This year, you don't have to wait until the last Friday of November to start shopping some of the best holiday deals. Retailers like Walmart and Target have already launched huge seasonal sales events featuring discounts on everything from tech to beauty.

Best Buy kicked off the shopping season back in late October with a huge Early Deals Event and has been dropping deals ever since. But now, the big moment that we've all been waiting for is finally here: The retailer's official Black Friday sale has begun. And Best Buy is slashing prices left and right, offering thousands of deals on giftable toys, tech and home essentials from leading brands like Apple and Dyson. You can find discounts of up to $1,000 on TVs and score up to 60% on small kitchen appliances, up to 40% off select smart home upgrades and more.

From hot tech to holiday cooking gadgets, here are all of the early deals that we're eyeing from the event.

Update 11:38 a.m. EST: We know you want the best Black Friday deals — so we're keeping track of the best sales and updating them, live, all through Cyber Monday. We'll update this article to make sure products are still in stock, deals are still live and pricing is accurate.

Best Buy Black Friday tech deals

This highly rated smart thermostat takes the thinking and energy out of controlling your home's heating and cooling. Yes, you can control the settings from your phone whether you're home or not, but it also learns your habits and automatically schedules settings based on your activity.

Leave your home, or any space, alone with peace of mind. This wireless battery-powered security camera allows you to check in no matter the time of day with its infrared night vision capability. Customize motion detection zones and get alerts on your phone, use Amazon Alexa to play recorded clips and more.

With the Nest Hub, you can control everything in your smart home from just one device. It has all the features you'd want from a smart hub including the ability to stream music and videos, set alarms and ask Google questions.

For anyone in the market for a smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 3 is a popular choice. It has an average 4.8-star rating from more than 26,300 reviews and allows users to track activity, receive notifications and more.

During the Early Black Friday event, you can score $60 off Apple's AirPods Pro. They're sweat and water-resistant and can easily be paired with any Apple device to listen to music, podcasts or talk on the phone.

If you prefer the feel of over-ear headphones, you can also save on the AirPods Max from Apple. They feature memory foam ear cushions, Active Noise Cancelling and up to 20 hours of listening time.

Looking for a more affordable option? You'll want to grab these earbuds from Soundcore by Anker while they're on sale. They have many of the same features as pricier options, like a Bluetooth interface and a portable charging case, but you can get them for just $60 right now.

This TV is equipped with 4K Ultra HD, so you can watch games, shows and movies at four times the resolution of regular HD. It also features NanoCell Display and Quad Core Processor 4K technology to give you a super vibrant and lifelike picture, no matter what you're watching.

You can also get $250 off this smart TV, which automatically adjusts low-resolution scenes so almost everything you watch will have a crisp and clear picture.

This lightweight laptop is the perfect size for students or travelers. It combines long-lasting battery life with an Intel Celeron processor and can be used to check emails, stream movies, take Zoom meetings and so much more.

You can also get $150 off this Microsoft laptop during the event. It boasts a Pixelsense touchscreen, built-in camera and up to 13 hours of battery life. It comes in three colors, all of which are included in the sale.

The Nest Mini comes with Google Assistant so you can ask it to play your favorite songs, set an alarm or check the weather. The small device comes in four colors and will look great sitting on your countertop or nightstand.

This watch combines smart technology with a classic stylish design. With this gadget on your wrist, you'll be able to track workouts, get notifications and collect valuable information about your stress levels and sleep quality. Even better, it has the ability to connect to your wireless headphones for phone-free listening.

Best Buy Black Friday home deals

Deep clean your home with this vacuum designed to have suction more powerful than the brand's Dyson V7 — 55% more to be exact. With up to 60 minutes of runtime, you can clean carpets, remove pet hair and dirt from upholstery, and even vacuum hardwood floors.

Ahead of holiday parties, game watching nights, awards season and beyond, you can keep you and your guests hydrated with this nearly five star–rated stainless steel cooler. It has a 115-can capacity, adjustable shelves and touch controls to make this little fridge what you need.

Air frying uses less oil than other cooking methods, so you can use this gadget to make healthier versions of your favorite crispy snacks. The air fryer is currently $30 off during Best Buy's early Black Friday event. It has adjustable temperature controls and, according to the brand, will preheat up to 50 percent faster than a conventional oven.

You can also save on this air fryer from Ninja. The extra-large basket will allow you to make enough food for the whole family.

A slow cooker is a valuable tool to have in your cooking arsenal, especially during holiday season. This one has 10 preset cooking functions for dishes like rice, meat, soup, beans and more.

