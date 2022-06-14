The new Pioneer Woman summer fashion line dropped — and everything's under $25

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Summer fashion is all about embracing bright colors and comfortable flowy designs — and no one does that better than Ree Drummond (aka "The Pioneer Woman").

That's why we couldn't wait to see what she was cooking up for her summer fashion collection with Walmart. And now that it's here, we're happy to report that she seriously delivered on chic and fun summer wardrobe essentials.

"Summer is most definitely one of my favorite seasons because all the colors of nature are bright and alive,” Drummond said in a statement shared with Shop TODAY. "What better way to celebrate the sunshine than wearing gorgeous new outfits with pattern and pop!"

Like her previous Walmart collections, this one features a range of must-haves that are inspired by Drummond's own signature style. "My new collection features something for everyone, from super flattering maxi skirts to bright, breezy dresses, and my personal favorite, lightweight, flowy tops," she said. "From summer barbecues to lake days to date nights, and every activity in between, these pieces are sure to get you excited about summer!!”

Available both online and in select stores, the pieces come in a range of sizes, from XS to XXXXL. Here, we're sharing a handful of our favorite picks from the new collection that you can shop now.

The Pioneer Woman summer fashion collection

You can pair this short-sleeved top with jeans, shorts or a skirt for the perfect vibrant summer look. Along with the chic embroidered details along the front, the top features a split neckline and a subtle high-low hem.

From date nights to outdoor dinner parties, we think this pick would be the perfect option to have on hand for all your special occasions this summer.

A kimono or topper like this one is an easy way to take any causal tee or top to the next level. The brand describes it as being light, airy and flowy, and we love how fun the multi-pattern design looks.

Wear it tied or undone or with jeans or slacks — there are so many ways to style this versatile top! While it's one of the new additions to the collection, it already has three five-star ratings. "I love this blouse!" one shopper wrote. "I like the fabric, the style! most important: FITS TRUE TO SIZE"

Pretty in pink! We bet you'll get so many compliments when you wear this beautiful bright dress. We imagine that it'll look just as good when worn with a casual pair of sneakers as it will dressed up with heels.

Swap your basic blouse for this sweet option from the new collection. The brand says that it's made from a lightweight cotton voile fabric that will keep you cool on warm days.

With its bold pattern and bell sleeves, you'll make a statement every time you wear this dress. It has a removable belt at the waist, so you can switch up the style depending on how you're feeling.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!