Target is releasing a summer collection with Tabitha Brown — and we got all the details

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Target's limited-edition collections and designer partnerships always leave us wanting more. So when the Shop TODAY team heard that the retailer was serving up not just one but four lifestyle collections with author, actress and TikTok sensation Tabitha Brown, we couldn't wait to get a sneak peek.

The first drop in Brown's series of Target collections will hit the physical and virtual Target shelves on June 11. We chatted with the social media personality to learn more about the inspiration behind the collection, her style philosophy and more.

Tabitha Brown Target collection

The new line will feature more than 75 items, including clothing, swimwear and accessories, and the items will range from $10 to $44, with most items ringing in at under $30. Keeping things at a budget-friendly price point was important for Brown.

"I know my fanbase," she told us. "I know they are working women, they are moms and stay-at-home moms. They are small business owners. I wanted everybody to be able to afford the collection. It doesn't cost a lot of money to look good."

Courtesy Target

Brown said she designed her entire collection to make women feel "confident and comfortable." "If you're not comfortable it takes away your confidence," she said. She said that adding pockets and using breathable materials were two priorities for her. "I wanted to make sure everything had a little elastic at the waist because I love to eat!" the foodie and vegan chef said.

After being stuck at home for the better part of two years, Brown was inspired to incorporate plenty of bold colors into her designs. "This summer, people are finally getting out of their homes again. What better way to begin summer 2022 than with fun colors?" she said. "I'm all about dressing for how I feel. My mom taught me that."

Her inaugural collection also includes a plethora of fun patterns. "I don't wear black often but I love a polka dot!" she said. Flirty fruit prints appear in the cheerful lineup, and Brown is particularly fond of one green and orange cheetah print. "It's so fun and different," she said. "I love a pattern!"

If you end up falling in love with Brown's first collection (how could you not?), you'll be happy to know that there are three more planned for the next year. In addition to apparel and accessories, she'll be releasing several other lifestyle items, including home and office, food and kitchenware and entertaining must-haves.

“At Target, bringing joy to our guests is at the heart of everything we do," Jill Sando, Target's executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, said in a statement. "Tabitha Brown is known for being a beacon of positivity, making her the perfect partner to help Target continue providing inspirational, inclusive and affordable style for all.”

“We’ve had the pleasure of working with Tabitha for a number of years and are thrilled to take our relationship to the next level by partnering with her to introduce new limited time collections that we know guests will love.”

We're counting down the days until Brown's first collection launches, but to help pass the time, we rounded up six chic summer Target finds that you can shop now.

Target summer fashion finds to shop now

Flirty sundresses are a wardrobe essential for summer, and this flutter-sleeved design is getting us so excited for the warmer days ahead. The roomy silhouette has cute button details down the front and a fashionable semi-ruffled hem. Plus, it has side pockets and comes in four colors!

If you practically live in shorts during the summer, you know that finding a comfy pair is critical. This high-rise option has an elastic waistband and is made from a flexible cotton and spandex material to keep you feeling comfortable. We adore the fun colors (the pink is our favorite) and the wide variety of size options!

Easy, breezy blouses are always our go-tos when the temperatures rise, and this affordable find offers plenty of personality. The loose fit would look perfect tucked into a pair of shorts or a maxi skirt.

Can't decide between causal pants or an elegant dress? A jumpsuit is the perfect in-between option and is ideal for summertime. We're definitely adding this floral, ankle-length version to our carts. We dig the elbow-length puff sleeves and the cinched waist. Plus, the wide variety of sizes is also pretty appealing.

Ready to lighten things up for summer? This comfy T-shirt dress is a breath of fresh air after wearing heavy layers for months on end. It's available in four sunny colors — green, orange, purple and blue — and can easily be dressed up with wedges and accessories or toned down with sneakers.

After seeing all the vibrant prints in Brown's collection, we're eager to rock something sassy at the beach. So we have set our eyes on this fun floral print one-piece. The bandeau neckline and ruffles are fun and flirty, and the removable straps allow you to style it in multiple ways.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!