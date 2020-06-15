Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Finding the perfect Father's Day gift isn't always the easiest of tasks, especially when there are so many options to choose from. You could always go with a personalized gift or a thoughtful gift basket to send straight to his door, but you might be looking for something a bit different from the norm this year.

If you're interested in changing things up, consider going with a unique and cool Father's Day gift that will totally take him by surprise. From a set of MLB cocktail glasses to a movie scratch-off poster, there's bound to be at least one thing on our list that your dad will enjoy for years to come.

While your dad's jokes might make you cringe from time to time, you can't deny all the joy and laughter they've brought you over the years. To give him some new material and ideas, gift him this book that would make for the perfect funny Father's Day gift. It's an Amazon bestseller with over 100 creative jokes he's bound to love.

If he loves golf, he’ll enjoy practicing his game from home with this mini putting green. The kidney-shaped green comes with three practice targets and a high-quality putting surface designed to stay smooth over time. It's currently Amazon's No. 1 bestseller in "golf putting mats."

These Bluetooth earbuds from Amazon have over 1,500 verified reviews. They come with a charging case and provide up to five hours of high-quality sound output on a single charge — and they're currently on sale!

If he’s been working from home for months, he’s probably been dealing with some back pain. He might be able to reduce those aches with this highly rated heat massage pillow by Homedics. Its circular kneading motions are meant to provide a relaxing and luxurious massage.

For the dad who loves to grill, consider getting him this grilling spice gift set from FreshJax. It comes with bottles of smoked cherrywood sea salt, campfire smokey sea salt, smokey southwest grill seasoning, burger seasoning and mesquite lime sea salt. He'll be whipping up one of his new favorite recipes in no time!

If he’s an MLB fan, these glasses will definitely be a home run! Each set of two features a map of his favorite team's stadium, detailed with the team’s two main colors. It's one of those rare gifts he would probably never buy for himself, but will definitely use quite often.

Say goodbye to lukewarm beverages! All too often, warm temperatures and watery melted ice cubes ruin a refreshing drink. This beer glass by Host was created to fix that problem. All you need to do is freeze the mug for at least two hours and Dad can enjoy his ice-cold beer until the last drop. Better yet, it's even Al Roker approved!

You can’t go wrong with a new pair of slippers. These men’s slippers are bestsellers on Amazon with over 8,000 verified reviews. They're made with memory foam insoles for a pillow-soft fit and come in six different colors.

While your dad probably already has a favorite beer, sometimes it's fun to experiment and try something new. One way you can encourage a little change is with a Craft Beer Club subscription. He'll receive 12 new bottles of beer to try every month — and he might just find his new favorite brew!

This carabiner doubles as a portable charger, making it perfect for the handy dad who loves tech. It has a USB port and is made with carbon composite, so it's great for both emergencies and the minimalist traveler.

For the dad who is rocking an impressive quarantine beard, this beard bib will make his trimming so much easier. Simply attach the suction cups to the mirror and the bib will catch all of his shavings to help make cleanup a breeze.

If he can never decide on which movie to watch, he'll totally love this scratch-off poster that will encourage him to watch all the Hollywood classics. From "Rocky" to "Jaws," he'll revisit all of his favorites and just might discover a new hidden gem.

Bring him back to the good old days with this retro video game phone case. He can play classic video games without having to download yet another app.

If you're looking for a funny, budget-friendly gift, this "Dad Nutrition Facts" mug is guaranteed to give Dad a good laugh.

This UV-C phone sanitizer from Lexon will help Dad keep his belongings squeaky clean. He can sanitize items such as his phone, keys, glasses, and wallet in just 20 minutes. It also has a wireless charger built-in, so he can charge and sanitize at the same time.

