Chrissy Teigen and Katie Holmes just wore these bestselling face masks

BaubleBar recently unveiled their new fall face mask styles and celebrities are loving them. Chrissy Teigen and Katie Holmes were both recently spotted in the brand's designs, only reaffirming our excitement about these masks.

Since the Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommended wearing a cloth covering over your nose and mouth in public, a lot of us have been searching for a fashionable yet effective option. If you're in the market for a new fall face mask, these designs could be worth checking out!

Holmes donned her BaubleBar mask last week while out in New York City. The actress wore one of the masks from the Pink/Mint set of two option. Holmes has been seen wearing a variety of BaubleBar masks over the summer, in at least three floral fabrics!

Teigen was also pictured walking around Los Angeles last week, and showcased her style with her mask. Her choice of a leopard print design complemented her look and is a perfect print for the colder months.

The masks come in a wide variety of colors and designs from tie-dye to striped, giving you plenty of options to choose from. To make things a little easier, the masks come in sets of two or three, so you don't have to pick just one print. For example, Teigen's leopard print mask comes in a set of three, while Holmes' choice is available in a set of two.

There are a lot of face mask options out there, and although we haven't tried these ourselves, we can definitely understand why celebrities are flocking to this brand to fill all their mask needs. Not only are BaubleBar's masks affordable and available in a variety of stylish designs, they are also adjustable, so there's no need to worry about fit.

The brand is focused on delivering face masks that are meant to be effective in reducing the transmission of the coronavirus without compromising style.

The non-medical, hypoallergenic masks can be hand-washed, so you can rewear them instead of having to continually purchase new disposable ones. They are made of two layers of cotton fabric, and are designed to be comfortable and breathable, which is a huge factor especially for those who plan on moving around and being active while wearing a mask.

If you're looking for a mask that can fit all of your safety and style needs, these celebrity-approved designs are definitely something to look into.

