They sit at the waist and are relaxed through the thigh area with a slightly tapered leg.

These chino pants from IZOD are perfect for work, events that require dressier attire or just everyday wear! Now is the best time to stock up because you can score them for a huge discount!

Whether you’re finishing up a workout or spending a day on the beach, you can’t go wrong with a pair of comfortable sandals. These Under Armour slides are designed for maximum comfort wherever you wear them.

Look cool and comfortable in these Lacoste sneakers. They easily slip on and have cushioned insoles for maximum comfort.

Best Amazon Prime Day fashion deals for kids

Sun protection is important for kids and adults, but especially during the summer. Keep your baby cool and protected with this adjustable hat from i Play. It has a front brim and back flap to protect their head, neck and eyes.

You can never have too many onesies. Stock up with this five-pack for 30% off.

Getting the kids ready is easier than ever with these jogger pants from Tommy Hilfiger. Just slip them on, tie them up and go!

Score this bestselling boy's swimwear for just $11! It’s also on sale in other fun designs perfect for kids like dinosaurs, whales, alligators and navy tropical.

These two-packs of dresses are perfect for summer. It's on sale in six other print combinations.

No more worrying about having to layer shorts and skirts as separates. These knit “scooters” are skirts with built-in shorts so they can run around all day in them and you can have peace of mind.

While summer is mostly sunny days and clear skies, there are days when the rain just won’t stop. Keep the kids prepared with this rain jacket from Columbia! It is waterproof and breathable with an adjustable hood. No rain? No problem! It’s also packable and folds into the hand pocket so you can keep it with you at all times without taking up too much space.

Pair their new rain jacket with these rain boots! They come in five different styles including rainbow unicorns and groovy butterflies.

These Under Armour sneakers are lightweight and have foam padding around the ankle collar and under the tongue to provide a comfortable fit and feel. You can choose from over 10 different colors at just over 40% off.

