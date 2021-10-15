7 products to save time on your beauty routine, according to Real Simple

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Fall is often the busiest time of year. With work, errands, family and more, there hardly seems to be enough hours in the day to get everything done. So if you keep finding your self in a pinch for time, you might need to learn how to simplify your morning routine.

If you need to cut down on the time it takes to style your hair or want a faster makeup look, there are products out there that can make your life easier and get the job done.

To help you simplify your beauty routine, Heather Muir, the beauty director for Real Simple, stopped by the 3rd Hour of TODAY to share some must-have products. Read on to shop leave-in conditioners, cleansing cloths, shaving cream and more.

When you don't have time for a spa treatment but want to enjoy some much-needed relaxation, this shower mist is a great option. Spray the mist two or three times and in minutes your whole bathroom will have the calming scent of rosemary and herbal rosewood flowing through the air. This mist is great for reducing nervous tension and enhancing your mood as well.

Lighten up your makeup bag with this miracle balm. Available in six shades, all you need to do is warm the balm between your fingertips and dab it onto your eyelids, lips and cheeks to add some color to your face. This balm is the secret to mastering the no-makeup makeup look that is currently trending.

Made for coily (4A to 4C) hair, this leave-in conditioner melts into hair and adds moisture. High porosity hair is quick to take in moisture, but also quick to lose it, so this formula works to lock in moisture and strengthen hair against breakage. Made with shea butter, the formula is free of sulfates, parabens and dyes.

This low porosity leave-in conditioner is recommended to be used on curly and coily (3A to 3C) hair. To not weigh down curls, this product infuses a coconut oil formula that moisturizes and removes build-up. Both this and the above leave-in conditioner will save you time by prepping your curls so they require less time to style.

If you are in a rush and can't do your whole skin care routine, skip the face wash and use these cloths for a deep cleanse. These reusable charcoal cloths just need water to begin drawing out toxins and impurities, all while gently exfoliating your skin. While this product is not recommended for daily use, it is great to use on skin that has been exposed to prolonged sweat, excess dirt, makeup you slept in and inflammatory foods.

This cream will help you achieve a smooth, close shave without having to waste extra time treating post-shave redness and bumps. Formulated for all skin types, this product is Kiehl's most popular Ultimate Men's Shave Cream.

Unlike other body sprays, OffCourt does not just cover up odor but absorbs it with the help of prebiotic and deodorizing ingredients. With a fresh citron and driftwood scent that lasts between four and six hours, this spray is intended for full-body use, not just your under arms. The formula is also non-toxic, vegan and cruelty-free.

Made from plant-based ingredients like jojoba esters and camellia leaf extract, this creamy ointment is great for irritated skin. This smooth cream is gentle enough to use on newborns and can offer relief for diaper rash and more, but is also great for all ages, especially eczema-prone skin.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!