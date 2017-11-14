Finally return the favor and spoil Grandpa with these gifts — starting at $5

Grandpas are great at spoiling their grandchildren on a regular basis. When the holidays roll around, though, they deserve some special treatment, too.

Whether he's a car guru, a foodie or a sports addict, we've found the perfect gifts for Grandpa to fit your budget. Happy shopping!

The below list has gifts by category, to quickly jump to the category you're looking for click on the links below:

Under $25 | Under $50 | Under $100 | Worth the splurge

Gifts for Grandpa under $25

Grandpa can check off every spot on his bucket list and find a bit more inspiration with this book from the travel experts at National Geographic.

Sure, he already knows tons of cool facts about sports, but this cool calendar might just teach Grandpa a little extra thing or two.

Grandpa can tell time with an affordable watch that reminds him just how awesome you think he is.

Grandpa will definitely want to sleep in while wearing these comfy, classic jammies that come in several colors.

Gifts for Grandpa under $50

If he's the one you get your sweet tooth from, gift him with this sugar-free set from See's Candies, a candy brand that has been loved for generations. Included within this set are butterscotch lollipops, peanut brittle bars, as well as an assortment of chocolate bars.

For the grandpa who's a bookworm, gift him with this memoir from actor Patrick Stewart whose career has spanned over 35 years. In this novel, he discusses his journey from England to the big screens in Hollywood in movies such as "Dune," the "Star Trek" series and more.

This insulated bottle holder helps keep beers colder and comes complete with a handy bottle opener. In other words, it'll be Grandpa's new best friend.

Get Grandpa on the Stanley train with this insulated water bottle, that might be more up his alley than their other, more viral options. With an additional easy-to-grip handle, this striped water bottle promises to keep drinks cold for up to 35 hours, iced for up to six days and warm for up to 40 hours.

Combine two of Grandpa's greatest passions — golfing and eating — with a fun barbecue tool set he can show off to all his friends.

Does your grandfather eat, breathe and sleep football? He'll love kicking back and relaxing with these comfy slippers featuring his favorite team's logo.

Fuel your grandfather's sweet tooth with a box of tasty chocolate-covered cookies with a range of delicious toppings.

Associate commerce editor Emma Stessman is gifting this to her grandpa this year, who lives behind a golf course and has an "obscene amount" of golf balls.

"I thought it would be cute this year to get him a display case so he could show off his favorites, [or] any special ones," she says of this case that can be hung on the wall and secured with the included fastener.

Gifts for Grandpa under $100

Does Grandpa have a green thumb? Help him keep plants alive during the winter season with this tabletop light, designed specifically to help them thrive.

Not only can he control the light via settings in the Aerogarden app, but he can alternate between four different modes, from warm, cool, white and full-spectrum lighting.

Piece together an important date — whether it's an anniversary, his birthday or another monumental day — with this New York Times puzzle that highlights the front page from that day.

Choose any date from 1851 through the year 2023, and choose from 500- or 1,000-piece options.

Help him stay warm this winter with a fleece jacket that won't break the bank! With 10 colors to choose from, this jacket includes three pockets to store essentials such as phone, wallet and keys.

Made with recycled polyester and Polartec microfleece, the brand promises that this jacket is fast-drying and breathable.

Pillows are one of those items that you never think to buy for yourself, especially a high-quality one such as this. With a patented "TwinCloud" cover embedded with gel fibers, this pillow helps them rest peacefully each and every night.

There's no need to fuss with fluffing it up either for maximum support and comfort. The double-sided cover ensures that you can rearrange it a number of times without sacrificing the structure or amount of support. Flip it inside out, zip the cover back on and you have a fresh pillow.

Whether Grandpa prefers to hunt or golf, this range finder can help him spot items from up to 650 yards away. With up to 6X magnification, don't worry about fiddling with many buttons, as this one only includes two of them.

The two buttons power the device on and off, or switch between three modes: Golf Mode, Speed Mode and Normally Scan Mode.

For "Yellowstone" and Dutton family fans, Shop the Scenes has a plethora of branded items to shop. From flasks that bear the show's logo to leather belts, bags and other accessories, gift him with something that will remind him of the show with each use.

This leather belt is part of character Rip Dutton's collection, and was crafted in Texas Saddlery, a leather shop in Texas. Made with cowhide, it mimics the belt that Rip wears in season one of the beloved series.

Fashion and function? This wallet has it all! The slim design holds up to 12 cards and protects them from RFID chip readers thanks to its metal body. Plus, it comes with a cool money clip!

The holidays are all about family, so gifting Grandpa with a ticket to discover his family tree seems like a total no brainer.

Grandad has worked hard and he deserves to take a well-earned vacation! Encourage him to get away for a bit with this roomy, durable travel bag.

If he misses his hometown or is always talking about where he and your grandma got married, get him a custom set of coasters with a map of one of his favorite spots. Grandpa is sure to smile every time he places his coffee mug down on these.

Gift for Grandpa over $100

Sure, we love to get on our grandparents for not being tech-savvy, but help them become more comfortable with it via this Amazon Fire tablet.

From ESPN to NYT Crosswords, he can stream sports or complete the Wordle in record time. He can also remain hands-free thanks to Alexa, Amazon's live assistant.

Upgrade Grandpa's watch game with this leather one from Skagen, a company based in Denmark. With options to add a custom engraving, you can choose to personalize it with their initials, birthday or anniversary.

Blow the dust off of his record collection and put them to good use with this turntable that also comes two speakers for increased sound quality. Crafted with bamboo and recycled materials, this minimalist-style record style won't occupy too much room in his entertainment center.

He'll love getting this classic cornhole set, especially since the whole family can join in on the fun and start some friendly competition.

If your grandpa is a baseball fanatic, he's sure to appreciate this gift. The unique bottle opener is made from authentic game-day bats used in the MLB. Get one from his favorite team.

He'll feel all the comfy and cozy vibes with this set from Lake Pajamas, who are known for their soft and cooling sets. Although this one is flannel, he won't feel overheated over the course of the night. Available in a solid green or gingham pattern, this set features a long sleeve and pant combo that also includes an elastic waist.

Looking for a group gift so you can really spoil your grandfather? With this new home device, Grandpa can make video calls, monitor his home with a built-in Nest Cam, watch YouTube TV and keep his calendar organized.