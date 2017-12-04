These are the toys your toddler will like more than the box

share tweet pin email

We all know that toddlers sometimes can be just as happy playing with boxes their toys came in than the toy itself. That’s why TODAY Parents and TODAY Shopping compiled a list of some of the coolest toys to engage and keep your child’s attention.

From a new and improved Teddy Ruxpin to a smart cycle and story time projector, we have a little something for every little one on your list.

1. Luvabella, $140, Amazon

This adorable baby doll will magically come alive right before your eyes with its lifelike animatronic gestures. She loves to play peekaboo, giggle and knows more than 100 words.

2. Wonder Crew Superhero Buddy, $20, Amazon

Superheroes come in all shapes and sizes. A licensed therapist created this soft doll in order to encourage social and emotional learning in children. Your kids will want to take their buddy everywhere.

3. AutoMoblox Wood Assembly Car Model, $38, Amazon

Kids will love playing with these buildable and moveable classic wooden cars. They can collect sedans, rugged trucks and vans.

4. Paw Patrol My Size Lookout Tower with Exclusive Vehicle, $75, Amazon

Kids can use their imagination and put themselves right into their favorite Paw Patrol scene with this interactive 2 1/2-foot-tall lookout tower. It comes with interactive lights, sounds and a rotating periscope.

5. Moonlite Gift Pack Storybook Projector for Smartphones, $63, Amazon

Make bedtime even sweeter by turning your smartphone into your very own story-time projector.

6. Teddy Ruxpin Bear, $84,Amazon

The iconic Teddy Ruxpin from the '80s is back, and this time he's equipped with Bluetooth. Teddy is the same storytelling bear but now with lighted eyes; plus, he can be synced to a smartphone to exhibit more than 40 animated expressions.

7. Rusty Rivets Lab Playset, $57, Amazon

With a push of a button this portable storage case opens up and transforms into Nick Jr’s Rusty Rivets Lab. A vehicle lift and removable crane make it easy for Rusty to move his inventions from one floor to the other. A Rusty action figure is included.

8. Fisher-Price Think and Learn Smart Cycle, $150, Amazon

This new smart cycle will not only get your kids moving but learning, too. The bike connects via Bluetooth to a tablet or smartphone. The educational apps have different games that move along with the kids' steering wheel.

9. Cabbage Patch Kids, $40, Amazon

The Cabbage Patch Kids 35-year tradition is alive and well as each doll comes with a name, birth date, birth certificate and adoption papers from BabyLand General. These kids also come with a bracelet with a special key to unlock the heart of a furry Cabbage Patch Adoptimals Pet.

10. Cabbage Patch Kids Adoptimals Tabby Kitty Baby Doll, $24, Amazon

This furry little pet is the purrfect companion to interact with a Cabbage Patch Kid who has a key to unlock the pet’s heart. The pet comes with a certificate of ownership, a name, water bowl and brush.

11. Fisher-Price Think and Learn Teach and Tag Movi, $42, Amazon

This friendly robot teaches life skills like how to listen and follow directions through fun, interactive games. Movi has 60 different facial expressions and color combinations. The games are endless, including Red Light/Green Light, Tag and Simon Says.

