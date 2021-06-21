Our editors independently selected these deals and products because we think you'll enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish-time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.

From stylish wardrobe staples to innovative beauty products, TikTok has become a top destination for finding trendy must-have items. And if you’ve been waiting for the perfect moment to finally buy one of the viral products that caught your eye during your daily scrolling sessions, you’re in luck. During Prime Day, the annual shopping event created by Amazon, you can find tons of discounts on some of TikTok’s most-loved products.

From the butt-lifting leggings that took the internet by storm to #cleantok’s favorite cleaning product, we dug through all of the Amazon Prime Day deals to find the best ones on TikTok-approved items.

Prime Day 2021: Viral TikTok fashion Items

There are few viral products as famous as the Amazon leggings, a.k.a the Seasum Women's Yoga Pants. The #amazonleggings hashtag has racked up more than 228 million views on the app and the pants have more than 41,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. And according to one Shop TODAY writer, the butt-lifting leggings really do live up to the hype. “The Seasum yoga pants’ honeycomb material truly gives your behind a magic boost!” she said. “The seams are strategically placed to cinch at the booty and ‘lift’ it in all the right areas.”

For a comfortable and flattering pair of leggings that you can wear every day, look no further than the CRZ YOGA Women's Naked Feeling Workout Leggings. Many TikTokers have compared the affordable pants to those from more expensive, luxury brands. They feature a flattering high-waist and reviewers say the fabric is “buttery soft.”

While we’re planning on living in short sleeves and dresses for the next few months, it’s never too early to start thinking about your winter wardrobe — especially when there are deals to be had. The Orolay coat, which is 67% off for Prime Day, has a cult-like following across the internet, including on TikTok. User @happilyinspired’s video featuring the jacket has more 581,000 views. “I’m here to set the rumors straight and let you guys know that it is good and totally worth it,” she said. She added that it has a big hood, which will block wind and plenty of pockets for all of your essentials.

Skorts have made a big comeback, thanks to TikTok. And if you’ve been wanting to add the trendy wardrobe staple to your closet, now is the perfect time to do it. Baleaf’s High-Waisted Tennis Skirt is just under $20 for Prime Day. While it’s technically made for tennis, it can be worn for practically any activity., as the lightweight and breathable fabric makes it ideal for everyday wear.

Searching for a new swimsuit for summer? This affordable swimwear brand is a TikTok favorite — the #cupshe hashtag has more than 37 million views on the app. This one-piece offers just the right amount of coverage and features chic ruffled accents.

As we make the transition back into wearing “real” clothes, many of us are mentally preparing ourselves to start putting on a bra every day again. Thankfully, when you have a comfortable bra, it makes the adjustment much easier. And TikToker @abigailsamford said this one “is so comfortable, I feel like I’m not even wearing a bra at all.”

Prime Day 2021: Viral TikTok beauty Items

This foundation will diminish the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and leave your skin with a summer-ready glow. A TikTok video that user @chassychassywowwow posted testing out the foundation back in April has since gotten more than 325,000 views. The formula contains nourishing ingredients like hyaluronic complex and vitamin C. Plus it provides your skin with SPF 28 coverage.

LilyAna Naturals is another TikTok-favorite brand and you’ve likely seen its products pop up across your feed. Right now, you can get the Vitamin C Eye Cream, one of the beauty company’s most recent releases, for $24. The cream is made with ingredients like vitamin C, niacinamide and hyaluronic acid, which work to smooth fine lines and wrinkles and reduce puffiness and dark circles.

Prime Day 2021: Viral TikTok home Items

According to TikTok user @pricklypear86, this Nugget Ice Maker is “worth every penny.” It makes chewable cubes that are the perfect size for sodas, cocktails or cool glasses of water. The bin holds three pounds at a time, so you’ll never risk of running out of ice on hot days.

If you’ve ever ventured into the cleaning section of TikTok (otherwise known as #cleantok), you’ve definitely come across The Pink Stuff’s “Miracle” Cleaning Paste. And it’s just as good as everyone on the app says it is. The abrasive cleaner can be used to tackle even the toughest stains on everything from shower tiles to pots and pans. This variety pack, which is 20% off for Prime Day, includes the bestselling paste, along with a multi-purpose cleaning spray, bathroom cleaner and cream, to cover all of your cleaning needs.

Skip the bagged popcorn and quickly make your own at home with this easy-to-use tool. It’s designed to air pop kernels when placed in the microwave, eliminating the need for oils and butter. Though, if you do want to add the latter, the lid can be used to melt butter over the popcorn as it pops. “It's no muss, no fuss. And you get amazing air-popped popcorn — so simple," user @colleenlepp said.

Dying to test out TikTok’s viral “fake window challenge?” Now you can, thanks to this deal on the Optoma Home Projector. You can set it up in your room to project island scenes or cityscapes up on your wall. The projector displays a high-quality, vibrant image that will make your “window” look surprisingly similar to the real thing.

You can set the mood for movie nights or parties with these TikTok-approved LED lights. The easy-to-install light strips can be attached to your ceiling, floor or even hung inside your cabinets to add a fun element to your space. They come with a battery-powered remote that can be used to adjust the brightness and color of the lights.

For more of the best Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals and coverage, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!