Cyber Monday 2021 is over, but that doesn't mean that all the shopping fun has to end.

Big retailers like Amazon, Walmart and Kohl's are keeping the good times (and good deals) rolling with extended holiday sales events. So if you missed your opportunity to score discounts this weekend or realized you forgot to grab gifts for a few people on your list, don't fret! There are still plenty of opportunities to save right now.

Below are the extended Cyber Monday sales that we've been keeping our eye on. Read on for everything to shop right now, plus some great products we rounded up from the most popular retailers.

Macy's Cyber Monday deals 2021

Along with more than 26,000 Cyber Week specials, Macy's is also hosting a Friends & Family Sale. You can save up to an extra 30% off winter coats, bedding, wardrobe staples and more when you use the code FRIEND at checkout.

For just less than $40 (what a steal!) you'll get a powerful yet sleek air fryer that holds up to 2 quarts of food and has a 1200 watt heating system.

Nothing is better than a cashmere sweater — except for one nearly half off. This v-neck sweater comes in 12 different colors and both regular and petite sizes.

This season, let him get in on the trendy fun, too! This quilted puffer jacket is not only available in 22 styles and sizes up to 2XL, it's also available at 64% off.

If you're looking for a gift for a special someone, Macy's has you covered with a huge discount on these pearl drop earrings. Choose from rose gold, white gold or yellow gold while this deal lasts!

Amazon Cyber Monday deals 2021

Amazon's Epic Daily Deals are still going strong! You can find savings on everything from tech to home goods.

Give yourself the gift of ease of mind this holiday season. Amazon's video doorbell connects to your smartphone to keep tabs of your property while you're not home.

For fresh herbs year-round, this indoor planter with hydroponic grow light is perfect. It's compact enough to fit on your counter, but big enough to grow up to six plants.

This is quality cashmere sweater (and we're talking $139 worth of quality) is on sale for just under $50. It would make a great gift for the man in your life or is a good guilt-free buy for yourself.

These noise-cancelling earbuds from Bose are also marked down by $80 during Amazon's holiday event. They have simple touch controls, so you can skip songs, pause your podcast and control noise cancellation settings without taking your phone out of your pocket.

Track your steps and daily activity with the Fitbit Inspire 2. When you buy the fitness tracker, you'll get a one year Fitbit Premium membership, so you can get personalized insights on how to improve your exercise routine, sleep habits and more.

Cut down on cleaning time with the help of this popular robot vacuum. It features a self-emptying base, voice command control and a multi-surface brush roll that can clean a variety of floor types, from carpet to hardwood.

The Instant Vortex 4-in-1 air fryer can air fry, broil, roast and reheat foods, and requires little to no preheating time.

It's almost time for holiday movie marathons. Upgrade your viewing experience with a new flat screen that's more than $100 off right now.

Kohl's Cyber Monday deals 2021

Kohl’s has officially pivoted to Cyber Deal Days, and you can still find some incredible sales on bedding, coffee makers and more at the retailer.

Stay cozy and stylish with this fluffy bestselling slipper. It comes in both grey and black and sizes small through X-Large.

Treat yourself or someone else on your list to some extra relaxation with this faux-mink weighted blanket. It comes in six different designs that all weigh 12 pounds, which provides a light amount of pressure. Use the code GOSHOP20 at checkout to save an extra 20%.

Make cappuccinos, lattes or just a cup of coffee with this specialty coffee maker from Ninja, now currently $70 off.

Ready to pack your bags for a trip in 2022? Take advantage of huge discounts on this bestselling suitcase from Samsonite ahead of Cyber Monday.

Get in on the puffer jacket trend with this affordable pick. It comes in seven different colors that can suit any wardrobe, and you can find it in sizes up to XXL.

Walmart Cyber Monday deals 2021

Walmart's Deals for Days event is continuing this week, so there are still plenty of exciting discounts to shop. You can find deals on gifts for kids, robot vacuums, Samsung earbuds and more giftable items.

