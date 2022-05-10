This popular 'Shark Tank' brand just launched a genius new product to reduce waste

The brand sent me the set to try, and I was instantly pretty impressed by the powder-to-gel formula. I followed the instructions and filled the bottle up with cold water before adding the powder and shaking it for 10 seconds. The brand recommends letting it sit for an hour before using, but I let it sit overnight. And in the morning, when I hopped in the shower, I was amazed to see that the DIY mixture had transformed into a thick, creamy wash.

After using the body wash, I can say it does everything that you'd want it to — it lathers nicely and leaves your skin feeling soft and clean, without stripping it of moisture. It comes in three scents, Waterlily Dew, Sandalwood Sage and Raspberry Hibiscus, which I went with. It's sweet and floral, but not too overpowering. One thing that I will say though, is that as someone who typically stays away from fragranced products, I do wish that there was an unscented version.

Paiji Yoo recently spoke with TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer about how the company got its start. When she became a mom, she made a firm commitment to reduce the amount of single-use plastics in her family's life, which turned into the foundation for Blueland. The company has since not only made it easier for people to incorporate more sustainable practices into their cleaning routines but also had a ripple effect on the industry as a whole.

"I absolutely do believe and hope that Blueland's role can be to set a higher standard for our industry and for businesses generally," she said. "We want to help people and consumers demand more from the other brands. Now, we're seeing many of the major cleaning brands out there coming out with their refill solutions and these are companies that are I think its like 100,000 times larger than we are and the impact that they can also have is so much greater at this point in time than what we have. So if we can lead another company to also make a change in their practices, I think that's a win."

The new body wash starter set is available on the Blueland site and retails for $16 (you can also get a multi-pack with all three fragrances for $27). Once you run out, you can grab a refill pack for just $9.

