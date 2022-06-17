What is Prime Day? Here's everything you need to know — plus deals to shop right now

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Amazon has officially announced the dates for the long awaited Prime Day. If this is your first time to shop the big event, don't worry, we've got you covered and are here to help break it down for you.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day is an annual shopping event created by Amazon, and has been compared to Black Friday in July. The event began in July 2015 to coincide with Amazon's birthday celebration and ran for one day of deals. In 2019, the event increased to a full two days and offered sales on everything from tech to fashion. During the pandemic, shoppers shifted to mostly e-commerce, drawing in a record-breaking number of sales for Prime Day 2020. Last year, Amazon increased its total sales to its highest yet — over $11 billion — with more than 250 million items sold worldwide, according to Digital Commerce 360.

Do I need to be a Prime member?

Yes. The discounts are exclusive to Amazon Prime members — if you are not already a Prime member, you can sign up for a free trial, which will allow you to shop the sales and get free shipping. A monthly membership costs $14.99 a month, but you can also purchase an annual membership for $139. Students can get a Prime membership for only $7.49 per month.

How do I claim a $10 Prime Day credit?

Starting today through Prime Day, members can earn a $10 credit to use on Prime Day or on future Amazon purchases through the brand's new Amazon Prime Stampcard. To collect stamps, users must stream Prime Video, listen to Prime Music, borrow a Prime Reading or Kindle Unlimited book or add one to their library, and make a Prime-shipping eligible purchase, according to the Press Release.

How do I shop Prime Day?

The first thing you need to do is sign up for an Amazon Prime account. Once you're all set with an account, you can download the Amazon app to create alerts and notifications on products you want to receive updates on. You'll even receive push notifications on things that you recently searched or viewed, according to the retailer.

Best deals on Amazon ahead of Prime Day

To hold you over until Prime Day, you can still shop some amazing deals. Whether you're looking to update your summer wardrobe, grab the latest tech or stock up on beauty must-haves, there's some great deals you can find on Amazon right now.

Bestsellers from last year's Amazon Prime Day

Last year, shoppers saw markdowns on fashion, tech and brands like Apple AirPods and popular home and beauty tool like Shark vacuums and Revlon hair dryers. Below, we rounded up the bestselling items of Prime Day 2021.

