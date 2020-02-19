Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Some people are hard to shop for. Some people have very specific tastes, while others simply prefer their gifts on the, um, humorous side. This novelty gift guide is for all those people.

Whether you're shopping for your witty friend or a grandpa with a surprising sense of humor, this list has all the funny and unique gifts we could think of.

The internet is a vast place, with many, many weird and wonderful gift ideas. So, while this guide is a great place to start, we suggest browsing through our sortable gift guides or our helpful gift finding tool if you're looking for something maybe a little less eccentric.

Happy gifting, everyone!

When we release our 2020 gift guides, we make sure all prices are current. But prices change frequently, so there’s a chance the prices are now different than they were the day of publication.

Bestselling funny gifts

It's a figurine of a goat that screeches when you press it. Enough said.

Know someone who literally can't do anything without that first cup of coffee? They'll deeply relate to this coffee mug that tells people exactly when it's acceptable to speak.

If you know someone who needs a reminder that "we don't make mistakes, we just have happy accidents," this talking bobblehead will do the trick. It even comes with a book filled with Bob Ross paintings!

Know someone who is tired of people asking, "So, when will you bring a boyfriend around?" Get this. Some people, like Samantha from "Sex and the City," live the single life and have no problem with it. Samantha is known for saying, "I love you, but I love me more." If your single friend can relate, they need this prop.

If you have someone on your list who can't get enough Chipotle, they are bound to love this burrito blanket that went viral earlier in the year. There's also an adorable baby version with a matching cap.

Best funny gifts

Everyone appreciates a good novelty sock, especially if their face is plastered all over it! Choose their most unflattering selfie to make it extra hilarious.

Pop a mouthguard in, try to say the phrase on the card and watch hilarity ensue. Case in point: this clip of Ellen DeGeneres and Chris Pratt playing a round of the game on "Ellen."

If you have a friend who firmly believes cats are better than people, they'll love proudly displaying it with this witty shirt.

Best funny food gifts

Carb-lovers are sure to enjoy these bread-shaped slippers — or should we say loafers?

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

Pair this delicious looking blanket with a gift card to their favorite pizza joint and you've got the perfect gift for your pepperoni-loving friend.

Christmas pajamas are cute and all, but for pizza lovers, there's nothing cuter than a comfy pair of joggers featuring cheesy goodness.

Did you hear that millennials aren't buying houses because they eat too much avocado toast? Whether or not that's true, at least this avocado doubles as a heating pad.

Best funny pop culture gifts for 2020

Have a fan of "The Office" on your list? They'll proudly display this collectible figure of Steve Carell's loveably incompetent character, Michael Scott. Funko also makes a "Classy Santa" version if you're looking for something a little more festive. Other fan-favorite characters like Jim Halpert and Pam Beesly are also available.

Speaking of "The Office," you might as well get the Dunder Mifflin-obsessed person on your list the full series on DVD so they'll have it forever.

"Bob's Burgers" is one of the most popular comedies around and now the characters have been introduced to the world of Clue. You'll search all through the Belchers' house to solve the mystery while playing as your favorite characters.

Everyone knows a Sophia. Her feisty, quick wit has withstood the test of time. Any true "Golden Girls" fan can recall a savage zinger or two from the matriarch of the clan ... which Dorothy did not appreciate as much as we did.

Best funny book gifts

If you thought your family's photos were awkward, this book filled with questionable poses and outfits will make you feel much better.

Ali Wong had quite a year with the success of "Always Be My Maybe" and she's wrapping up 2020 with a hilarious collection of stories dedicated to her daughters.

Comedian Gary Janetti is known for his hilarious social media accounts — and his years working on "Will & Grace" and "Family Guy" — and his collection of essays has been called "humorous and heartfelt" by Amazon reviewers.

Is it just me, or does it seem like every teenager nowadays wants to become an influencer? Though the title of this book is funny, it features some useful tips on how to build a personal brand for anyone looking to really become Instagram famous.

Best funny coffee gifts

There's nothing like a caffeine boost to help you focus on doing absolutely nothing. This sloth-adorned coffee mug is perfect for your favorite co-worker or your lazy partner in crime.

My mom got my aunt these socks last Christmas because every morning, instead of making her own coffee, she asks if someone else is already on coffee duty. Sound familiar?

Your favorite bookworm probably already owns most of the books they plan on reading. Instead, get them this clever mug for drinking tea or coffee by the fire as they curl up with their next epic novel.

Most personalized mugs are tacky. These are not. Each little character reflects the personality of one family member with a slightly perplexed expression. The back of the mug has a little logo with the family's last name. The mugs are unique, hip and cool. They're like if the "world's greatest dad" mugs got a facelift for 2020.

Best funny wine gifts

This wine glass holds an entire bottle of wine — just what you need to make it through the year.

Some people abide by wine Wednesdays. Other people start their mornings with mimosas. Brunch, anyone?

This glass will let everyone at home know just how your day at work went.

Best funny animal gifts

This adorable llama is sure to elicit some giggles as it shakes it to the beat.

Know a dog lover who likes to keep their feet warm? These heated slippers look like adorable little corgis.

Pet owners can never have enough homages to their little fur babies.

Finding the perfect present can be a challenge, but Shop TODAY's up to the task. Try our interactive gift finder to sort gifts by price, person and interest. And no matter who you're looking for, we've got gift guides for everyone on your list, including:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!

This gift guide was originally published on Nov. 21, 2018.