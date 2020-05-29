I bought Meghan Markle's off-duty maternity jeans and they're perfect

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
Three-quarters of the way through my first pregnancy, I FINALLY found the perfect pair of maternity jeans, and I only have one person to thank for that: the Duchess of Sussex.
My pre-bump wardrobe was very heavy on high-waisted jeans, so I started the search for a pair to get me through the next nine months almost as soon as I saw those two pink lines. After trying on several different pairs, I got an expensive pair from a boutique maternity brand that seemed great but was disappointed when just a few months later I found them so uncomfortable I couldn't even stand wearing them for a full day.
It wasn't until I found myself scrolling through Meghan's Mirror, a fashion blog dedicated to the former Meghan Markle's style, that I found the Holy Grail: H&M's maternity jeans.
H&M Mama Boyfriend Jeans
I was reminded of one of the rare sightings of Meghan in her off-duty finest. In January 2019, the duchess was spotted out to lunch in London's Notting Hill neighborhood wearing a navy wool coat, nude suede heels and a pair of sleek aviator sunglasses for the occasion. But despite the fashionable accessories, it was the jeans that really caught my eye.
Meghan's Mirror identified the affordable pair when she first stepped out in them, and I figured if they're good enough for royalty, they're good enough for me. Into the online cart they went.
I ordered my pre-maternity size and when they arrived, I was happy to find that they fit perfectly. The over-the-bump band offered a level of comfort that I'd previously only experienced from leggings.
I've been able to wear them while working from home when I want to feel *fancy* and haven't had any discomfort (despite my now rather rotund frame). They also hold up on long walks around the neighborhood, even if I manage to lose steam.
While I personally won't be wearing them with heels, the full detailing (buttons, mock-fly, rivets and functional pockets) give the feeling of a higher-end brand and they could easily be dressed up for a fun night out. (Remember those?)
My one regret is that I didn't buy these sooner. Seriously, they're a game changer.
At $50, they feel like a steal and they're so stylish, I won't even be mad if I'm still wearing them for a long, long time after the baby's here.
For more stories like this, check out:
- These $25 jeans pull on like leggings and have a slimming effect
- These $12 leggings look like real jeans — and they have pockets!
- What style of jeans are in? The top 7 denim trends of 2020
To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!