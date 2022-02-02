The brand behind the viral Nap Dress just released a regal collection — pieces start at $35

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

On the heels of its Holiday Collection, Hill House Home, the brand behind the viral Nap Dress, is already back with a new release — The Victorian Romance collection — and it's giving us all the "cottagecore" and "princesscore"vibes.

"The Victorian Romance collection draws inspiration from classic paintings, dramatic florals and forbidden romance," Nell Diamond, founder and CEO of Hill House, told Shop TODAY via email. "More specifically, I’ve always been inspired by the work of the pre-Raphaelites."

This new drop includes everything from jeweled headbands to reinvented Nap Dresses made from dreamy fabrics inspired by 18th- and 19th-century art and literature, according to the brand. Its popular Nap Dresses are, of course, a returning staple in the collection, but now seamlessly combine style and function with the addition of pockets.

"A core element of Hill House fashion is the combination of practicality and beauty," Diamond said. "I think things should be comfortable and wearable and durable, but also make you feel great. This is reflected in each new piece."

Hill House's bestselling style, the Ellie Nap Dress, has been made all the more regal this time around with the release of two limited-edition pieces made from lace and tulle. If sheer fabrics aren't your thing, the collection also includes several detailed prints (including a Pond Floral design, which Diamond says is inspired by the stories of Beatrix Potter) that can be found on dresses, tops, skirts and a sweatshirt.

The tulle and lace dresses are available in limited quantities with this drop, but if you miss out, you're not out of luck when it comes to trying something new. The brand also introduced linen and tweed as new materials in its lineup, which are sure to add fun textures to everyday looks.

If you're not ready for dresses just yet, the Victorian Romance collection also includes puff-sleeve tops and zip-ups that you can pair with pants or skirts in your existing wardrobe. And to complete your look? A headband with stone accents, of course.

Below, we've rounded up some of the chicest styles from the collection that you might just want to wear everywhere this spring.

Hill House Home Victorian Romance collection

If the collection is full of princess-like dresses, consider this the tiara. This padded headband is made in Italy and boasts a unique slanted design that is adorned with crystal glass rhinestones.

Made to pair with the brand's signature Nap Dresses (or with any top already in your wardrobe rotation), this cropped cardigan is made from a blend of acrylic and nylon. Rhinestone detailing and pearl-like buttons give it an extra touch of elegance.

This flattering A-line dress comes with its own matching belt for optional wear. In addition to having a stunning silhouette and trendy ruffled shoulders, the brand says it is also a pregnancy- and breastfeeding-friendly style.

From the smocked back to the side pockets, the Ophelia is full of eye-catching details. The neckline is fully adjustable and seeps right into the trendy corset-inspired midriff — a style we've been seeing all over the fashion world recently.

Keyhole detailing can elevate any top, but the combination of a keyhole design and ruffle hem brings this blouse to the next level. It comes in both a solid white shade and Floral Pond print.

The brand calls this shirt the "Nap Dress of tops," thanks to the flattering design, peplum shape and linen makeup.

This lightweight zip-up jacket incorporates the fun floral print that can be seen throughout the new collection. If you're not ready to put on a dress again, try pairing it with a neutral pant for an unexpected pop of color.

With a sweetheart neckline and ruffle shoulder detailing, this top brings the drama (in the best way). Plus, it's easy to dress up or down with the right pair of shoes.

A smocked waist and square neckline make this top a statement piece in any wardrobe. You can dress it up with a sleek pair of pants or keep it simple with a bright pair of jeans.

If you prefer something on the shorter side, Hill House has you covered with the Samantha Nap Dress. It hits just above the knee and features a side-zip closure, ribbed cuffs and pockets. The floral print is already out of stock, but you can still shop sizes in the all-black shade.

The classic style that Hill House devotees can't get enough of, the Ellie Nap Dress now comes in a fresh, fairy-inspired print. Plus, pockets!

Whether you want to go for a matching look with the Bea Jacket or pair it with a cute blouse already in your closet, this pick has you covered. The mid-weight tweed and colorful design make it so that you can wear it with just about anything.

The Elizabeth is a shorter version of the Ellie and boasts similar ruffle accents. Some sizes are already selling out, so we wouldn't recommend sitting on this one for long.

If the phrase "limited edition" catches your eye, look no further. The lace Ellie Nap Dress is here, and it's a dream. The piece is unlined and sheer, so the brand recommends styling it over a slip, bodysuit or even a pair of jeans for a bold look.

The brand's first long-sleeve Nap Dress is here. From the midi hem to the square neckline, it boasts some of the same details as the brand's bestsellers, but the unique smocked waistline helps it stand out from the rest.

For a true princess feel, you can't go wrong with this tulle piece. The skirt gives off a fuller look if you're looking to heighten the drama. Like the lace style, it is also unlined and sheer, so you might want to layer up underneath it.

The Maeve headband is handmade in Italy from 100% viscose. It comes in four different colors, ranging from aqua to black.

A stylish coat to finish off the look? Count us in. This tweed jacket can be worn with the Olivia Skirt and any pair of bottoms in your existing rotation.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!