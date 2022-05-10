This popular 'Shark Tank' brand just launched a genius new product to reduce waste

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
First, Blueland helped make our cleaning routines a little more eco-friendly with its reusable and refillable laundry, dish and home cleaning products. And now, the brand is helping us green-ify yet another part of our daily lives: bathing.
Today, the brand is venturing into the personal care space with the launch of its new refillable body wash. The "first-of-its-kind" formula transforms from a powder to a creamy gel when combined with water. The starter set comes with a refillable Forever Bottle and a body wash powder packet (made of compostable paper), eliminating the need for single-use plastics.
"After conducting research to understand what products would enable us to have the largest impact on waste prevention, body wash rose to the top,” Blueland co-founder and CEO Sarah Paiji Yoo said in a release. “Given the frequency and surface area body wash covers, we tend to cycle through it quicker. Tackling one of the highest frequency and bulkiest products meant we would have the ability to achieve the greatest impact in reducing single-use plastic with only a single product.”
Not only is it greener than your typical body wash, but according to the brand, it's made to be good for your skin, too. It's formulated with skin-friendly ingredients like oat, vitamin E, coconut acid and kaolin clay and is free from additives like phthalates and parabens.
Blueland Body Wash Starter Set
The brand sent me the set to try, and I was instantly pretty impressed by the powder-to-gel formula. I followed the instructions and filled the bottle up with cold water before adding the powder and shaking it for 10 seconds. The brand recommends letting it sit for an hour before using, but I let it sit overnight. And in the morning, when I hopped in the shower, I was amazed to see that the DIY mixture had transformed into a thick, creamy wash.
After using the body wash, I can say it does everything that you'd want it to — it lathers nicely and leaves your skin feeling soft and clean, without stripping it of moisture. It comes in three scents, Waterlily Dew, Sandalwood Sage and Raspberry Hibiscus, which I went with. It's sweet and floral, but not too overpowering. One thing that I will say though, is that as someone who typically stays away from fragranced products, I do wish that there was an unscented version.
Paiji Yoo recently spoke with TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer about how the company got its start. When she became a mom, she made a firm commitment to reduce the amount of single-use plastics in her family's life, which turned into the foundation for Blueland. The company has since not only made it easier for people to incorporate more sustainable practices into their cleaning routines but also had a ripple effect on the industry as a whole.
"I absolutely do believe and hope that Blueland's role can be to set a higher standard for our industry and for businesses generally," she said. "We want to help people and consumers demand more from the other brands. Now, we're seeing many of the major cleaning brands out there coming out with their refill solutions and these are companies that are I think its like 100,000 times larger than we are and the impact that they can also have is so much greater at this point in time than what we have. So if we can lead another company to also make a change in their practices, I think that's a win."
The new body wash starter set is available on the Blueland site and retails for $16 (you can also get a multi-pack with all three fragrances for $27). Once you run out, you can grab a refill pack for just $9.
