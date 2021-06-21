Our editors independently selected these deals and products because we think you'll enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish-time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.

Sunday marked the official start to summer and with cities and towns opening up and travel on the rise, this season is promising to be an exciting one. Whether you’re heading off for a beach getaway or hosting friends in your backyard for the first time in a year, you can find Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals on all the essential items you’ll need for those beloved summer activities.

From camping gear to beach must-haves, we found 24 of the best deals on summer essentials to shop this Prime Day, the annual shopping event created by Amazon.

To shop this article by category, just click on the links below:

Amazon Prime Day deals on beach and pool must-haves

You’ll look so chic at the beach or pool in this V-neck one-piece swimsuit. Reviewers say it’s both figure-flattering and comfortable, making it the perfect suit to wear all summer long.

Get a vacation-ready tan with this bronzing mousse from St. Tropez, which is 30% off for Prime Day. The streak-free formula is easy to apply, which means it’s great for self-tanning newbies, and it won’t leave stains behind on your clothes or sheets.

You can blast all your favorite summer jams, no matter where you are, thanks to this portable speaker. It can run for up to 24 hours on one charge and is waterproof to protect it against spills or splashes.

This chair and table set can be folded up and thrown in the car to bring along for beach barbecues or park days. The chair features comfortable padded arms and is made from weather-resistant fabric. Even better? It’s 30% off right now.

Stay comfortable in these flip flops, which are on sale for Prime Day. They provide cushioned support for your arches and have a durable and slip-resistant outsole for added stability.

Keep the party going all day long with this heavy-duty cooler, which can fit up to 252 cans. According to the brand, the insulated design will keep your items cold for up to five days.

Hydration is key, especially on days when you’re spending a lot of time in the sun. The lightweight bottle is easy to tote along with you and is leak-proof so you won’t have to worry about it spilling in your beach bag.

Amazon Prime Day deals on camping essentials

You can fit the whole family (and maybe a few friends, too) in this spacious eight-person tent. It’s easy to set up and take apart and you’ll want to grab it now while it’s 30% off to have for all your summer adventures.

Turn almost any water source into your personal drinking fountain with this handy water filter. It protects against 99.99% of bacteria, parasites and microplastics and is much easier to carry around for hiking or camping trips than a bulky water bottle. The tool was a previous Prime Day bestseller and if you don’t have it in your arsenal yet, you can get it now for 50% off.

You’ll sleep more soundly on your next camping trip with this camping pad. It’s self-inflating, so you won’t even need to bring along an air pump.

This portable camping chair is a great pick for sitting around the campfire or tailgating before a sports game. Along with comfortable padded armrests, the chair has a cup holder and a built-in storage pocket, so you can keep all your essentials close by.

Cargo pants have made a big comeback this year and this bestselling pair checks all the boxes. They’re made from a breathable and quick-drying fabric and have an elastic drawstring waistband for an adjustable fit. Plus, the material is rated UPF 50+ to help protect your legs from the sun.

Amazon Prime Day deals on travel products

Whether you’re heading into the office or on a weekend trip, this Everyday Travel Bag is a great pick. Grab one while it's 30% off.

Your luggage has been collecting a lot of dust over the last year, so it may be time for an upgrade. Get this Samsonite set while it’s 70% off. It comes with a carry-on as well as a 24- and 28-inch suitcase, so you’ll be covered for both long vacations and weekend getaways.

This backpack has everything a traveler needs — and it’s 23% off for Prime Day. It has locking zippers that will keep your belongings safe, and reviewers say it’s roomy enough to fit all of your travel essentials.

Bulky laptop bags are a thing of the past. This option is sleek and stylish with an affordable price tag. The main pocket has a laptop pocket as well as a zip compartment and smaller pockets to keep all your belongings organized.

Amazon Prime Day deals on backyard must-haves

Keep cool in your backyard with this canopy. The fabric has an anti-ultraviolet coating that provides you with UPF 50+ sun protection. The best part? You can take more than $30 off the canopy right now.

Your deck can get pretty hot during the peak of summer, which makes stepping outside barefoot a recipe for disaster. Protect your tootsies by covering your patio with a chic outdoor rug like this one. It will add a stylish touch to your space and can be easily cleaned with a hose or broom.

Summer calls for roasting marshmallows and telling ghost stories by the fire. With this portable fire pit, you can do all those things from the comfort of your own backyard. It can also be folded up to take with you to the beach or on camping trips.

Looking to upgrade your rusty, old lawn mower? This option from BLACK+DECKER is 30% off for Prime Day. It has adjustable height settings for more precise cutting, so your backyard will be looking its best all season long.

With a spatula, tongs, grill brush, knife and more, you’ll have everything you need for your backyard barbecues this summer. It’s a popular choice with more than 3,200 five-star reviews and you can get it now for under $20.

Amazon Prime Day deals on home essentials

TikTok is one of the best places to find super useful products that you never knew you needed, and this ice maker fits the bill. User @pricklypear86’s March video featuring the product has since racked up more than 2.9 million views. “[It’s] worth every penny,” she said.

There’s nothing better than a big scoop of ice cream on a hot day. Now, you can make your own at home with this ice cream maker. It has a large freezer bowl that allows you to make up to two quarts of your favorite flavor.

Struggling to get your kids (or yourself) to reach those recommended eight glasses every day? This machine turns regular water into bubbly water to make staying hydrated more fun. The bundle, which is 38% off, includes three carbonation bottles and two bottles of Bubly flavor drops.

For more of the best Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals and coverage, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!