Get $100 off Nutribullet's powerful Mega Kitchen System. Along with the classic Nutribullet personal-sized blending cups, you'll get a 72-ounce pitcher to make larger portions of smoothies and soups and a 64-ounce round bowl that doubles as a food processor.

With this easy-to-use single-serve Keurig, you can whip up a perfectly portioned cup of coffee in minutes. Made in collaboration with famed potter and designer Jonathan Adler, the colorful design will look super chic in your kitchen — and it'll only take up five inches of countertop space.

Best Buy is marking down a few Dyson products as part of its Black Friday Sale. So you can grab this cordless vacuum from the brand for $200 off. It has the same cleaning power and bin size as a typical full-size vacuum, but the cordless design makes navigating around your home much easier.

You can also save $100 on the Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan Tower. According to the brand, it will capture 99.97 percent of pollutants, including gases and odors.

You can score $200 off this robot vacuum from Ecovacs. Part vacuum, part mop, the smart tool uses advanced laser technology to map your home and plan the most efficient cleaning path so no areas get missed or repeated.

Take your home gym setup to the next level with this smart exercise bike. You can follow along with one of the more than 1,600 instructor-led classes and adjust the intensity as you ride — there are 32 levels of resistance.

Best Buy Black Friday beauty and personal care deals

Need some help in the scrubbing department? This massager and cleanser in one has eight massage intensities and a three-zone design to make washing your face a custom experience. It's designed to be gentle so whether you have sensitive or normal skin, you can add this to your skin care routine.

Brushing your teeth can be a more enjoyable task with this toothbrush. It has technology that connects to a smartphone app to give you guidance on coverage, pressure and scrubbing. It's designed to have precision and make sure you're cleaning your teeth smarter, not harder.

If you want to combine the two important steps of tooth care, you can try this toothbrush and water flosser combo from Waterpik. With almost five stars and more than 1,500 ratings, this device helps you clean your teeth and address your gums with ease.

With No Shave November coming to a close, you or someone on your gift list might need help with their maintaining their hair. This kit includes a rechargeable trimmer, hair and body wash, toner and deodorant.

If you want to start dermaplaning, this system might be a good starting kit. Just take it from one reviewer who said, "I used to go to the spa to get this done and have saved so much money since using the Sonicsmooth! It removes my peach fuzz instantly leaving my skin baby smooth!! Cannot recommend enough!!"

Best Buy Black Friday toy and game deals

There's a good chance that your kid has a L.O.L Surprise! doll on their list. And right now, you can get select dolls, like the Lil D.J. doll, for 30% off at Best Buy.

"Star Wars" lovers can recreate Darth Vader's iconic helmet with this Lego kit. With more than 834 pieces to put together, it's a great gift for both younger and older fans.

Multiple retailers have predicted that the Osmo Math Wizard Workshop will be one of hottest toys this holiday season and you can get it for nearly $20 off. Kids will learn valuable math concepts, like addition, subtraction and place value, as they navigate through magical village of Wyverndell with the cat Mumbles.

The Barbie Dreamhouse is another hot holiday toy pick and is even a finalist for The Toy Association’s 2022 Toy of the Year (TOTY) awards. The three-foot house has tons of fun elements like lights, sound effects and customizable features.

This self-balancing scooter is a great gift for any teen or fun-loving adult in your life. They'll have a blast scooting around town on the board, which will run for up to 12 miles on one charge.

Kids ages 8 and up can challenge their friends to epic Nerf battles with this blaster. They can fire four soft darts in a row from the front-facing barrel and then pull back the sight to switch barrels and surprise the competition by firing off four more darts.

When does the Best Buy Black Friday sale 2021 start?

Best Buy's official Black Friday Sale kicked off on Nov. 19, a full week before the shopping holiday. You can find thousands of deals on hot tech from brands that you know and love.

Does Best Buy price match for Black Friday?

The Best Buy Price Match Guarantee is in effect for the holiday season, excluding the week of Black Friday (Friday, Nov. 19 to Monday, Nov. 29). At any other point during the season, if you see that a qualifying competitor is selling an item for a lower price, you can request a price match (either online or in-store) as long as the product is immediately available and is the same brand, model and color.

Will Best Buy give you a refund if the price drops before Black Friday?

If you purchased a qualifying item between Oct. 18 to Nov. 18 and notice that the Best Buy price has dropped any time before Nov. 26, you can request a refund for the difference.

