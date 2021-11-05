8 products that will help you stay snuggly and warm, according to a lifestyle expert

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Cold weather has finally arrived, which means it is time to pull out your fuzzy blankets, throw on a sweater and pour yourself a steamy cup of hot cocoa. Between the leaves changing and the potential for snow, fall and winter are beautiful seasons, however nothing dampens the mood quite like being too chilly to enjoy it.

This season, staying warm and cozy is key. Whether you want to enjoy the outdoors or are looking for ways to snuggle up inside, there are products out there that will help you beat the cold weather.

To help you feel cozy as temperatures drop, lifestyle expert Amy E. Goodman stopped by the 3rd hour of TODAY to share some of her favorite products to stay warm. Read on to shop shower steamers, s'mores kits, beanies and more.

Hand-knit and embroidered by female artisans in Nepal, these hand warmers are designed to provide warmth in style through using high-quality yarn and fleece lining. Each design is hand-drawn, and there are plenty of patterns to choose from.

Inspired by the work of French artist Henri Matisse, this scarf is crafted to have a beautiful blend of colors. The long fringe finish and warm colors make this scarf a great option for fall.

Currently 75% off, this unisex cashmere beanie could be the right warm staple accessory for your closet. The ribbed texture and adjustable folded cuff are designed to create a versatile hat with a prefect fit.

This beer blanket is made from 100% post-consumer recycled polyester and insulation and is weatherproof, durable and stain-resistant, according to the brand. The material works to keep your beverage cold all while keeping your hands warm and dry. The blanket also folds into a convenient carrying pouch that is around the size of a pack of gum.

Created by two fathers from Maryland whose jobs were impacted by the pandemic, City Bonfires are portable and handmade with nontoxic materials. Burn time lasts between three and five hours and is safe to roast marshmallows with, especially since it is designed to have no smoke or ashes. This pack includes one portable bonfire, eight graham crackers, four large marshmallows, one chocolate bar, two reusable skewers and a lighter.

Handmade in California, these essential oil shower steamers are designed to improve your shower experience and help with relaxation through aromatherapy. Each gift set includes scents such as lavender, eucalyptus, mint and lemongrass. To use the steamer, hold it in your hand while showering and allow some water to hit it. The steamer will begin to gently fizz and release the scent.

This plush robe will help you feel like you're lounging in luxury, says the brand. The robe, which is meant to have an oversized fit, has wide sleeves with adjustable cuffs, pockets and an adjustable tie waist. Made from 100% Turkish cotton, this robe if crafted to provide spa-like comfort.

Say goodbye to bean bag chairs of the past and hello to this convertible option. The foam chair converts to a full size bed, which can be perfect for guests, slumber parties or even just relaxing. The cover is made of plush microfiber and is both washer and dryer safe. An extra long zipper is also attached for an easy removal.

