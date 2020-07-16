Move over, jumpsuits — this $26 romper is my new summer staple

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
Unlike Trix, rompers aren't just for kids. In fact, you can even find rompers for men now. While rompers certainly aren't new, they seem to be catching on as the perfect summer alternative to a sleek jumpsuit.
My favorite romper would have to be the design Taylor Swift wore to the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards, which Cosmopolitan called a "sparkly mermaid playsuit." But I can't afford a $250 romper, especially if it's not practical enough to wear all the time. Taylor can rock that on stage, but I need a romper I can rock at home, the store and everywhere in between. Fortunately, I recently found one and it's just $26.
Amazon Essentials Women's Studio Terry Fleece Romper
Amazon released its Amazon Essentials terry fleece romper just a few months ago. So far it has a 4.6-star average rating from 141 reviews and is already ranked on Amazon's list of bestselling jumpsuits. It currently comes in four classic colors and two prints: stars and stripes.
I chose the charcoal gray heather shade since I wanted a neutral color I could wear with different shoes and accessories — including tools. One of the first places I wore my romper was at my brother's house, which is currently being renovated. I'm no fashionista, but I may have accidentally invented construction-chic.
Does not discriminate by body type
Like this trending $25 jumpsuit that fits women of all sizes, this romper appears not to discriminate by body type. I'm 5 feet 6 inches tall and 112 pounds, so I ordered a size XS. It fits just right after I use the adjustable drawstring to cinch the waist a little. Between the cinched waist and v-neck, it's actually quite feminine and flattering.
However, you don't have to be petite to feel comfortable in it. One reviewer with a self-proclaimed long torso says she normally has trouble finding rompers that are long enough. She writes this one "fits great with a little wiggle room." Plus, the top review of this romper comes from a woman who ordered an XXL and refers to it as a sexy alternative to sweats.
Cute, comfy and quarantine-friendly
Much like we were quick to jump on the affordable jumpsuit train during quarantine, I think a lot of us are willing to hop on the romper railway too. This particular romper is cute enough that I can wear it during a casual Zoom call with clients and comfy enough I can nap in it or even workout in it. Technically, the romper is made of 57% viscose, 38% cotton and 5% elastane, but I would just describe the fabric as feeling like your favorite worn-in sweatshirt. However, since it's sleeveless, it's still breathable enough to wear on a balmy summer day or even as a beach coverup.
My one (and only) complaint
My only complaint about this romper is that it doesn't come in more colors. The second it comes out in army green or solid navy, I'm going to drop whatever I'm doing at the moment and order them. I'm also hoping Amazon is reading this and decides to make a sequined "sparkly mermaid" version. I know I have no chance of winning, but still, I think it would be fun to say I could play "Who wore it better?" with Ms. Swift.
