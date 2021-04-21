Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

People use TikTok for all kinds of things – from discovering the latest in fashion (no more skinny jeans, I’m sorry) to the best cleaning products – but as more and more beauty enthusiasts take to the platform, the trendy #FYP section has become prime for discovering (or rediscovering) new and old hair classics. And just in time, too, being that warmer temperatures and humid conditions (which can wreak havoc on your strands) are just around the corner.

From moisture-restoring oils and masks to frizz-fighting sprays and serums (including a cream that will keep your curls in tip-top shape), read on for 10 TikTok-approved hair picks that are here to save spring and summer – and start as low as $4.

TikToker @thedaniellelife experienced her own mini hair miracle when she unearthed the ringlet-enhancing capabilities of Aussie’s Miracle Curls Shampoo and Conditioner, which are paraben free and formulated with coconut and jojoba oil for added nourishment during all seasons. These products, along with the corresponding oil treatment, have also taken off thanks to the #MiracleCurlsChallenge (Aussie’s Moist Shampoo and Conditioner and 3 Minute Miracle Cream are worth a lather, as well).

Cantu’s Coconut Curling Cream is another curly-haired essential, racking up over 1.6M views for its gentle formula — it’s safe for natural and colored hair — and restoring and incredible defining capabilities. According to popular TikToker @curlswithkiera, the results are pretty impressive (especially when paired with another TikTok favorite, the plopping method).

When it comes to leave-in treatments, TikTokers can’t get enough of this styler from SheaMoisture, which is formulated with marshmallow root, sugarcane extract and meadowfoam seed oil, and goes on double duty as a conditioner and detangler for nourished, tangle-free strands regardless of the weather. Or, as hairstylist @mattloveshair puts it, “The word miracle is not being used lightly here. This is everything.” You’ll see his video also features the brand’s beloved Jamaican Black Castor Oil Treatment Masque.

Verb’s vegan, moringa seed oil-enriched spray has become a TikToker beauty counter staple for strengthening and smoothing hair against frizz. Recommended for straight, wavy, curly and coily types, @michelepritchardhair hails it as “a weightless hair oil that revitalizes strands from root to ends.” Verb Dry Oil is another top TikTok pick for added shine and frizz protection.

This leave-in cream from Olaplex is a TikTok go-to for its hydrating, smoothing powers. Here, @neri_ja credits it as one of the products for helping bring her frizzy, dry hair back to life. The brand is no stranger on TikTok with more than 207M views. Another social media favorite? The No. 7 Bonding Oil.

This spray from Not Your Mother’s boasts 10 hair benefits, from moisturizing and strengthening to volumizing and controlling split ends, and has piqued curiosity across the platform among lovers of It’s a 10’s Miracle Leave-In Product. “It has noticeabl[y] made my hair softer/sleeker. It also smells amazing. Please buy this. Literally so worth it,” says @laurabadora3.

Shop TODAY fans already know the magic of the 8-second wonder water, which leverages innovative technology, moisturizers and amino acids to transform hair in a snap. TikTok is also hip to the bestseller — the product has racked up more than 100K views, with @unicorn5215 among the many who wish they’d had the product sooner. “What kind of voodoo magic is in this?,” she says, adding “Eight seconds and my hair was silky smooth. It transformed my hair.”

The Ordinary has garnered a sizable TikTok following for making innovative formulas and potent, clean ingredients accessible to the masses. #TheOrdinaryHairSerum in particular has upward of 800K views for its potential to stimulate hair growth for greater density. “Essentially they’ve taken many different trademarked formulations and mixed them together to make the mother of all hair loss treatments. I give it a 10,” says @hasinikay.

This temporary hair tint from Kristin Ess, which has over 79K views for the dedicated hashtag alone, is a TikToker must-have for those looking to add a burst of summer-ready color without making a long-term commitment. Especially recommended for lighter hair shades, just shake and spray on to wet hair to create rose gold highlights (we also like a subtle wash) in a matter of minutes. Scoop up the brand’s TikTok-approved Clarifying and Dry Shampoos to complete your collection.

If humidity has got you — or your hair — down, Revlon’s dryer brush has become a favorite among beauty enthusiasts for creating salon blowout-worthy results at home (last time we checked, the product had more than 100M views). “I normally hate blow drying my hair, but I can’t believe how easy this is and how silky and smooth it makes my hair,” says @erinduganjurchak. If you’re looking for new tools, TikTokers also love the CHI Spin n Curl Ceramic Rotating Curler.

