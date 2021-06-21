IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The moment that we’ve all been waiting for is here — Amazon Prime Day 2021, the annual shopping day created by Amazon, is underway and there are plenty of amazing deals to be had!

Just like in previous years, the retailer is offering big discounts on some of the most sought-after tech items. So if you’re looking to finally cut the cord and get a pair of wireless headphones, this is the perfect opportunity to do so. Or if you want to save on problem-solving gadgets and smart home tools, there are plenty of deals on those, too.

We sorted through all the tech deals to find the best ones on products that you’ll actually use, from helpful kitchen gadgets to smart home essentials. Here are the 15 best ones that we found.

Best Amazon Prime Day Tech Deals

Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones

Whether you’re attempting to fall asleep on a plane or working at a coffee shop, you can minimize distractions with these noise-canceling headphones. They use smart technology to automatically adapt to your environment and provide you with the right level of noise cancellation. They’ll also connect to your phone via Bluetooth for wireless listening and calling.

LifePro Sonic Handheld Percussion Massage Gun

Soothe sore muscles and joint pain with this massage gun, which is 20% off for Prime Day. It has five levels of intensity and five interchangeable heads. Plus, thanks to the small size, you can take it with you anywhere.

Kindle Paperwhite

The Kindle Paperwhite is waterproof, so it’s a great for reading at the beach, pool or even in the bath. It has an impressive weeks-long battery life, so you can make it through an entire book (or three) before you need to charge it again.

Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker

Fitbit’s Inspire 2 will help you reach all your fitness goals. You can use it to track workouts and measure heart rate and daily calorie burn. It even has a sleep tracker that will provide you with a sleep score to help you improve your nightly habits for better overall health. Grab it now while it’s 40% off.

Best Amazon Prime Day Home Gadget Deals

SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker

You’re probably already well aware of just how important it is to stay hydrated. But that doesn’t make the process of reaching your daily water intake goals any easier. Though this handy gadget will make getting your eight glasses a day far more exciting. It turns water into sparkling water with just the push of a button. Plus, the sleek design easily fits on most countertops.

Dash Deluxe Rapid Egg Cooker

The Dash Deluxe Rapid Egg Cooker heats up quickly to make perfectly cooked hard-boiled eggs in a fraction of the time that it would take on the stovetop. The tool can also be used to make omelettes and scramble or poach eggs. Or you can remove the egg trays and use it to steam vegetables, warm tortillas and more.

Symani Coffee Mug Warmer

If you’re a slow coffee drinker, you need this gadget for your home office. It’ll keep your beverage warm for hours, so you can skip the afternoon trip to the microwave. It’s 20% off for Prime Day.

Waterpik ION Professional Cordless Water Flosser Teeth Cleaner

Water flossers are an efficient way to floss and this one is 20% off right now. The cleaner comes with seven flossing tips and has 10 pressure settings to help you effectively clean your gums.

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity

The iRobot Roomba vacuum can connect to your Google Assistant or Alexa, so you can set it off cleaning with a simple voice command. It has smart sensors, so it can easily navigate under and around your furniture as well as sense any dirtier areas in your home that need a more thorough cleaning.

All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen)

Speaking of Alexa, you can get Amazon's most popular Alexa-enabled smart speaker for 42% off. You can tell the device to set a timer, play music, check the weather and more. It doubles as a digital clock, so it will make the perfect addition to your nightstand.

Ring Alarm 5-Piece Kit (2nd Gen) bundle

You’ll feel safer at home with this bundle from Ring. It includes an easy-to-install alarm system and a video doorbell that can be monitored and controlled from the corresponding app on your phone. While it’s usually $250, you can get it for 34% off for Prime Day.

Yale Assure Lock SL Key-Free Touchscreen Door Lock

You’ll never get locked out of the house again, thanks to this touchscreen door lock, which is 35% off right now. You’ll enter your unique code to open the door, so you can leave your keys behind. It automatically locks when the door shuts, so you won’t be stuck trying to remember if you actually locked the door or not.

Govee LED Strip Lights

LED lights are all the rage on TikTok and you can grab this popular option for just $15 today. You can hang the light strip from your ceiling or underneath your cabinets and then use the remote control to switch between the 16 different colors and six brightness levels.

Medify MA-25 Air Purifier with H13 True HEPA Filter

Whether you suffer from allergies or live in a highly polluted area, you can use this portable purifier to help keep the air in your home clean. It’s compact so it can easily be moved from room to room and won’t take up precious space in your house. It has an H13 HEPA filter that catches even the smallest particles and bits of dander.