This deluxe wooden stamp set is on sale right now for just $20. It's a fun pick that inspires creativity for endless hours of play.

You can save more than $70 on these wireless headphones. They boast a long-lasting battery life and have a woofer and tweeter in each bud to deliver premium sound.

Another top-rated robot vacuum on sale right now is this version from Ionvac. You can connect it to an app on your phone to control cleaning modes and routes, so it knows exactly which spots to hit in your home.

Target Cyber Monday deals 2021

Target unveiled its early Black Friday savings on Oct. 31 and has been dropping new deals every week since. The retailer shows no signs of slowing down: Right now, you can find discounts like up to 50% off toys, up to 40% off trees, up to 50% off headphones and more.

Target is marking down select L.O.L. Suprise! products by up to 40% off. This Movie Magic Studio is one of the top toy picks for the holiday season, so we recommend grabbing it while it's on sale.

Save more than $100 on this Target-exclusive vacuum with almost five stars. The DuoClean PowerFins feature is a brushroll, no-bristle system that is designed to deep clean carpets and eliminate hair wrap. The bagless vacuum works on different surfaces and even has a lift-away option to help you get under furniture, on top of stairs and more.

Still haven't added an air fryer to your kitchen counter? You can grab this popular option for 40% off. The five-in-one tool can be used as an air fryer, dehydrator, roaster and more.

You can finally score Apple's AirPods Pro for less than $200! Unlike the original version of AirPods, these feature silicone ear tips that allow you to customize your fit.

The Ninja Foodi Power Blender & Processor System comes with multiple blades and accessories that you can use to make smoothies, frozen mixed drinks, sauces and more.

Best Buy Cyber Monday deals 2021

Best Buy is a cyber savings fan favorite and consistently has great deals on top electronics. For today only, the retailer is hosting a Cyber High-Tech Flash Sale featuring discounts on Apple products, headphones, TVs and more.

Save $100 on noise-canceling headphones, so you can enjoy your favorite music without distractions.

You can grab this highly rated air fryer for less than $30. According to the brand, it heats up to 50% faster than a conventional oven.

Take the guesswork out of holiday cooking with this smart thermometer. You can choose your preferred doneness and track cooking via an app on your smartphone, and it will send you notifications when it's ready to be flipped or taken out of the oven.

You can add this 65-inch flat screen to your cart and save $100 while doing it.

Thanks to a massive markdown, you can save $230 on this Chromebook from Lenovo. It's an affordable option for anyone working or learning from home right now.

Already thinking about your New Year's resolutions? This bike, which is currently marked down by $600, will help you kickstart your fitness journey.

Sharper Image Cyber Monday deals 2021

Sharper Image has extended its Cyber Monday sale through midnight tonight. Use the code CYBER20 to score 20% off across the site.

Keep all of your spaces clean and sanitized with this Ultraviolet-C light sanitizing wand. It promises to reduce the presence of 99.9% of bacterias and can be used on just about any surface.

This modern lamp has a discreet tech-forward component — its base is also a charging pad! Not only will it look awesome in a living or bedroom, but it's functional, too.

You'll have no problem defining your workspace with this do-it-all tray. You can use it as a portable desk and a charging station, and when the day is over, fold it up and hide it away.

Lowe's Cyber Monday deals 2021

Lowe's was one of the first retailers to start offering holiday deals — its Season of Savings Event kicked off on Oct. 28. Right now, you can find Cyber Deals on seasonal decor, smart home appliances and more.

This smart thermostat has a whopping 20,000 reviews and nearly five stars. It learns your heating and cooling habits to adjust the settings to the right temperature and can be controlled remotely via your smart phone or tablet.

Head into winter knowing you can still enjoy the outdoors without being too chilly. This patio heater uses stainless still that is resistant to rust, so it can stand up to wet weather.

This small speaker will make the perfect gift for friends and family members. Not only can they use it to play music, but they can also ask their Google Assistant to set reminders and alarms or check the news.

If you're looking to make a major update to your home, you can find discounts on all kinds of large appliances right now at Lowe's. For example, this heavy-duty washing machine is currently marked down by $220.

