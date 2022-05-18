Refresh your work wardrobe with deals up to 56% off from Loft, J. Crew and more

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

For many people, the thought of returning to the office is exciting for a number of reasons. Not only do you finally get to hang with those coworkers you haven't seen in person in years (or, for some people, even meet them IRL for the first time), but it gives you the perfect excuse to make some updates to your work wardrobe.

And thankfully, there are plenty of sales on office-ready wardrobe essentials for you to take advantage of right now. Retailers like Madewell, J.Crew, Old Navy, Loft and more of our favorite spots are discounting prices on everything from slacks to dresses. So whether your office skews more formal or is pretty casual, you can find markdowns on new pieces that will help you spruce up your wardrobe.

Here, we rounded up 18 deals on workwear, so you'll be dressed to impress next time you head into the office.

Workwear deals

Available in a bright and bold pink shade or easy-to-style white option, this blouse is bound to become one of your go-to's for workdays. We think it would look great when styled with slacks for the office or shorts on your days off.

There are so many chic summer finds on sale at Old Navy right now, and the retailer is sweetening the deal by offering shoppers 25% off all items — even clearance. So you can score this striped oversized button-down shirt for a discount. Reviewers say it runs large, so many recommend ordering in a size down.

Linen is one of our favorite materials to wear in the spring and summer, and this tank top is made from a soft blend of both linen and polyester. You can score an extra 10% off the style when you use the code PERK at checkout.

This romper is an Amazon bestseller with more than 5,700 five-star ratings, and right now you can get it for a discount. Reviewers say the jumpsuit can be dressed up or down and is both "flattering" and "comfortable."

You can save an extra 20% on items in Madewell’s sale section when you use the code STOCKUP at checkout. We suggest grabbing this midi dress, which features cute puff sleeves, textured details and a drawstring at the waist. While we imagine that the black option would be easy to pair with any blazer or flats in your work wardrobe, we love the romantic feel of the purple Fig shade.

You can use the same code to save on this short-sleeve button-up shirt. Made from Madewell’s soft Lightspun double-layered cotton material, the brand says that it “feels like wearing a cloud.” It comes in three colors and both standard and plus sizes.

With deep pockets and a utility design, these pants are perfect for anyone who is looking for the perfect bottoms to wear on casual Fridays. They come in regular, tall and petite sizes to fit a range of body types.

Bring the wide-leg pants trend to your work wardrobe with these trousers. While they're made from denim, the chic design and white color make them feel a little more office-appropriate than basic jeans. And while they may feel snug at first, the brand says that they form to your shape over time.

When we're in need of workwear, Loft is always one of the first places we check. Although the brand's pieces can be a little pricey, so we're always happy to see them on sale. And through May 20, the retailer is marking down accessories and tops, like this one, by 50% when you use the code SMILE.

Add some unexpected pops of color to your outfit with this fun patterned shirt. While the bird details really make this blouse stand out from the rest, we also love the ruffled split neck and flutter sleeves.

This gingham jumpsuit is already marked down at Macy's, but you can score an extra 25% discount when you use the code SUMMER at checkout. The jumpsuit features an all-over gingham print, so it feels perfect for warm summer days. It's part of the Charter Club Mommy & Me Collection, so you can grab a dress for your little one, so you can match when you get home from the office!

When you use the code SUNNY at J.Crew, you can get 50% off swimwear and warm weather styles. And this top seems like it would be easy to dress up for the office with a pair of trousers and chic accessories. Some reviewers say that it runs short, so you may want to pair it with high-waisted pants.

A button-down shirt is a classic office wardrobe staple, so why not wear it in dress form, too? This linen shirt dress features the same casual fit as J.Crew's popular relaxed-fit shirt, and the brand says that the design team spent months "perfecting and wear-testing" it to get it just right.

No work wardrobe feels complete without at least one pantsuit. And while this one is normally more than $200, you can get it for just over $100 during Macy's sale. It comes with a four-flap blazer and contrasting straight-leg pants. Don't forget to use the code SUMMER at checkout to save!

Shoe deals

Whether you're heading to the office, out to drinks with coworkers or going to a dressier event, these wedge sandals are the perfect pick. They come in nearly 20 colors, ranging from soft neutrals to bolder hues and have a cushioned insole, so the brand say that they're built for comfort.

There are few pieces more essential to a work wardrobe than a good pair of flats. And these classic ballet flats were designed with memory foam and a flexible sole, for added comfort.

These sneakers are a great option for anyone whose workplace leans more casual. Though, even if it doesn't, you could probably still wear these into the office. The crisp white design and gold details make them feel dressier than your typical sneakers.

Madewell reviewers have raved about these chic loafers, with one person calling them "the only shoes you'll ever need," and another saying that they're "the most comfortable shoes I have ever had." They're made with the MWL Cloudlift Lite padding, so the brand says that they feel extra cushy. Sizes of the black style are selling out, so you're going to want to add them to your cart ASAP. Just don't forget to enter the code STOCKUP at checkout to save.

