Shoppers, start your engines — and prepare your wallets — because Amazon finally dropped the news we've all been waiting for. Early this morning, the retailer announced that the official dates of Prime Day 2022 will be July 12 and 13. However, the major retailer also announced early deals will kick off June 21 with up to 55% off select Amazon devices and up to 50% off Fire TV and more exciting deals on brands like SodaStream and more.

To keep up-to-date on all of the best deals, check back here. But until the event officially starts, here's how to prepare for Amazon Prime Day 2022 now.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Since 2015, Prime Day has typically taken place in mid-July. However, Amazon was forced to alter the event date to October in 2020 and late June in 2021 due to the pandemic and shipping delays. A recent press release shared with Shop TODAY officially confirmed that the 48-hour event is set to happen on July 12 and 13, with early deals kicking off on June 21.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day is an annual shopping event created by Amazon, and has been compared to Black Friday in July. The event began in July 2015 to coincide with Amazon's birthday celebration and ran for one day of deals. In 2019, the event increased to a full two days and offered sales on everything from tech to fashion. During the pandemic, shoppers shifted to mostly e-commerce, drawing in a record-breaking number of sales for Prime Day 2020. Last year, Amazon increased its total sales to its highest yet — over $11 billion — with more than 250 million items sold worldwide, according to Digital Commerce 360.

Do I need to be a Prime member?

Yes. The discounts are exclusive to Amazon Prime members — if you are not already a Prime member, you can sign up for a free trial, which will allow you to shop the sales and get free shipping. A monthly membership costs $14.99 a month, but you can also purchase an annual membership for $139. Students can get a Prime membership for only $7.49 per month.

And starting today through Prime Day, members can earn a $10 credit to use on Prime Day or on future Amazon purchases through the brand's new Amazon Prime Stampcard. To collect stamps, users must stream Prime Video, listen to Prime Music, borrow a Prime Reading or Kindle Unlimited book or add one to their library, and make a Prime-shipping eligible purchase, according to the Press Release.

How to find the best Prime Day deals

In addition to Amazon’s Lightning Deals, which last only a few hours and require buyers to react quickly, there are also sales that last all day or the entire event. As the event nears, we'll be sure to update you on new tips to help you save big. For now, here's the best way to get prepped:

Have an Amazon Prime account.

Download the Amazon Prime app and allow notifications.

If you have an Amazon Prime credit card, you can receive an additional 1 percent reward back on top of its already 5 percent back from Amazon and Whole Foods Market purchases.

Use your Alexa. During the previous sale, Amazon customers were able to ask Alexa, "What are my deals?" for exclusive early access to Prime Day deals. This year, you can set up the virtual assistant to notify you of deals on anything in your cart, wish list or saved for later section up to 24 hours before they're even available.

Best deals on Amazon ahead of Prime Day

Bestsellers from last year's Amazon Prime Day

Last year, shoppers saw markdowns on fashion, tech and brands like Apple AirPods and popular home and beauty tool like Shark vacuums and Revlon hair dryers. Below, we rounded up the bestselling items of Prime Day 2021.

