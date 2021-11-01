Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

While normally you might wait until Black Friday to check all the big-ticket items off your gift list, this year experts are advising holiday shoppers to start early to avoid potential delays and shortages.

Thankfully, Target is making it easier to get a head start and still stay under budget. On Sunday, the retailer kicked off its Holiday Best Deals event, a massive sale featuring deals across all major categories. It includes discounts of up to 50% on headphones, TV air fryers, toys, fashion essentials and so much more. And the savings don't stop there: Target will be releasing another round of deals later in the week on Nov. 4 and will be dropping new discounts every Sunday throughout the holiday season.

You can rest assured that you'll be getting the lowest prices, thanks to Target's Holiday Price Match Guarantee. If you see that the Target price has dropped below what you paid, you can request a price adjustment on your purchase any time before Dec. 24.

Here, 20 deals to shop this week.

Target kitchen and home deals

Brew the perfect cup of coffee in minutes with this single-serve Keurig. It takes up less than five inches of countertop space, so it's a great option for anyone with a small kitchen.

You can also get 35% off this cordless vacuum from Hoover. It weighs less than six pounds and has advanced swivel steering so it's easy to maneuver around the house. Plus, it comes with multiple tools that can be used to clean those hard-to-reach cracks and crevices.

Hate vacuuming? Make the switch to a robot vacuum, which will do all the hard work for you. This one from iRobot can run for up to 90 minutes and has advanced sensors that help it navigate around and under all your furniture.

You can use this little gadget to make up to 16 cups of fresh popcorn for big sports games or movie nights. It uses hot air to cook the popcorn, reducing the need for added oils and butter.

Score 25% off this four-slice toaster oven from Black+Decker. You'll get perfectly-toasted bread every time, thanks to the EvenToast Technology, which evenly distributes heat throughout the oven. It can also be used to bake foods or reheat leftovers.

If you have yet to join the air fryer club, you're going to want to take advantage of this deal on a single-basket air fryer from PowerXL. It has an easy-to-use digital panel that can be used to control the timer and temperature.

You can still enjoy your outdoor space on chilly fall nights when you have this fire pit in your backyard. The sturdy pit has a grate on the bottom where you can store excess wood. It also comes with a poker and a spark screen.

Target tech deals

During the sales event, Target is marking down TVs by up to 25%. So you can score this option from Roku for $360. It allows you to personalize your home screen to quickly access all of your favorite streaming apps and channels. Plus, those looking to cut the cord can still watch free over-the-air content with the Advanced Digital TV Tuner.

Stream shows and movies in ultra-high definition with this smart TV from LG. It's compatible with most smart home devices so you can change the channel or adjust the volume by saying "Hey Google," or "Hey Alexa."

With a vibrant display, powerful sound and up to 10 hours of battery life, this Chromebook is a great option for anyone looking to upgrade their hardware. It's lightweight and portable, so it's perfect for those who are always on the go.

When it comes to wireless headphones, Apple's AirPods are a top choice. And during the Target sale, you can score the Pro model for 20% off. The earbuds boast Active Noise Cancellation and are sweat and water-resistant.

You can also save $100 on these wireless earphones from Beats. They have adjustable ear hooks for a comfortable, secure fit and provide up to nine hours of listening time.

Prefer the comfort of cushioned over-ear headphones? Right now, Target is marking down this model by $100. They feature up to 40 hours of battery life and have a built-in microphone that can be used to take calls and control music with voice commands.

Target toy deals

L.O.L Suprise! dolls are all the rage, and right now, you can save on a Present Surprise Fashion Doll. The pack comes with eight surprises for them to unbox, including a small doll complete with fun glittery details on her outfit and hair.

Your little one can burn off some of that extra energy bouncing on this durable trampoline. They can hold on to the handlebar while they jump, and then you can fold it down later so it's easier to store.

This play set made multiple retailers' "top toy" lists this year (in fact, it's one of Amazon's bestsellers). Kids can use the included mop, broom and duster to "pitch in" during chore time.

Little "Star Wars" fans will love unwrapping this plush The Child toy this holiday season. It won a Toy of the Year award for 2021 and is the perfect pick for kids ages 5 and up.

Target fashion deals

Stay cozy in this chic pullover sweater. It's made from a comfortable. lightweight material and has a deep V-neckline, which will allow you to show off your cute seasonal accessories.

For the same price, you can also grab this quarter-zip sweatshirt, which comes in multiple fun colors. Wear it with jeans or leggings for a casual cold-weather look.

Faux leather is trending for the season, and while you might already have a cool pair of pants or leggings that feature the material, you can also rock the look with this jacket. It's insulated with faux down to keep you warm on chilly days, and it comes in two neutral colors, black and brown.

