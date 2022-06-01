Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Hill House Home is no stranger to dropping collection after stunning collection. Last year, the brand behind the original Nap Dress gifted us with a full velvet moment with the release of its Holiday launch. And just a few months ago, they leaned into the "cottagecore" trend by releasing Victorian Romance-themed designs that made everyone's dreams of dressing like royalty come true.

And just when we thought they couldn't outdo themselves, they go and launch their biggest drop to date. Starting today, you can shop the brand-new Nap Dress Summer Collection, a fashionable lineup of vibrant knits, florals and dreamy patterns — all inspired by the beauty of the coastal towns of Italy.

And it's not just dresses you'll fall in love with (although, we can't promise you won't become infatuated by all the new styles). We've already spotted breezy matching sets, flowing dusters, lightweight linens and more that will make you want to book the next flight to the Amalfi Coast.

We've rounded up our favorite finds below that we think you'll want to spend your entire summer in.

Hill House Home Summer Collection

Like a standout sleeve? The brand-new Daphne Dress brings all the drama and the ruffles! The midi style features a cinched waist and is available in sizes XXS-XXL in two elegant prints: Blue Roses Cotton and Midnight Garden Cotton.

The perfect summer outfit isn't complete without the right accessories. The brand's Alice Headband is now available in new colorways to match the Summer Collection prints — but we'll be pairing it with all of our outfits this season.

The balloon sleeves. The adjustable, tie front. The sweetheart neckline. What's not to love?! Our soon-to-be favorite top comes in two new prints, one a dainty floral and the other a fun sea creature pattern.

You can easily pair the Isabella top with high-waisted shorts or even a bathing suit bottom, but we prefer the fullness of the Mirabel Skirt. The brand says that the wrap style is made with a comfortable amount of overlap to avoid unwanted exposure.

This Tiny Ellie Nap Dress can help you create the cutest matching moment with your little one. They also come in the new Summer Collection prints!

Don this shortened version of the brand's Lily Dress for any occasion. The linen brand is designed with breathability in mind, so you can wear it outside on the hottest summer days. Or pair it with white sneakers and a sweater for breezy night walks along the beach. The button-down closure and tie-waist add the perfect finishing touches.

Prefer a pant? Hill House Home's got you covered — and the print on these pants are bound to make you smile. Not only do they look adorable, they're made to feel good, too. The brand designed them with an adjustable waistband, pocket detailing and a wide leg.

If matching your headband to your outfit wasn't enough, why not add a bag as well! This pouch, which can also be used as a clutch, comes in three of the new Summer Collection patterns and are sure to add a pop of fun to your ensemble.

We're obsessed with the flirty sleeves and flattering bodice of this top, but what's really caught our eye is the gorgeous blue print. Hill House Home partnered with artist Leïla Dubus, who drew inspiration for the watercolor design from the tiles found around the Mediterranean coast.

We're not sure what we love more about this crochet knit dress — the halter neckline, the summery pattern or the side slit. In the end, its versatility comes out on top. You can pair with heels for a date night or remove the slip to wear over a bathing suit for a more casual look.

Inspired by the "1970s pool vibes," this chic duster is a summertime must-have. It's the perfect addition to any outfit when the temperature drops, thanks to a gorgeous crochet knit fabric. The brand says it also has a bit of stretch for added comfort.

If you prefer a sportier style, the Billie Dress is made for you. It's made with cotton pique material that the brand says can keep wearers cool and comfortable. You can shop the style in white with black detailing or invert the colors!

We can't get over the trendy, ruffled neckline on this elegant top. The delicate piece comes in three flirty designs and is hemmed at just the right length to tuck into a skirt or over a pair of lightweight pants.

It's hard to believe that a bag this pretty can be just as functional — but believe it! According to the brand, the Market Tote is made from a sturdy canvas and has enough storage to be used as a beach bag or diaper bag among other uses.

If you're a fan of Hill House Home, you've most likely heard about the Ophelia Dress. The classic style isn't new, but these charming summer patterns are! Now's the time to add to your nap dress collection.

