While normally you might wait until Black Friday to check all the big-ticket items off your gift list, this year experts are advising holiday shoppers to start early to avoid potential delays and shortages.

Thankfully, Target is making it easier to get a head start and still stay under budget. On Oct. 31, the retailer kicked off its Holiday Best Deals event, a massive sale featuring deals across all major categories. It includes discounts of up to 50% on headphones, TVs, air fryers, vacuums, toys and so much more. And the savings don't stop there: Target will be releasing new discounts every Sunday throughout the holiday season.

You can rest assured that you'll be getting the lowest prices, thanks to Target's Holiday Price Match Guarantee. If you see that the Target price has dropped below what you paid, you can request a price adjustment on your purchase any time before Dec. 24.

Here, 30 deals to shop this week.

Target kitchen and home deals

If you have yet to join the air fryer club, you're going to want to take advantage of this deal on a single-basket air fryer from PowerXL. It's currently 33% off and has an easy-to-use digital panel that can be used to control the timer and temperature.

This air fryer toaster oven combo from Hamilton Beach is also on sale during Target's early Black Friday event. The versatile gadget has six functions, including air frying, baking, broiling and rotisserie.

Instead of stocking up on cans of sparkling water at the grocery store, you can make your own at home with this machine from SodaStream. The Terra is available in four colors and features a dishwasher-safe carbonating bottle and Quick Connect CO2 cylinder technology to make replacing the SodaStream cylinder even easier.

Whip up delicious holiday meals with this nonstick roaster. The pan is made from heavy steel, which according to the brand, resists warping and heats up evenly.

You're going to want to take advantage of this deal on Instant Pot's multifunctional pressure cooker. It combines the functionality of other common kitchen appliances like a rice cooker, slow cooker, steamer and air fryer. Plus, it has 11 built-in smart programs so you can start cooking dishes like chili, soup and rice with just the push of a button.

Brew the perfect cup of coffee in minutes with this single-serve Keurig. It takes up less than five inches of countertop space, so it's a great option for anyone with a small kitchen.

Shopping for someone who loves DIY projects? If they don't already have a Cricut machine, it's likely on their list. And Target is currently offering a 26% discount on the brand's Air 2 Craft Cutting Machine, which can cut 100 different materials, including cardstock, vinyl and cork.

You can also get 35% off this cordless vacuum from Hoover. It weighs less than six pounds and has advanced swivel steering so it's easy to maneuver around the house. Plus, it comes with multiple tools that can be used to clean those hard-to-reach cracks and crevices.

Hate vacuuming? Make the switch to a robot vacuum, which will do all the hard work for you. This one from iRobot can run for up to 90 minutes and has advanced sensors that help it navigate around and under all your furniture.

You can use this little gadget to make up to 16 cups of fresh popcorn for big sports games or movie nights. It uses hot air to cook the popcorn, reducing the need for added oils and butter.

Your pet deserves a holiday present, too! Give them a new place to relax with this cozy sherpa dog bed.

Target tech deals

With this smart speaker in your room, you'll be able to play music, make calls and check the weather with a simple voice command. It comes in three chic colors to seamlessly blend in with your space.

Enhance your movie and TV show viewing experience with this soundbar from LG. It has a built-in subwoofer and dual passive radiators to deliver powerful sound and rich bass.

When it comes to wireless headphones, Apple's AirPods are a top choice. And during the Target sale, you can score the Pro model for 20% off. The earbuds boast Active Noise Cancellation and are sweat and water-resistant.

You can also save $100 on these wireless earphones from Beats. They have adjustable ear hooks for a comfortable, secure fit and provide up to nine hours of listening time.

Prefer the comfort of cushioned over-ear headphones? Right now, Target is marking down this model by $100. They feature up to 40 hours of battery life and have a built-in microphone that can be used to take calls and control music with voice commands.

During the sales event, Target is marking down TVs by up to 25%. So you can score this option from Roku for $360. It allows you to personalize your home screen to quickly access all of your favorite streaming apps and channels. Plus, those looking to cut the cord can still watch free over-the-air content with the Advanced Digital TV Tuner.

Stream shows and movies in ultra-high definition with this smart TV from LG. It's compatible with most smart home devices so you can change the channel or adjust the volume by saying "Hey Google," or "Hey Alexa."

With a large screen and up to 32 gigabytes of storage, this Chromebook is a great option for anyone looking to upgrade their hardware. It's lightweight and portable, so it's perfect for those who are always on the go.

Target toy deals

Kids can create new and exciting challenges for Mario with this Lego set. It includes a sliding platform, four Mario enemy character figures and plenty of other fun elements. Mario is not included in this set, so you may want to grab the Starter Course as well.

Little chefs will love pretending to run their own food truck, working the register and prepping orders. It'll encourage them to develop valuable skills like creative thinking and counting. The playset has Three Smart Stages levels with different sounds, songs and phrases to keep them learning as they grow.

This pizza counter set from Melissa & Doug is another great pick that will help inspire their imagination. It comes with various toppings and accessories, so they can make pizza just the way they like it.

They can put together the 110 tiles to make buildings, cars and other unique structures. Perfect for kids ages 3 and older, it has an impressive average 4.8-star rating. "If you are going to buy one present for a child, make it this one," one reviewer wrote.

L.O.L Suprise! dolls are all the rage, and right now, you can save on a Present Surprise Fashion Doll. The pack comes with eight surprises for them to unbox, including a small doll complete with fun glittery details on her outfit and hair.

This play set made multiple retailers' "top toy" lists this year (in fact, it's one of Amazon's bestsellers). Kids can use the included mop, broom and duster to "pitch in" during chore time.

Little "Star Wars" fans will love unwrapping this plush The Child toy this holiday season. It won a Toy of the Year award for 2021 and is the perfect pick for kids ages 5 and up.

Target beauty deals

Skip the trip to the salon and give yourself a professional-level blowout at home with this bestselling volumizer and hair dryer from Revlon. It features Ionic Technology, which according to the brand, helps hair dry quickly while reducing the risk of heat damage.

You can also get this Chi flat iron for 30% off. It can be used to create smooth or wavy styles and has settings for fine, medium and coarse hair.

Upgrade your oral care routine and grab this toothbrush from Quip while it's on sale. The electric toothbrush has a two-minute timer and it will pulse every 30 seconds to let you know when it's time to switch to another area of your mouth.

Curling your hair is a breeze with the Chi Spin & Curl Rotating Curler. When you push the button, your hair will be pulled into the curling chamber, heated and then released once it's set.

