Stop switching up your skin care products — stay consistent with these 6 picks

Between Instagram ads, TikTok influencers and the overwhelming amount of skin care products on the market today, it is so easy to fall into the habit of trying a new routine every week or month. When it comes to skin care, however, good things come to those who wait.

While some products are made to work overnight, many take weeks, even months, to have visible results. But how long should we wait until we decide whether we want to keep a product in our skin care routine? NewBeauty Senior Editor-at-Large Sarah Eggenberger has the answers.

Eggenberger joined Hoda & Jenna to not only share what the timeline might look like for different products to show result but also to provide her own recommendations. Whether you are looking for a new cleanser or a long-term fix for dark spots, read on to shop Eggenberger's top picks.

Cleansers

When it comes to cleansers, the results should be almost immediate. The expectation is that a cleanser should remove makeup and dirt from the skin. After rinsing, there should be no grease and your skin should feel soft and renewed.

Eggenberger recommends this CeraVe cleanser to be part of your daily routine.

Made with salicylic acid, hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and antioxidant vitamin D, this cleanser is great for removing dead skin cells all while hydrating the skin. Without harsh microbeads and fragrance, this cleanser is extremely gentle on the skin and is non-irritating.

Moisturizers

Hydration is extremely important for yout skin and it is essential to find the right one for your needs. While it might seem tempting to swap out moisturizers if you are not instantly thrilled with the results, Eggenberger recommends waiting two to four weeks before making the call. After that period you can determine if your skin is staying consistently moisturized or if it is time to say goodbye and try something new.

The above nourishing cream boosts your skins natural defenses and replenishes lipids to restore a healthy skin barrier. it is recommended to apply this cream in the morning and evening to your face and neck after cleansing.

Anti-wrinkle serum

The ultimate goal of any anti-wrinkle serum is increased firmness, diminished fine lines and an even skin tone.

"If there is a promise for an instant effect, it may well deliver that but the effect will be superficial," said Eggenberger. "The product needs to change the cell behavior, so you can’t expect results within less of a few weeks."

Serums, which should be used twice a day, will typically show results in four to six weeks, or a full skin cycle. Beyond that point your skin should continue to improve. Eggenberger suggests taking a before and after picture to compare the quality of the results.

If you want to splurge on a quality serum, this super serum is a great pick. Designed to help restore your skins vibrancy, the serum works to strengthen and firm skin. The formula is 100% vegan and has bio-active peptides to help renew glow.

If you are looking for a more affordable option, Eggenberger recommends this BYBI serum that targets dull and uneven skin. This serum promotes natural cell renewal and is made with 100% natural ingredients such as prickly pear, jasmine, watermelon seed oil and more.

Dark spot reducer

If you have acne scars or sun spots, a dark spot reducer is a great way to fade discoloration and make them invisible. To treat this however, Eggenberger describes it as a marathon rather than a sprint. It often takes an average of two to three months for treatments to make an improvement, and it gets even harder in the summer months when the sun is working against you. To see results, you have to play the long game.

This lightweight glycolic acid serum from La Roche-Posay works well for multiple skin tones and helps reduce dark spots and discoloration to reveal brighter, more even looking skin.

Acne treatments

When it comes to acne treatments, there are two routes you can take with very different timelines depending on your needs. If you want to use a spot treatment, these are highly concentrated and can be effective in just two to three days. If you are looking for more long--term results for all-over clarity, this can take anywhere between four to 12 weeks. Beyond topical treatments, Eggenberger recommends making sure you are eating clean, reducing your intake of sugar and washing your face twice a day.

A great spot treatment to try are these hydrocolloid stickers. No popping necessary; just stick them on top of a pimple, go to sleep and wake up with a visibly flattened pimple. In six hours these patches shrink zits and speed up the healing process.

