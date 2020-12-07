Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

But if none of these products suit your needs, you can always fall back on one gift everyone is sure to use and love: socks!

From sock bouquets to sock slippers, we picked the coziest and most festive options this year. Grab a pair for yourself or to stuff in a stocking!

Festive socks

The Festival of Lights will be extra lit this year with these fun socks! Featuring challah bread, wine and menorahs, these socks make for a great gag gift or a cute surprise.

Handmade and super fluffy — you can't go wrong with these cute socks. Pick from either reindeer or snowmen, or both! The box they come in also doubles as an ornament.

Hotsox offers a wide range of festive socks with witty sayings and cute designs. The best part is they all only cost around $7.

These cute dreidel socks can be dressed down with your favorite pajamas or dressed up with a suit. They also come in men's sizes.

These vintage-inspired socks from Witty Socks come in a box with four pairs. Pick from festive patterns or adorable designs. Plus, 5% of the proceeds goes toward helping spread suicide awareness.

Sock gift sets

These calf-height socks from Bombas feature geometric snowflakes and come in three different colors. Plus, when you buy a pair of socks from Bombas, they donate a pair. You can give a gift and give back all in one purchase.

Give the gift of cozy with this holiday-themed sock bouquet. It has three pairs of fuzzy socks stuffed inside a felt reindeer basket.

There's a pair or two for the whole family in this gift box. It even doubles as an Advent calendar so you can countdown to Christmas by opening a new pair each day.

So cute you'll want to eat them! These sock cupcakes make for the perfect gift this holiday.

Target has a ton of cute sock crackers, including these Nintendo and "Harry Potter"–themed ones!

Customizable socks

Personalize the photo and the text on these socks, which you should order now while they're still 20% off.

Get your family or friends these adorable personalized socks — they're an Etsy bestseller!

Choose from 13 different styles and add up to four faces on these super fun holiday-themed socks.

These socks say what we are all thinking. Mix and match font and sock colors, or create your own saying to print!

These are the perfect socks for the dog-lover in your life. There's 13 different colors to choose from, and you can add another pup's face for just $2.99.

Slipper socks

Deck the halls with these reindeer slipper socks. Perfect for yourself or a friend.

These luxurious slipper socks are lined with ultra-soft fleece. Adorned with a bow and knit to perfection, this is the perfect gift for someone who appreciates a good sock.

For just $10 you can keep your toes cozy year-round. These charming socks are sherpa-lined and feature two little pompoms.

Wondershop at Target makes these cozy pull-on socks with snowflake-shaped grips. They also come in Reindeer and Santa form!

Get the man in your life a pair of "Friends"-inspired slipper socks. You'll just need some hot cocoa and reruns to binge.

