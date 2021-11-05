Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Every day feels like Black Friday with Amazon's Epic Daily Deals.

Throughout the holiday season, the retailer is dropping big discounts on items across all of its major categories, from fashion to tech. Amazon has called these deals "Black Friday-worthy," so you can expect to see prices that will rival ones you would typically find on the big November shopping holiday.

Right now, for example, you can get up to 40% off Fitbit products, up to 30% off KitchenAid cooks' tools, up to 15% off men and women’s fashion from Amazon brands and 20% off Breville Smart Ovens. We could go on, but we know you don't have all day. So instead, we combed through the deals to find some of the most exciting ones on popular and top-rated products. We even found some items that are at their lowest prices ever! You’ll want to bookmark this page because we’ll be regularly updating it with new deals as they're released.

While some of these deals will last for a while, others are only available for 24 hours so you'll have to act fast if you want to take advantage of them. Here, some of the best Amazon deals that you can shop right now.

Amazon early Black Friday Deals

Just in time for the holiday baking season, Amazon is marking down select KitchenAid Mini Stand Mixers by 20%. This model has the same power as the classic KitchenAid Mixer, but it's smaller and lighter, so it's easier to move around and takes up less space on your countertop.

If you already have a KitchenAid mixer, you can also find deals on a variety of attachments. This spiralizer attachment is perfect for anyone hoping to start eating a little heathier this year. It allows you to peel, core, slice and spiralize different types of fruits and vegetables, so you can quickly prep zucchini noodles or slice an apple for snack time.

This vacuum from iRobot is currently at its lowest recorded price on Amazon, according to price tracker Camelcamelcamel. It uses Genius Technology and PrecisionVision to avoid common objects, like cords, so you won't have to do any picking up before you start a cleaning session.

Right now, you can get this bestselling Keurig Single-Serve Coffee Brewer for $50 — its lowest recorded Amazon price, according to Camelcamelcamel. "The mini is super compact, taking up roughly half the counter space our previous pot-style coffee maker did," wrote one verified reviewer. They added that it's incredibly easy to use and makes a "delicious" cup of coffee.

While Instant is best known for its pressure cookers, the brand also has a range of other handy kitchen gadgets, like Dutch ovens and air fryers, and right now, some of them are marked down by up to 35% on Amazon. This 4-quart air fryer has an average 4.7-star rating from more than 11,100 reviews. It features a touchscreen display and can be used to air fry, broil, roast, dehydrate, bake and reheat foods.

This food chopper will make quick work of your meal prep for the week. You can use it to chop, mix, puree, whisk and whip a variety of ingredients. The bowl and accessories are all dishwasher safe so it's easy to clean, too.

Le Creuset's products are beloved by chefs, but they tend to be pretty pricey. So when they go on sale, it's a pretty big deal. Right now, Amazon is marking down select Le Creuset Sateuse Ovens by up to 40%, but there are only a few colors left, so you're going to want to act fast if you want to take advantage of the deal. It's the perfect size for soups and one-pot meals and can be used to cook meals on the stovetop and then finish in the oven.

Amazon is marking down a number of its devices, including the Fire TV 4K Streaming Device, which is currently at its lowest price, according to Camelcamelcamel. It allows you to easily access streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and Peacock and use Alexa to find movies and shows.

Listen to music, stream podcasts or take calls with these wireless earbuds from Samsung. They have more than 60,000 five-star reviews and are currently marked down by 33%. Many reviewers say that they have a long-lasting battery life and impressive sound quality.

Score $200 off this Samsung smart TV, which is currently at its lowest Amazon price, according to Camelcamelcamel. More than just a TV, the gadget is designed to look like a picture frame, so you can display beautiful pieces of art when you're not watching. When you do want to tune in to a show or movie, you can ask Alexa to pull up a streaming app or to change the channel.

