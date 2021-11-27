Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
Whether you're shopping for yourself or checking people off your holiday list this Black Friday weekend, we found the ultimate deal. Apple AirPods are a popular choice among wireless headphone users but rarely go on sale — but we found a deep discount at major retailers
You can currently pick up the Apple AirPods Pro for just $169.99 at Amazon. While they'll be in stock soon, you can still add them to your cart to take advantage of the deep discount and Amazon will inform you when they ship out (the retailer also won't charge you until they ship).
Best places to find Black Friday AirPods deals
Apple AirPods Pro
While the original Apple AirPods have seen frequent discounts over the last few months, the newer AirPods rarely see a markdown as steep as this one. In fact, the discount Amazon is currently offering on Apple AirPods Pro is lower than the price offered by Apple itself.
The Apple AirPod Pros boast active noise-canceling capabilities, which the older generation does not offer. Sound is one of the most important qualities when it comes to in-ear headphones, and Apple AirPod Pros have the capability to automatically tune music to the shape of your ear thanks to the adaptive EQ feature.
The newer AirPods also include three different sizes of soft silicone ear tips that help keep the headphones in your ears, whether you'll be wearing them on a walk around the neighborhood or hopping on phone calls throughout the day. This customizable option is another notable difference from the previous generation, as the original AirPods did not offer any in-ear grips.
Even better? The Apple AirPod Pros are also sweat-resistant and waterproof, so they can stand up to any wet and snowy winter weather this holiday season.
Since AirPods charge while they are stored in their case, you can get up to five hours of listening time on a single charge. When it comes to charging, the AirPod Pros, like the second generation of Apple AirPods (which are also on sale for 31% off), also boast wireless charging capabilities.
Apple AirPods 3rd Generation
Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case
AirPods Max
Which AirPods are best for me?
Whichever version of AirPods you opt for, you'll have all of the convenience that comes along with them. From the ability to change songs and answer phone calls with just a tap to touchless Siri capabilities, these nifty headphones might just change your work-from-home routine for the better.
More Apple Black Friday deals
Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) 38mm Aluminum Case
Apple TV 4K 32GB
Apple AirTag Leather Key Ring
Apple 12.9-Inch iPad Pro 128GB
Apple 21.5" iMac with Retina 4K display
