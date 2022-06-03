Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Dads and grandpas who love fishing are often up before the sun getting the boat ready to take out on the lake for a day of casting lines and scooping up the next big catch. If we just described your pops, then you’re going to want to keep reading for the ultimate fishing gifts for him this Father’s Day.

From lure kits and roomy coolers to the perfect pair of polarized sunglasses, there’s something for every fisherman on your list.

Fishing gear to gift for Father's Day

This top-rated cutter is perfect for when his fishing line gets caught on tree roots or a fish is just too strong for his own strength. It has a retractable tether that extends up to 36 inches long. Plus, with the integrated carabiner, the cutters can clip to a belt loop or backpack with ease.

Give Dad every lure he might need with this 77-piece kit. It has six different baits and can attract fish like bass trout and salmon. Once he wraps up a long day on the water, everything can go back in the plastic tackle box so nothing gets lost or misplaced.

For the guy who has more rods and reels than he can carry with two hands, this organizer bag can help. It can hold up to five rods and reels on the outside of the bag, while the inside has a large pocket for other things like tackle, drinks and other necessities.

If his fishing rod is starting to look a little worn, consider this rod and reel combo. This graphite option is incredibly lightweight, making it easy to cast and reel in. While the rod and reel should not be used in saltwater, your dad should be fine if he's more of a lake or creek fisherman.

If his reel is looking a bit rough, he may need this spinning variation. The interchangeable reel comes in multiple sizes to fit his fishing needs, plus shoppers noted that it works well for both in-shore and near-shore fishing.

Help Dad make a big catch with Garmin's fish finder. Through the use of sonar and GPS, the display screen can show where he is compared to large fish. There’s even an adjustable depth line to help him decipher how deep the sonar should look.

Fishing accessories to gift for Father's Day

Let him keep his favorite tunes on blast while he’s fishing with this bestselling portable Bluetooth speaker. The water-resistant speaker has 14 hours of battery life, meaning he’ll never be without his favorite rock anthems as he casts a line into the water. The small speaker is easy to transport in his backpack or tackle box.

Cleaning his gear just got a lot easier with this fun fishing towel. Each towel is made with recycled materials and has a waffle texture to help dad get the grime off of his equipment.

Dad is going to want a bottle that can keep all of his drinks at the perfect temperature, and that’s where this 40-ounce Hydro Flask steps in. The cup has an integrated straw, making it easy to take a big gulp without spilling. Drinks can stay cold for up to 24 hours and hot for up to 12 hours in the cup with the lid on tight.

Let him take a load off on this outdoor fishing chair. It has all of the bells and whistles he might need, including an attached utility box, a shoulder strap and an integrated cooler. The materials that the chair is made from are very breathable, so Dad won’t get too hot while attempting to reel in a fish.

Give Dad a personalized board where he can break down his fish in style. This maple fillet board has an etched 20-inch ruler at the top of the board, and a knife honing tool in the bottom corner. The board can be personalized with two images and up to three lines of text, so you can say something to encourage him on his next fishing trip.

After Dad catches the big one, he’s going to want to break it down for dinner ASAP. Designed in collaboration with celebrity chef Tom Colicchio, his knife set includes two knives to do everything he needs to get his fresh catch on the table. One knife has a serrated blade, while the other is straight-edged, allowing him to get through tough scales and bones while still being delicate with the filleting process.

This 24-can backpack is ideal for a day out on the water. It has watertight zippers that prevent anything inside from getting wet, while the airtight design allows the backpack to float in water. The side pockets on the backpack are roomy enough for sunscreen, sunglasses or any other small essential that Dad may need to grab easily.

If your dad is into the history of things, then consider this gift box that includes a book on the history of fly fishing and a fish-shaped corkscrew. Everything is packaged in a hand-crafted wooden crate, which he can repurpose for something else.

Fishing clothes for Dad

Keep his skin protected with this fishing shirt. The piece comes in a variety of colors, so you can find one in his favorite hue. While the shirt may be long-sleeved, the moisture-wicking material will help keep Dad cool, while the built-in UPF 50 will keep him protected from the sun’s UV rays.

This wide brim fishing hat will keep his face shaded and cool all day long. The hat comes in six colors, so you can choose the one that best suits him. After wearing it out on the lake all day, it can be tossed in the washer to be cleaned. Just be sure to hang dry the hat so it doesn’t lose its shape!

He'll see everything more clearly with these polarized sunglasses. The classic rectangular shape looks good on almost anyone, and we love the neutral colors to match any of Dad’s outfits. The glasses also have UV protection and scratch-resistant coatings integrated in, so these will last for a very long time.

Even when he’s not fishing, Dad will want to throw this shirt on to let everyone around him know he’s a master angler. The fun tee has a simple pocket design on the front and a drawing of different lures on the back.

Dad is never going to want to wear another shirt out fishing with his friends again after wearing this one. The shirt comes in multiple colors and all are lined with ultra-soft terry cloth. There are multiple pockets, including one for his phone and one for his beer. There’s also an integrated bottle opener and sunglasses loop.

Sandals are a must-have for a day on the water. These sandals from Kuru are made with waterproof materials so dad won’t slip and fall while on the shore or on the boat. The hook and loop fasteners are easy to use and stand up to repeated wear. They're also super easy to wipe clean, which'll come in handy if he ends up in the mud.