Dick's Sporting Goods Cyber Monday deals 2021

Save up to 50% off on outdoor goods and sporting essentials during the Dick's Sporting Goods Two-Day Cyber Week Flash Sale.

If you want to stay hydrated but don't want to lug around a giant water bottle, try this 12-ounce option from Yeti. It has double-wall vacuum insulation to maintain cold or hot beverages.

Your feet will feel cozy all winter long, thanks to the inner sheepskin and wool blend lining in these boots.

Upgrade your home gym with this treadmill from Sunny Health & Fitness. Once you're done with your workout, you can fold it up for easy storage.

This indoor table tennis table will inspire hours of family fun and friendly competition. It's already half assembled when you get it, so setting it up is a breeze.

Nordstrom Cyber Monday deals 2021

Nordstrom kicked off its Black Friday sale on Nov. 4, dropping big discounts on fashion, accessories and home essentials. And now, the retailer has added even more deals to its lineup for Cyber Monday.

Yes, even wireless bras can give you ample support. This TODAY-loved bra from True & Co. definitely does the trick — plus how can you resist a 50% off deal?

If you’re planning on getting a pair of these stretchy figure-sculpting leggings to gift to a friend, you may as well grab another for yourself while they’re 56% off. They feature a moisture-wicking fabric and a comfortable no-slip waistband.

This chic peacoat deserves a spot in your winter wardrobe. Available in three neutral colors, it's easy to pair with almost anything in your closet.

You can rock the chunky shoe trend with this pair of lug sole Chelsea boots. According to the brand, they run small so you should order in a half size up.

JCPenney Cyber Monday deals 2021

You don't want to miss out on the last of JCPenney's Cyber Monday deals! The company is offering savings across home, beauty and fashion.

You can grab this cozy sweater for 44% off. Available in four colors, the mock neck pullover will look great when paired with other seasonal staples like a puffer coat or Chelsea boots.

Upgrade your cookware with this deal from JCPenney. The set includes almost every nonstick pot and pan that a home cook could need, including a griddle pan and Dutch oven.

You can get up to 60% off mattresses during JCPenney’s early Black Friday sale. This option from Sealy combines the support of an innerspring mattress with the comfort of memory foam. It has a MoistureProtect cover, which will help you stay cool throughout the night.

On warmer days when you don’t want to bring out your bulky puffer, wear this lightweight overcoat instead. It comes in grey and tan and is currently just $37.

Bed Bath and Beyond Cyber Monday deals 2021

Bed Bath and Beyond is offering Cyber Monday deals across most major categories. You can save up to 60% on kitchen essentials, beauty tools, holiday decorations and more.

The Nespresso Vertuo features one-touch brewing, so you can make lattes, americanos, cappuccinos or espressos with just the press of a button. It automatically recognizes each capsule and changes its brewing parameters (including temperature and brewing time) accordingly to give you the perfect cup every time.

Treat your mom or grandma to a luxuriously soft robe this holiday season. While it's normally $80, you can get it now for just under $50.

Cleaning your floors is just got a whole lot easier. This Wet and Dry Robot will both vacuum and mop your floors for you, so all you have to do is schedule a time for it to clean. It has a soft surface avoidance sensor that will keep it off your carpets and rugs while it's in mopping mode.

Wayfair Cyber deals 2021

You can get up to 80% off furniture, GE appliances and other home goods through Tuesday at Wayfair.

Spruce up your space with this abstract area rug. It comes in nine different sizes to fit any area in your home that could use a little bit of color.

This high-efficiency washer is Wi-Fi enabled and Energy Star certified, so it will save you water and money in the long run.

More Cyber Monday sales to shop

When is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday is the Monday following Black Friday. This year, Cyber Monday was Nov. 29.

When did Cyber Monday 2021 deals start?

Cyber Monday deals typically begin on the morning of the Monday following Black Friday. However, in recent years, retailers have started sales earlier and earlier. And now, many of them have continued deals through Cyber Monday into the rest of the week.

