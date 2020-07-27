Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Forget the nightgown and say hello to summer’s hottest trend: the nap dress.

Many people have adjusted their daily wardrobe during this new work from home era, and the nap dress is the stylish yet comfortable piece that has become a staple of some women's quarantine wardrobes.

Me explaining to my friend that a nap dress is not the same as a nightgown pic.twitter.com/jFTqU08DgQ — Emmy (@Emmykupe_) July 22, 2020

There are certain qualities that define a nap dress. They’re usually made of soft, breathable material and have an ethereal or special quality to them that makes them feel different than wearing an ordinary dress. While they’re as comfortable as a nightgown, they also include extra touches, such as lace and smocking that make them look stylish enough to wear from bed to brunch.

While all of this might sound like an extra stylish nightgown or a glorified big T-shirt, nap dress enthusiasts are hooked on the trend, which can be traced back to Hill House Home.

“Nap Dress” is the *trademarked* name of a specific product made by Hill House Home,” CEO Nell Diamond wrote on Twitter. “We have been making these dresses since 2018. They are a nightgown/dress hybrid; comfortable for sleeping, but can also be worn as regular clothes.”

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

“Nap Dress” is the *trademarked* name of a specific product made by Hill House Home. We have been making these dresses since 2018. They are a nightgown/dress hybrid; comfortable for sleeping, but can also be worn as regular clothes. ❤️ — Nell Diamond (@nelliediamond) July 23, 2020

The company’s Ellie Nap Dress, complete with an A-line cut and cute ruffled sleeves, retails for $125. It’s so in-demand that current orders are expected to ship in mid-August.

Amazon also offers plenty of affordable options for dresses that meet the nap dress criteria.

Target also has a sleeveless, long-tiered dress for $29.99 that provides a more affordable option that’s still fulfills the nap dress requirements. The comfy dress was offered in eight colors, but only three are currently in stock, according to the website, proving that the nap dress phenomenon is definitely a thing.

For celebrity inspiration, look no further than Taylor Swift.

The singer arguably rocked a nap dress in photos promoting her surprise new album, "Folklore."

we stan these biiiig Little Women/nap dress vibes!! pic.twitter.com/O6imjx3JVw — Taylor Trudon (@taylortrudon) July 23, 2020

Taylor heard the nap dress discourse and was like “hold my lavender iced tea” pic.twitter.com/sO9Hd9M8r0 — Aja Gabel (@AjaMaybe) July 24, 2020

However, some people think the nap dress might just be clever branding.

“Any dress can be a Nap Dress if you’re lazy enough, tbh,” one Twitter user wrote.

Any dress can be a Nap Dress if you're lazy enough, tbh. — Rachel Hawkins/Erin Sterling (@LadyHawkins) July 26, 2020

Fair point!