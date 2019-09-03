It only took two days for the leggings to arrive using my Amazon Prime account, and I opened them right away to get a look. I couldn't believe how soft they were. Then I put them on...

They're made from a super soft fabric

Truly, these are one of the single most comfortable things I have ever put on my body. I wanted to put them on and never take them off!

Many reviewers agree with me and several even described them as "buttery soft."

The manufacturer says they're made from “peachskin” fabric — and it really does feel like peach skin! But apparently "peachskin" is 92% polyester and 8% spandex (at least according to the tag). It's also designed to be sweat-wicking, so go ahead and wear them to work out!

The manufacturer recommends hand-washing in cold and hang-drying the leggings, but I've put them through the gentle cycle and then set them out to dry and they did fine.

They fit a wide range of sizes

They also come in just two sizes: One for those who wear a small to large and one for those who wear an XL to XXXL. I usually wear a small or medium, and the first size worked great for me.

They're high-waisted, which I didn't love, but you can easily fold down the waistband to make it half the size. It does help cover any "muffin tops" and creates the look of an elongated torso.

They come in a ton of colors

The leggings come in an impressive 22 colors. I picked gray to start, because I thought that would be the most versatile with my wardrobe, but pretty quickly bought another pair in navy to go with my athletic gear. I have no doubt I'll be wearing these to many a football and basketball game this year.

Other color choices include bright options like neon coral, fuchsia and red, or more neutral tones like brown, charcoal and tan.

The company sends you a 15% discount code for your next purchase with your first order, and it sounds like many reviewers also took advantage of the offer to order multiple pairs in various colors.

They're really versatile

I love that these leggings can easily be dressed up or down. I wore them with this cute loose cardigan (also from Amazon) on a date night with my husband.

Lyn Mettler

I found they worked equally as well when headed to my son's football game over the weekend decked out in team gear.

Lyn Mettler

I'm also looking forward to wearing them this winter with my favorite fleece.

Lyn Mettler

And, shhh ... don't tell anyone but I may have even slept in them because they were so soft!

They'd make a great gift

Take it from one reviewer who tried the printed version of the Satina leggings.

"I’ve never felt anything like it. I just can’t wait until the holidays because all of my girlfriends will be getting these printed leggings for Christmas."

For $14, I might just do the same!

