Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale is here — we found deals starting at less than $5

Can you believe we've already made it halfway through 2022? Time may be flying, but Nordstrom is giving us a reason to celebrate with its first Half-Yearly Sale — and they're helping shoppers ring in summer with steep discounts on tens of thousands of items across every category.

Whether you're in the market for some warm-weather fashion finds, a brand-new beauty routine for the season or some home essentials to refresh your living space, Nordstrom has you covered with sales up to 60% off. Through June 5, you can save on bestselling clothing and shoes brands, premium cosmetics and skin care, bed and bath items and so much more.

From a 30% markdown on the summer versions of "mom jeans" to over half off luxury sheets, we rounded up some of our favorite deals you can shop right now. But hurry, we don't expect any of these amazing finds to last long!

Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale clothing deals

Now that temperatures are rising, you might be looking into getting some basics that you can quickly throw on during those hot, sunny days. This pale pink tank top is a great sleeveless option that you can pair with shorts or a skirt — and it's less than $12.

Finding a bra that checks all the boxes in support, style and comfort isn't always easy. We may have found just the one — this Natori Full Fit option offers thick straps, stretchy side seams and double-knit cups to help keep you lifted and comfortable. And if you wanted to add affordability to your list, it's also 40% right now.

The "mom jeans" trend isn't going anywhere but that doesn't mean it can't evolve. This summer version offers the same flattering high-waist design and relaxed fit — but in a more breathable shorts style.

Whether you're in need of a summer wedding guest dress or an excuse to wear fancy florals at your next brunch, this stunning midi dress is your answer. We're obsessed with the puff sleeves, ruffle trim, cinched waist and strappy back.

One of the most versatile pieces you can stock up on for summer is a T-shirt dress. Pair this ribbed version with sneakers and sunnies for a more casual look or fancy it up with a leather jacket and strappy heels. The outfit options are endless, especially with this gray style that's on sale for just $14.

Fans of the skinny jean style can grab these high-waist options for less than $20 when they shop the classic blue or black shades. According to the brand, they feature a stretchy fit that also flatters your figure and curves.

Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale shoe and accessory deals

Planning a summer vacation or weekend getaway? You'll want to pack accordingly, and this on-deal canvas pouch can help you do it. It's the perfect size to hold your travel toiletries, jewelry and other compact essentials you don't want rolling around in your luggage.

If you're looking for some return-to-office footwear, these Sam Edelman flats would be a great addition to your work wardrobe. Five of the size available shades are on sale for up to 46% off, and we can see all of them pairing well with trousers, suit pants or pencil skirts.

Add a touch of elegance to any outfit with this dainty necklace from Madewell. The two-piece set features goldtone-plated chains of different sizes that can be worn together or separately, depending on the look you're going for.

Nothing says it's summertime quite like a pastel heel. Right now, you can score these strappy sandals in light purple or blue for under $30. We're not sure what we like more — the block heel or the trendy rectangle toe shape.

Pair your favorite little black dress with the perfect little black bag. This faux-leather crossbody option from Topshop is made with a removable strap, a quilted fabric and gold chain link detailing.

When it's time to kick off your sandals and wind down, a nice pair of slippers is just what you need to keep you feet comfy and toes happy. These Ugg slingbacks are made with a plush shearling material that the brand says "offers blissful comfort."

If you plan on spending a lot of time at the beach, hanging poolside or just lounging outdoors, having a pair of sunnies on hand is a good idea. According to BP. these stylish frames offer 100% UV protection — so you can keep your eyes safe and look good doing it.

The Rosette pink shading adds a feminine touch to this classic sneaker. The shoes is made from three different materials — canvas, suede and leather detailing — and the brand says it fits true to size.

Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale beauty deals

Can you say two for less than the price of one? Grab this limited-edition Nordstrom exclusive mascara kit while it's still available. The two-piece set includes two Too Faced travel-size items, a volumizing mascara and mousse mascara that is designed to boost lashes for 24 hours.

Kiramoon's resurfacing facial treatment can help you reach your fresh-faced summer skin goals. According to the brand, the exfoliating formula is meant to buff away dead skin, minimize the appearance of pores and tackles breakouts.

If you'd rather spend your money on summer cocktails than manicures this season, this three-piece nail polish set is on sale for less than $4. We're loving all the colors currently available but can't take our eyes off this tropical-inspired trio.

Add some volume and drama to your makeup look with a pair of MAC Cosmetics falsies. The V-shaped design along the length of these synthetic lashes are meant to add length and give a "full lash effect."

What separates this concealer kit from the rest? Not only does it promise to conceal under-eye darkness and keep skin feeling silky smooth, but it also comes with a pressed powder so you don't have to purchase it separately. It's available in 15 shade ranges, so anyone can find their perfect match.

Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale home deals

Your home decor looks great, but now you just need the finishing touch — the perfect scene to welcome friends, family and guests. After you score this electric diffuser on sale for just $16, you can get started on filling your space with your favorite scents. Plus, its design looks great as an accent piece on any side table or shelf.

Now's the time to swap out your old bedding for some luxury sheets — without the luxury price. Now 60% off, this 100 percent cotton set comes with a flat sheet, fitted sheet and two pillowcases in your choice of Stone (gray-blue) or Snow (classic white).

Everyone needs kitchen towels to take care of dish drying and inevitable spills and messes. This set of four comes in two different chic patterns and made with a quick-drying material, so you can do less cleaning and more of, well, anything else.

Whether you're hiking, camping or simply always on the go, a vacuum-insulated container is always worthwhile to keep you beverages at the perfect drinking temperature. One five-star review was impressed with the find and said, "It is stainless on the interior, and blows my mind how well it keeps things hot or cold."

For those who like to kick up the AC to full blast on hot days, you'll need a cozy blanket to keep you comfortable. This faux-fur throw will get the job done — and it's even on sale for half off!

