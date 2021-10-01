Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Amazon Prime Day may be the retailer's biggest sale of the year, but it's not the only time that you can find impressive discounts on the site.

It was recently announced that Amazon is planning a three-week beauty event kicking off on Monday, Oct. 4 and ending Oct. 25. While most of the details about the sale are being kept under wraps, an Amazon representative confirmed to CNBC that it will be called the Holiday Beauty Haul and will feature a range of beauty products, from fragrances to winter skin essentials.

We expect that it'll be the perfect opportunity to stock up on your personal favorite products, but it also could be a good time to start shopping for holiday gifts for all your beauty-obsessed friends and family members.

While we anxiously wait for the sale to kick off and more details to be revealed, we found a number of Amazon deals on bestselling and top-rated beauty products that are live on the site right now, so you can start your shopping early.

Amazon beauty deals

Give your scalp a much-needed deep scrub with this brush. It's waterproof, so you can use it in the shower to massage your scalp and aid in the shampooing process. According to the brand, it may help ease scalp itchiness and promote blood circulation.

Claw clips are back in a big way! The hair accessories, which you might remember from the early aughts, are all over TikTok. And these ones, in particular, make regular appearances on the app. The large clip work well for all hair types, whether yours is curly and thick or short and straight.

This shampoo and conditioner set from Keranique was made especially for those with thin, fine hair. They're formulated with the brand's Keratin Amino Complex, which is said to help fortify and strengthen strands.

With the help of a heated styling brush, you can achieve a salon-worthy blowout from the comfort of your own home. And you can currently grab this popular option for 25% off. The 24K gold styling surface delivers even heat distribution to help your hair look silky-smooth all over.

Say goodbye to brassy tones with this hair mask from L'Oreal. It's formulated with even more purple pigments than the brand's top-rated purple shampoo to help you reach your ultimate blonde shade, whether your hair is bleached or highlighted.

Colder temperatures bring a host of beauty issues, including itchy, dry skin. That's why you'll want to have this moisturizing cream on hand for the next few months. It's made with hyaluronic acid and ceramides to provide up to 24 hours of hydration. It can be applied all over your body to soothe dry areas on your face, elbows, hands and legs.

You can get this bestselling vitamin C serum for 33% off ahead of the big beauty event. One Shop TODAY writer who tried the anti-aging formula said she started to notice changes in her skin after less than a week. "After a few days, I noticed my skin began to appear more radiant," she said. "After one week, my skin was also much smoother to the touch."

This serum can be applied both in the morning and at night to help hydrate and brighten the under-eye area. It contains ingredients like hyaluronic acid and caffeine, which dermatologists say can be helpful in reducing the appearance of fine lines and under-eye bags.

Right now, you can get this TikTok-loved eye cream for 50% off. It features powerhouse ingredients like vitamins C and E, rosehip oil, aloe and coconut oil and is said to help reduce dark circles and puffiness. More than 13,100 people have left the cream a raving five-star review.

This multipurpose concealer can be used to cover up dark circles, blemishes and any areas of redness. If you order one in a few shades darker than your normal color, it can also be used in place of your bronzer when contouring.

There's nothing worse than swiping on a coat of lipstick only to have it fade within an hour. But you won't run into that problem with this formula from Revlon. Reviewers say the long-lasting lipstick stays on four hours, even after eating and drinking. It comes in 20 shades, ranging from bright pinks to deep purples.

Makeup tools can get pretty dirty, which is why experts recommend replacing them every few months. So if you're due for a swap, you'll want to take advantage of Amazon's deal on this bestselling makeup sponge set. They can be used to apply foundation, concealer, BB cream and more.

You can give yourself a spa-worthy facial treatment at home with this four-in-one steamer. It produces three times more steam than the original NanoSteamer and has a cool mist function that can be used to replenish skin post-treatment. Along with the powerful steamer, you'll get a stainless steel skin kit complete with extracting tools.

These shower steamers are the perfect gift for anyone in your life who could use a little relaxation. They can place one of these in the corner of their shower to fill their bathroom with the soothing scent of eucalyptus.

Hoping to start dermaplaning? Experts say that the technique can help skin care products absorb better and can boost collagen production. Along with that, these affordable razors can be used for shaping eyebrows as well.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!