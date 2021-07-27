This top-rated women's sun hat boasts an impressive 4.5-star rating on Amazon. Even more impressive? Lifestyle expert Jenn Falik recommended it for its versatility — it can add flair to any outfit, whether you’re at the beach or taking a stroll through the neighborhood.

“It is great with sundresses and oversized sunglasses, but also adds such a chic accent to swimwear looks — anything from high-waisted, retro-inspired suits to the super girly, small floral prints we are seeing so much of this season,” Falik said.

Unlike most oversized hats, this one is equipped with UPF 50+ for extra protection from the harmful rays of the sun. The wide brim covers your face, neck and most of your shoulders but is still stylish thanks to the woven bow.

The hat is an essential for any summer vacation, so you’re going to want to make sure it fits in your suitcase — which shouldn't be too difficult. It was once voted the No. 1 packable hat by Bustle for its small price tag.

And reviewers love it, too! By feature, JOYEBUY's sun hat received a perfect five-star rating in the "flattering" category. It also holds 4.7 stars for "lightweight," "value for money" and "sun protection."

Falik also mentioned that she keeps one hat “rolled up in her beach bag at all times” in the event of a spontaneous beach trip — and she hasn't encountered any unsightly creases.

Plus, it's just really stylish.

"For a hat with a generous brim that offers good shade, finding a style that feels wearable isn't always easy,” Falik said. "I have never gotten so many compliments on a hat in my life."

This article was originally published on June 18, 2019.