24 useful summer gadgets you won't want to spend the rest of the season without

Summer isn't over yet! While you've likely spent the last few months enjoying dips in the pool, family barbecues and socially distant trips to the beach, the season also presents its fair share of pesky problems — from bug bites to intense heat and humidity.

To help tackle these minor annoyances, we set out to find problem-solving tools, gadgets and accessories that will make getting through the rest of the summer just a little bit easier. Whether you'll be spending your summer at home with family or have beach plans on the agenda, we found two dozen picks that you'll wish you had known about sooner — from fashionable sun hats to a mini ice cream maker.

Below are 24 under-the-radar summer essentials that shoppers are currently loving.

To shop this article by category, click on each link below to find what you're looking for:

Summer beauty and style essentials

This embroidered hat combines style and protection, and is certainly one way to let others know not to disturb your time in the sun. For a better fit, the inside of the hat features a drawstring closure to keep it in place all day.

If you're not a fan of balms or creams to help beat chafing, these fabric bands can easily be concealed under skirts or dresses to keep your days pain-free.

If you need to save some room in your beach bag, this sun hat conveniently rolls up for easy transport — and is even Bobbie Thomas approved. It's also available in six different colors, so you can choose a style that best suits your summer wardrobe.

These yoga shorts help with chafing and are also comfortable enough to wear around the house on hot summer days. "I purchased these for wear as a tankini bottom, it has good control," one verified reviewer wrote.

This multifunctional headband can help keep your hair out of your face on hot days and also features buttons that can relieve the pressure from face masks on the ears.

Trying to skip shaving this summer? This hair removal cream gave one TODAY editor silky smooth legs in just three minutes, eliminating the need for a razor in her routine.

Summer home essentials

This portable air cooler can be recharged to keep you cool wherever you are. Don't be fooled by its small size — one reviewer said it "packs a punch."

Whether you're holding a socially distant backyard hangout or having a family dinner in the backyard, everyone should be able to enjoy appetizers the way they were intended to be enjoyed — hot. This mini crock can keep dips and chocolate hot for any occasion.

If you're headed to the beach or going on a hike, snacks are always an essential. These reusable bags are made with silicone, so you can wash them time and time again without all of the waste.

This mini ice cream maker lets you control the ingredients, so you can enjoy the perfect summer treat at home. If you're looking for flavor inspiration, it even comes with its own recipe book for ice creams, sorbet and gelato.

Whether you're spending time in the backyard or under the sun at the beach, a cold drink that actually stays chilled on a hot day is one of the best ways to cool down. This thermos not only features a double-wall vacuum-sealed design, but it also uses an LCD screen to let you know just how cold (or hot) your drink actually is.

Corn on the cob is a summer staple, but it can also make for a mess at the dinner table. These unique butter knives keep butter on the corn and off of your fingers, so you can enjoy every kernel without worrying about the mess.

This portable fan is rechargeable and can operate at five different speeds to keep you cool for up to nine hours at a time. If you'll be spending some time in your home office and could use some air, it comes with a convenient stand that can keep it in place while you work.

Keeping your hands germ-free this summer doesn't have to involve endless ounces of hand sanitizer. This unique tool can be used to open doors, open bottles, push buttons on PIN pads and more.

Hand hygiene is more important than ever, and these water-activated towels make it easy to keep your hands dry and clean wherever you are. You can use the towels up to two times before discarding.

Summer beach and outdoor essentials

Rather than using a greasy spray, this mosquito-repellent balm uses essential oils in the form of a balm that can be applied on-the-go, whether you are in the backyard or at the campground.

"This stuff is amazing, and is the only thing that prevents any new bites from popping up every morning," one verified reviewer said.

Sandy cups and cans might not be worse than a sunburn, but they can still get in the way of an enjoyable beach day. These coasters come in packs of five and are large enough to hold cups, cellphones, sunglasses, cans and much more.

Sprinklers are a fun way to beat the heat in the backyard, and this system made for trampolines takes it to a new level. Luckily, you can catch this sprinkler on sale for less than $20 for some budget-friendly fun.

Sand from beach days should stay at the beach — not in your car or in your house. This special mitt uses a talc-free formula that removes sand from your body without removing sunscreen or other protective products.

The mesh design of this beach bag prevents sand from becoming trapped inside while keeping your essentials protected. For smaller valuables, it also features a zippered interior pocket that will keep them dry and safe.

This "Shark Tank" gadget has amassed more than 1,700 reviews from verified shoppers on Amazon. By using suction, it works to remove venom and reduce your skin's reaction to the bug bite.

For a fun (and tasty) family activity, this popcorn popper allows everyone to get in on some backyard family fun for a movie night or a late-night snack.

These baskets can grill up to four cobs at once, helping to make sure that they are evenly cooked without taking up too much space on the grill.

If little ones want to get in on marshmallow roasting, this nifty gadget can help make it fun while keeping a safe distance from the fire.

